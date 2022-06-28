Arich : announces the record date of 2022 dividend distribution cash dividend

Statement

1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders' meeting, or of the decision by the company:2022/06/28 2.Type (ex-rights or ex-dividend) (please write "Ex-rights", "Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend 3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution: common share cash dividend: NT$37,287,178,NT$0.5 per share, the cash dividend shall be calculated to the nearest dollar and the decimal figures shall be rounded off. The amount rounded off from the current cash dividend shall be listed as the Company's other income.In case of any change in the per-share cash dividend as a result of the fact that repurchase of the Company's shares, or the treasury stock is transferred or deleted, or carries out a cash capital increase etc., which further affects the number of the Company's outstanding shares, the chairman shall be authorized to adjust the shareholder's cash dividend rate according to the distribution amount adopted for this proposal and the number of the Company's actual outstanding shares. 4.Ex-rights (Ex-dividend) date:2022/07/13 5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/14 6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/15 7.Book closure ending date:2022/07/19 8.Ex-rights (Ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/19 9.Deadline for applying the conversion of the debt voucher:N/A 10.The closure period for the conversion of the debt voucher will start from the date:N/A 11.The closure period for the conversion of the debt voucher will end on the date:N/A 12.Payment date of cash dividend distribution:2022/07/28 13.Any other matters that need to be specified: Shareholders shall submit all required transfer forms to the Company's stock affair agent by 2022/07/14 (Thu)in person, or by post as per date of postmark.As those stocks deposit in the depository accounts in Taiwan Depository and Clearing Corporation (TDCC),the Company will carry out the process of book closure with data provided by TDCC without further notice.