Arianne Phosphate : MD&A Q4 2021 08/30/2022 | 03:20pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS Year ended December 31, 2021 ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS - YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021 TABLE OF CONTENTS FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION............................................................................................................. 3 DESCRIPTION OF THE BUSINESS .................................................................................................................... 3 HIGHLIGHTS ......................................................................................................................................................... 3 OPERATIONAL REVIEW AND HISTORY......................................................................................................... 5 PHOSPHATE INDUSTRY TRENDS .................................................................................................................... 7 SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT ....................................................................................................................... 8 SELECTED ANNUAL INFORMATION............................................................................................................... 9 FINANCIAL POSITION ANALYSIS.................................................................................................................. 10 CASHFLOWS, LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT ....................................................................... 10 FINANCING ......................................................................................................................................................... 11 SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY RESULTS ......................................................................................................... 12 RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS ............................................................................................................... 12 OFF BALANCE SHEET ARRANGEMENTS..................................................................................................... 13 OBLIGATIONS AND COMMITMENTS............................................................................................................ 13 APPLICATION OF NEW IFRS AND CRITICAL ACCOUNTING ESTIMATES ............................................ 14 FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS, FINANCIAL RISKS AND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT................................ 14 INFORMATION ON SHARES OUTSTANDING............................................................................................... 14 2 393 Racine St. East, Suite 200, Chicoutimi (Québec) G7H 1T2 Tel.: 418-549-7316 Fax: 418-549-5750 Email: info@arianne-inc.com www.arianne-inc.com ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS - YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021 This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") presents an analysis of the financial situation and operations of Arianne Phosphate Inc. ("Arianne" or the "Company") for the year ended December 31, 2021. This report was prepared in compliance with the provisions of Form 51-102F1, approved by the Board of Directors and dated March 30, 2022. It should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 (the "financial statements"). The consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Boards. All amounts presented in the MD&A are in Canadian dollars (CAD) unless otherwise noted. FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION Certain statements in this MD&A about our current and future plans, expectations and intentions, results, levels of activity, performance, goals or achievements, or any other future events or developments constitute forward-looking statements. The words "may", "will", "would", "should", "could", "expects", "plans", "intends", "trends", "indications", "anticipates", "believes", "likely", "predicts", "estimates" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words or other comparable words or phrases, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Specific forward-looking statements in this MD&A include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the general development of the business and the eventual start of commercial production and to the liquidity position of the Company. Forward- looking statements are based on information currently available to us and on estimates and assumptions made by us regarding, among other things, general economic conditions and the mining industry in general, in light of our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. Although reasonable, the statements can entail known and unknown risks and uncertainties and, accordingly, actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Arianne ensures to comply with all relevant environmental and social laws, regulations and permits in all material respects. DESCRIPTION OF THE BUSINESS Arianne is a company focused on the development of the Lac à Paul phosphate project (Lac à Paul) located in the Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean area, in the province of Quebec. The Company's shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (symbol DAN), on the Frankfurt exchange (symbol JE9N) and on the US Stock Exchange Over-the-Counter (OTC) (symbol DRRSF). The registered office of the Company is located at 393 Racine Street East, Suite 200, Chicoutimi, Québec, Canada G7H 1T2. HIGHLIGHTS In February 2022, Arianne has initiated a research program in collaboration with the Environmental and Biotechnology Research Group of the Riviere-de-Loup Cegep aimed at the development of a 3 393 Racine St. East, Suite 200, Chicoutimi (Québec) G7H 1T2 Tel.: 418-549-7316 Fax: 418-549-5750 Email: info@arianne-inc.com www.arianne-inc.com ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS - YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021 new breed of fertilizers using organic waste and Arianne's high-purity,low-contaminant phosphate concentrate. In December 2021, Arianne announced that it was working with the University of Quebec in Trois-

Rivières ("UQTR") to assess the use of Arianne's high-purity phosphate concentrate in electrolysers that produce hydrogen for use in hydrogen fuel cells. UQTR's work is focusing on designs around the proton exchange membrane ("PEM").

Rivières ("UQTR") to assess the use of Arianne's high-purity phosphate concentrate in electrolysers that produce hydrogen for use in hydrogen fuel cells. UQTR's work is focusing on designs around the proton exchange membrane ("PEM"). In November 2021, the Company announced that following preliminary test work, conducted in collaboration with several battery industry participants, the Company will now be sending out its high-purity phosphate concentrate for a more detailed analysis. This next stage of testing has been designed to meet specifications provided by a major battery producer by way of MoU and, through an independent facility that is a producer of purified phosphoric acid.

high-purity phosphate concentrate for a more detailed analysis. This next stage of testing has been designed to meet specifications provided by a major battery producer by way of MoU and, through an independent facility that is a producer of purified phosphoric acid. On June 4 th 2021, the Company closed an equity financing in the amount of $5,750,000. Under the terms of the financing, Arianne has issued 11,500,000 units at a price of $0.50 per unit. Each unit is comprised of one common share and one-half warrant. Each full warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.71 until June 4, 2023.

2021, the Company closed an equity financing in the amount of $5,750,000. Under the terms of the financing, Arianne has issued 11,500,000 units at a price of $0.50 per unit. Each unit is comprised of one common share and one-half warrant. Each full warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.71 until June 4, 2023. In April 2021, the Company announced that it had reached an agreement in principle with the Port of Saguenay regarding the future maritime loading facility on the north shore of the Saguenay River. This Agreement will allow for both the Company and the Port to finalize details surrounding the costs, construction and operation of the facility from which Arianne will be shipping its phosphate concentrate globally. The final agreement will cover the use of the facility for an initial period of 30 years, thereafter renewable twice for periods of 10 years.

