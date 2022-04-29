Arich : The Board of Directors resolved to add proposals to the 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting
04/29/2022 | 04:12am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: ARICH ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/04/29
Time of announcement
15:50:32
Subject
The Board of Directors resolved to add proposals
to the 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting
Date of events
2022/04/29
To which item it meets
paragraph 17
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/04/29
2.General shareholders' meeting date:2022/06/14
3.General shareholders' meeting location:
1F, No.168, Minzu Rd., Banqiao Dist., New Taipei City , Taiwan (R.O.C.)
Chungwa Telecom College Room C101
4.Shareholders meeting will be held by means of (physical shareholders
meeting/ visual communication assisted shareholders meeting /
visual communication shareholders meeting):physical shareholders meeting
5.Cause for convening the meeting I.Reported matters:
(1)2021 business report and 2022 business plan.
(2)Audit committee's review report on the 2021 financial statements.
(3)2021 distribution report of employees' compensation and directors'
remuneration.
(4)2021 distribution report of cash dividends.
(5)Report on the endorsement and guarantee status.
(6)Report on the implementation of investments in China.
6.Cause for convening the meeting II.Acknowledged matters:
(1)Adoption of 2021 business report and financial statements.
(2)Adoption of 2021 earnings distribution.
7.Cause for convening the meeting III.Matters for Discussion:
(1)To revise the "Articles of Incorporation".
(2)To revise the "Rules of Procedure for Shareholders meetings".(New)
(3)To revise the "Procedures for Endorsement and Guarantee".
(4)To revise the "Procedures for Acquisition or Disposal of Assets".
(5)Releasing the prohibition on directors from participation in
competitive businesses.
8.Cause for convening the meeting IV.Election matters:None.
9.Cause for convening the meeting V.Other Proposals:None.
10.Cause for convening the meeting VI.Extemporary Motions:None.
11.Book closure starting date:2022/04/16
12.Book closure ending date:2022/06/14
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
Arich Enterprise Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 08:11:05 UTC.