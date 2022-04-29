Arich : The Board of Directors resolved to add proposals to the 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/04/29 2.General shareholders' meeting date:2022/06/14 3.General shareholders' meeting location: 1F, No.168, Minzu Rd., Banqiao Dist., New Taipei City , Taiwan (R.O.C.) Chungwa Telecom College Room C101 4.Shareholders meeting will be held by means of (physical shareholders meeting/ visual communication assisted shareholders meeting / visual communication shareholders meeting):physical shareholders meeting 5.Cause for convening the meeting I.Reported matters: (1)2021 business report and 2022 business plan. (2)Audit committee's review report on the 2021 financial statements. (3)2021 distribution report of employees' compensation and directors' remuneration. (4)2021 distribution report of cash dividends. (5)Report on the endorsement and guarantee status. (6)Report on the implementation of investments in China. 6.Cause for convening the meeting II.Acknowledged matters: (1)Adoption of 2021 business report and financial statements. (2)Adoption of 2021 earnings distribution. 7.Cause for convening the meeting III.Matters for Discussion: (1)To revise the "Articles of Incorporation". (2)To revise the "Rules of Procedure for Shareholders meetings".(New) (3)To revise the "Procedures for Endorsement and Guarantee". (4)To revise the "Procedures for Acquisition or Disposal of Assets". (5)Releasing the prohibition on directors from participation in competitive businesses. 8.Cause for convening the meeting IV.Election matters:None. 9.Cause for convening the meeting V.Other Proposals:None. 10.Cause for convening the meeting VI.Extemporary Motions:None. 11.Book closure starting date:2022/04/16 12.Book closure ending date:2022/06/14 13.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.