In April 2021, Arianne partnered with the Quebec Center of Geomatics (CGQ), to advance research and development on a new method for the design and future monitoring of the

Company's tailings storage facility. This work will use geomatic and remote sensing tools combined with artificial intelligence that should greatly improve the safety aspects of Arianne's operations.

Company's tailings storage facility. This work will use geomatic and remote sensing tools combined with artificial intelligence that should greatly improve the safety aspects of Arianne's operations. In March 2021, the Company announced the restructuring of its current credit line and loans. For the credit line, the Lender has exercised 26,780,000 warrants into the Company's common shares, thereby reducing the credit facility from $31,496,897 to $24,892,949, a reduction of $6,603,948. The credit facility will be extended for a period of 5 years at an annual interest rate of 8%. The annual interest can be paid by the Company, at its sole option, either in cash or in common shares of the Company. The Company will issue the 32,000,000 warrants at an exercise price of $0.33 per share for a period of 5 years. The Lender shall not be entitled to exercise warrants which would result in the Lender holding, following such exercise, on a partially diluted basis, more than 19.9% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company, except under limited circumstances. The Company will increase the buyback purchase price of the existing production fee granted in favor of the Lender to $11.25M.

Arianne converted its existing loans and working capital facility. The holders of $5,970,155 of these facilities had their debt converted into common shares of the Company at a price of $0.275 per share. As a result of the debt conversion, the Company had issued a total of 21,709,655 4 393 Racine St. East, Suite 200, Chicoutimi (Québec) G7H 1T2 Tel.: 418-549-7316 Fax: 418-549-5750 Email: info@arianne-inc.com www.arianne-inc.com ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS - YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021 common shares to such debt holders. The Company also canceled 11,028,584 warrants that were originally issued with the loans and working capital facility. OPERATIONAL REVIEW AND HISTORY Although 85% of the world's phosphate production is used in fertilizer, there is a growing demand from other specialty applications. Due to the nature of Arianne Phosphate's deposit, it allows the Company to produce a very high-purity,low-contaminant phosphate concentrate that can be used for other applications, as well as, for fertilizer. Arianne has been active in pursuing several opportunities that would allow its product a greater potential customer base. Lithium-Iron-Phosphate (LFP) battery Over the last several years, the LFP battery has been gaining greater penetration among certain segments of the automotive industry with, several large companies increasing the number of vehicles using these batteries. A constraint on some of the current battery technologies has been the ability to source both an ample and safe supply of the necessary materials to produce these batteries, a challenge that is impacting the industry. In the case of LFP batteries, both iron and phosphate are easier to source and, should provide for the substantial growth that is expected to come over the next few years. Arianne's high-purity concentrate could work across a wide spectrum of needs, from fertilizer through to more advanced applications. Based on further tests, LFP could provide a new potential market. As with the fertilizer industry, which is now suffering significant supply disruptions, Arianne's location in a safe geopolitical environment provides security of supply for those looking to source their phosphate Initial work surrounding the Company's high-purity phosphate concentrate has indicated that it would be a good fit for the industry and, has led Arianne to actively pursue this opportunity. Direct application Arianne is working with Riviere-du-Loup Cegep on the development of a new breed of fertilizers using organic waste and Arianne's high-purity,low-contaminant phosphate concentrate. Currently, the industry practice is to take mined phosphate concentrate and ship it to a phosphoric acid facility. There, it is combined with sulphuric acid and other ingredients to make 'downstream' phosphate- based fertilizers such as MAP and DAP. By working with both research and commercial organizations, Arianne is looking at ways to alter the traditional process and combine its concentrate with organic waste or other bacterias that would allow its phosphate concentrate to effectively be used in farming without the requirement of traditional acidulated fertilizer products. For the agricultural industry, it could allow the farmer the ability to move away from acid-based processes and, by integrating with organic waste, allow for a more circular and environmentally friendly process. Logistically, it would also allow Arianne to be less reliant on downstream facilities to purchase its phosphate and transform it into fertilizers Hydrogen-based technology Currently, electrolysers have three main challenges for mass production: performance, durability and cost. The current research centers on the use of phosphate-based materials in the components of the electrolyser 5 393 Racine St. East, Suite 200, Chicoutimi (Québec) G7H 1T2 Tel.: 418-549-7316 Fax: 418-549-5750 Email: info@arianne-inc.com www.arianne-inc.com This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Arianne Phosphate Inc. published this content on 30 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2022 19:19:05 UTC.

© Publicnow 2022 All news about ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC. 03:40p ARIANNE PHOSPHATE : Md&a q1 2022 PU 03:40p ARIANNE PHOSPHATE : Financial Statement Q1 2022 PU 03:40p ARIANNE PHOSPHATE : Financial Statement Q2 2022 PU 03:30p ARIANNE PHOSPHATE : Financial Statement Q3 2021 PU 03:30p ARIANNE PHOSPHATE : Financial Statement Q3 2020 PU 03:30p ARIANNE PHOSPHATE : Financial Statement Q2 2021 PU 03:30p ARIANNE PHOSPHATE : Financial Statement Q1 2021 PU 03:30p ARIANNE PHOSPHATE : Md&a q3 2021 PU 03:30p ARIANNE PHOSPHATE : Md&a q3 2020 PU 03:20p ARIANNE PHOSPHATE : Md&a q4 2020 PU