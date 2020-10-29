Arianne Phosphate : continues optimization of metallurgical process

SAGUENAY, QUEBEC - (October 29, 2020) - Arianne Phosphate (the 'Company' or 'Arianne') (TSX VENTURE: DAN; OTC: DRRSF; FRANKFURT: JE9N), a development-stage phosphate mining company, advancing the Lac à Paul project in Quebec's Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region is pleased to announce that it has received further results from tests designed to optimize its metallurgical process and reduce its operating costs.

The tests, performed by COREM Laboratories in Quebec City and with the help of NORDCHEM, were designed to further evaluate our new collector (see Press Release dated July 6, 2020) however, this time, the process was run at lower water temperatures to simulate the water temperatures available at site through most of the operating year. Using water at 4˚C, as opposed to the originally tested 20˚C, showed no adverse effect on the recoveries or quality of Arianne's phosphate concentrate and thus, will allow Arianne to produce the same quality product while reducing the time and costs associated with heating.

'We continue to make significant progress on our project,' said Jean-Sebastien David, COO of Arianne Phosphate. 'Already projected to be among the lowest cash-cost producers of a high-quality phosphate concentrate, all these process enhancements will provide us enormous operational flexibility while continuing to reduce costs, thus adding to the profitability of our project.'

Brian Ostroff, CEO of Arianne Phosphate added that 'these improvements on the cost side come at a time when we are seeing a dramatic improvement in the pricing of many agricultural commodities. Grain prices are trading at multi-year highs helping to push fertilizer prices with, phosphate fertilizers up roughly 35% in the last four months. The improving macro continues to highlight the value of our Lac à Paul project, adding to the economics of our asset and encouraging interest by potential partners, offtakers and financiers. We continue to advance our project towards development and thus, the ability to unlock the significant economic and social benefits this project will bring.'

About Arianne Phosphate

Arianne Phosphate ('Arianne Phosphate Inc.') (www.arianne-inc.com) is developing the Lac à Paul phosphate deposits located approximately 200 km north of the Saguenay/Lac St. Jean area of Quebec, Canada. These deposits will produce a high-quality igneous apatite concentrate grading 39% P2O5 with little or no contaminants (Feasibility Study released in 2013). The Company has 123,198,348 shares outstanding.

