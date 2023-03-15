(via NewsDirect)

In 2021, there were a total of 16.5 million Electric Vehicles (EVs) on the road globally . The global EV market is expected to expand to more than 350 million vehicles by 2030. Consumer demand, as well as governments looking to decrease their carbon footprint, are responsible for the increase in global EV production.

And when it comes to EV production, batteries are one of the most expensive and important parts of manufacturing. According to a recent research report by Wood Mackenzie Power & Renewables , lithium iron phosphate (LFP) is on course to be the leading battery chemistry for EVs by 2028 , replacing their cobalt and nickel-based lithium-ion predecessor.

Part of the shift from nickel and cobalt to phosphate is due to increasing nickel and cobalt prices . Nickel-based batteries also have been shown to have shorter lifespans when compared to phosphate-based batteries. Because of this, c ompanies like Tesla, Ford, Rivian and Volkswagen have decided to switch to LFP batteries for all of their standard-range vehicles in North America .

However, currently, the bulk of the supply for LFP batteries comes from China and as Western carmakers look to decrease dependency on Chinese suppliers, they are looking for reliable companies to fill the gap. The first large-scale factories for lithium iron phosphate in North America are now being planned, and demand is expected to outstrip supply for the next few years — but one company is ahead of the curve in already having the necessary permits and resources for mining years ahead of others.

Arianne Phosphate Might Be Years Ahead Of Competitors And Ready To Meet North American Phosphate Demand

Arianne Phosphate Inc. (OTC: DRRSF) could be a promising phosphate mining company that has access to high-quality igneous deposits and can respond to the growing global demand for phosphate.

Arianne Phosphate says its Lac à Paul project in Quebec is a very rare project that is laying the groundwork for becoming an invaluable supplier to North American and European companies. First, the deposit is igneous and can produce a phosphate concentrate purer than most of the world’s phosphate, most of which is housed in sedimentary rock. Second, the Canada -based company adheres to stricter environmental, social and corporate standards aligning with North American and European agendas.

The Lac à Paul project has access to world-class infrastructure and is fully permitted. Arianne Phosphate is entering the market at what could be a perfect time as American policymakers are eager to depart from over-dependence on foreign suppliers . The company is ahead of the curve when compared to competitors because of its existing permits and resources.

“The industry is starting to recognize the importance of sourcing all critical minerals required in the production of batteries, not just lithium,” said Brian Ostroff , President of Arianne . “I believe it is just a matter of time before we see a rush into phosphate similar to what we have seen in other critical materials. Arianne is one of the few companies that have already gone through the process to qualify its material for use in the LFP; a process that takes considerable time and money. Further, the Company’s Lac à Paul project is fully permitted, shovel-ready and in a jurisdiction that stands to benefit greatly from various government initiatives to secure critical materials from a safe, secure region. The world will certainly require more phosphate, Arianne is first-up to be able to provide for this growth.”

If North American carmakers are looking to meet global as well as local EV demand and transition to LFP batteries, having access to a reliable and regional supply chain is essential to continued success. Arianne Phosphate seems to be well-positioned to fill supply chain needs and be a major asset to the EV market.

