Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARDS) dropped from S&P TMI Index

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) to treat life-threatening infections. The Company's product pipeline is comprised of fully human mAbs targeting specific pathogens associated with life-threatening bacterial and viral infections, primarily hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP), ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP), and cystic fibrosis. The Company's lead product candidates, AR-301 and AR-320, target the alpha toxin produced by the gram-positive bacteria Staphylococcus aureus (S. aureus), a common pathogen associated with HAP and VAP. The Company's clinical development activities are primarily focused on AR-301, AR-320, and AR-501. Its MabIgX and lPEX discovery platforms enable the Company to rapidly screen, identify, and optimize fully human therapeutic mAb product candidates directly from the B-cells of patients.