InfiniteWorld Partners With Sports & Entertainment IP Company Vaunt to Create Metaverse Community of World-Class Creators

Metaverse Company InfiniteWorld will incorporate Vaunt's sports and entertainment intellectual property to create a new Web3 culture that leverages NFTs to bridge the physical and the digital realms.

Metaverse infrastructure company Infinite Assets, Inc. (“InfiniteWorld”) partners with sports and entertainment intellectual property (IP) company Vaunt Inc. (“Vaunt”)to create a Metaverse community of creators, including world-class athletes, artists, celebrities, and brands.

This strategic partnership comes on the heels of InfiniteWorlds’ investment in Vaunt's $5M Series A financing round, which also included participation from the investment arm of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ ownership group Elysian Park Ventures. Other notable shareholders and investors in Vaunt include the National Basketball Players Association, former president of Turner Media David Levy, and True Capital Management (a financial management company representing more than 250 professional athletes). The exclusive partnership includes InfiniteWorld creating and distributing Vaunt branded NFTs for their live streaming events of alternative sports competitions.

InfiniteWorld, which in December 2021 announced that it had entered into a business combination agreement with Aries I Acquisition Corporation (Nasdaq: RAM) (“Aries”), has a track record of supporting global brands to enter the Metaverse through NFT engagement and community experiences. Recent NFT partners of InfiniteWorld include McLaren Automotive.

Vaunt Co-Founder and CEO as well as former NBA player Roger Mason Jr., said, "We're very excited to be partnering with InfiniteWorld, a leader in establishing brand experiences in the Metaverse, and we look forward to collaborating to build a Web3 culture that people want to participate in. Culture is formed by creators—artists, athletes, entertainers, and influencers—that's what we bring to the future of Web3."

Yonathan Lapchik, CEO of InfiniteWorld, said, "By combining Vaunt's entertainment and sports IP with InfiniteWorld's metaverse infrastructure, we aim to create a Web3 culture spanning the physical and digital worlds that's unlike anything being attempted by other NFT platforms."

For more information on InfiniteWorld visit: https://www.infiniteworld.com/.

About Vaunt

Vaunt is a Sports and Entertainment intellectual property (IP) development company that creates and produces alternative sports competitions and content. Vaunt partners with athletes, artists, and entertainers to develop unique interactive fan experiences that fuse entertainment with technology, social, sports betting, and merchandise including collectibles and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). From ideation to implementation, Vaunt provides the infrastructure for talent to monetize their passions while cultivating community and building sustainable and scalable brands. Vaunt was founded by former NBA Star and business executive Roger Mason Jr. and startup and technology executive Omari Ware. To learn more, visit www.vaunt.com. You can also find us on Twitter @Vaunt and Instagram @Vaunt.

About InfiniteWorld

InfiniteWorld, part of the SUKU Ecosystem, an NFT and metaverse infrastructure company that enables brands to create, monetize, and drive consumer engagement with digital content, is poised to become a publicly traded company through a business combination with Aries I Acquisition Corporation (Nasdaq: RAM), a special purpose acquisition company. InfiniteWorld has been highly sought after for its ability to create programs around NFTs and other digital assets that offer increased conversion at a lower cost than its competitors while deploying its technology at a faster rate.

About Aries I Acquisition Corporation

Aries I Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: RAM) was founded by its Chairman, Thane Ritchie. The Company is a special purpose acquisition company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

On December 13, 2021, InfiniteWorld announced its entry into a definitive business combination agreement with Aries. Closing of the business combination is subject to customary closing conditions including the approval of the shareholders of Aries.

For materials and information, visit https://www.infiniteworld.com/ for InfiniteWorld and https://www.ariescorp.io/ for Aries.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release is not a proxy statement or solicitation of a proxy, consent or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the potential transaction and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Aries or InfiniteWorld, nor shall there be any sale of any such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of the Securities Act.

Important Additional Information Regarding the Transaction Will Be Filed With the SEC

In connection with the proposed business combination, Aries intends to file with the SEC a registration statement on Form S-4 containing a preliminary proxy statement and a preliminary prospectus of Aries, and after the registration statement is declared effective, Aries will mail a definitive proxy statement/prospectus relating to the proposed business combination to its shareholders and InfiniteWorld’s shareholders. This press release does not contain all the information that should be considered concerning the proposed business combination and is not intended to form the basis of any investment decision or any other decision in respect of the business combination. Aries’s shareholders and other interested persons are advised to read, when available, the preliminary proxy statement/prospectus and the amendments thereto and the definitive proxy statement/prospectus and other documents filed in connection with the proposed business combination, as these materials will contain important information about InfiniteWorld, Aries and the proposed business combination. When available, the definitive proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant materials for the proposed business combination will be mailed to shareholders of Aries as of a record date to be established for voting on the proposed business combination. Such shareholders will also be able to obtain copies of the preliminary proxy statement/prospectus, the definitive proxy statement/prospectus and other documents filed with the SEC, without charge, once available, at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, or by directing a request to Aries I Acquisition Corporation, 23 Lime Tree Bay, P.O. Box 1569 Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

Participants in the Solicitation

Aries and InfiniteWorld and their respective directors, executive officers, other members of management, and employees, under SEC rules, may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies of Aries’ shareholders in connection with the proposed transaction. Information regarding the persons who may, under SEC rules, be deemed participants in the solicitation of Aries’ shareholders in connection with the proposed business combination will be set forth in Aries’ registration statement on Form S-4, including a proxy statement/prospectus, when it is filed with the SEC. Investors and security holders may obtain more detailed information regarding the names and interests in the proposed transaction of Aries’ directors and officers in Aries’ filings with the SEC and such information will also be in the Registration Statement to be filed with the SEC by Aries, which will include the proxy statement/prospectus of Aries for the proposed transaction.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220504005946/en/