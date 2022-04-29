Arich : The Board resolved the individual financial statements for the first quarter of 2022

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors submitted or approved:2022/04/29 2.Date of the audit committee approved:2022/04/29 3.Start and end dates of financial reports or unaudited financial information of the reporting period(XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX): 2022/01/01-2022/03/31 4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):254,476 5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):53,821 6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):14,706 7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):15,222 8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):12,178 9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):12,178 10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (NTD):0.16 11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):4,501,086 12.Total liabilities end of the period (thousand NTD):2,717,167 13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the period (thousand NTD):1,783,919 14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.