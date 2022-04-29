Log in
ARICH ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.

(4173)
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  04-27
21.15 TWD   -3.20%
04:12aARICH : The Board of Directors resolved to add proposals to the 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting
PU
04:12aARICH : The Board resolved the individual financial statements for the first quarter of 2022
PU
04/27ARICH : will attend the online institutional investor conference held by President Securities Corp.
PU
Arich : The Board resolved the individual financial statements for the first quarter of 2022

04/29/2022 | 04:12am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: ARICH ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/29 Time of announcement 15:48:01
Subject 
 The Board resolved the individual financial
statements for the first quarter of 2022
Date of events 2022/04/29 To which item it meets paragraph 31
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors submitted or approved:2022/04/29
2.Date of the audit committee approved:2022/04/29
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or unaudited financial
information of the reporting period(XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2022/01/01-2022/03/31
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):254,476
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):53,821
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):14,706
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):15,222
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):12,178
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):12,178
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):0.16
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):4,501,086
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):2,717,167
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):1,783,919
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Arich Enterprise Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 08:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
