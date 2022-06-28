Arich : announces the record date of 2022 dividend distribution cash dividend
06/28/2022 | 06:11am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: ARICH ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/06/28
Time of announcement
17:54:03
Subject
Arich announces the record date of 2022 dividend
distribution cash dividend
Date of events
2022/06/28
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or
shareholders' meeting, or of the decision by the company:2022/06/28
2.Type (ex-rights or ex-dividend) (please write "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
common share cash dividend: NT$37,287,178,NT$0.5 per share,
the cash dividend shall be calculated to the nearest dollar and the decimal
figures shall be rounded off. The amount rounded off from the current cash
dividend shall be listed as the Company's other income.In case of any
change in the per-share cash dividend as a result of the fact that
repurchase of the Company's shares, or the treasury stock is transferred or
deleted, or carries out a cash capital increase etc., which further affects
the number of the Company's outstanding shares, the chairman shall be
authorized to adjust the shareholder's cash dividend rate according to the
distribution amount adopted for this proposal and the number of the
Company's actual outstanding shares.
4.Ex-rights (Ex-dividend) date:2022/07/13
5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/14
6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/15
7.Book closure ending date:2022/07/19
8.Ex-rights (Ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/19
9.Deadline for applying the conversion of the debt voucher:N/A
10.The closure period for the conversion of the debt voucher will
start from the date:N/A
11.The closure period for the conversion of the debt voucher will
end on the date:N/A
12.Payment date of cash dividend distribution:2022/07/28
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Shareholders shall submit all required transfer forms to the Company's stock
affair agent by 2022/07/14 (Thu)in person, or by post as per date of
postmark.As those stocks deposit in the depository accounts in Taiwan
Depository and Clearing Corporation (TDCC),the Company will carry out the
process of book closure with data provided by TDCC without further notice.
Arich Enterprise Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2022 10:10:08 UTC.