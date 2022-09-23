Arif Habib : ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 - ARIF HABIB LIMITED

WE ARE
A R I F H A B I B L I M I T E D
Arif Habib Group has been serving the investors for over four decades. Over the years the rm has constantly evolved and adapted to changing times. As a premium brokerage and nancial services rm, AHL strives to build an environment that promotes teamwork, leadership and resilience, in order to better serve the ever-growing capital market.
During testing economic conditions, AHL has always endeavored to deliver consistent results to its trusting family of investors. It is only through consistency that we are able to maintain high levels of client satisfaction and have achieved industry wide recognition for our work. Being steadfast, determined and persistent are characteristics that strongly resonate with AHL's code of conduct.
Best Securities House
Roshan Digital Account
in Pakistan for 2022
Largest market share in
Asiamoney
Equities (27%)
Best Investment Bank 2022
Most Out standing
Best Investment Bank 2022
Asiamoney
Company in Pakistan
Domestic 2022 - Finance Asia
Financial Sector 2021
Awards 2022
Asiamoney
Best Bond Advisor
Best Equity Advisor
Best Corporate and
The Asset Triple A
The Asset Triple A Country &
Institutional Advisor
Country/RegionalAwards 2021
Regional Awards 2021
The Asset Triple A Country
& Regional Awards 2021
Best Corporate
Best Equity Brokerage
Best Economic Research
Finance House of the Year 2020
House of the Year 2021
House of the Year 2021
CFA Society Pakistan
CFA Society Pakistan
CFA Society Pakistan
Best Equity Analyst
Best Money Market Broker
Top Brokerage
of the Year 2021
(Islamic)
House for Opening
CFA Society Pakistan
Financial Market
Roshan Digital Accounts
Association of Pakistan
Central Depository Company
CONTENTS
06
08
08
COMPANY
VISION
MISSION
INFORMATION
STATEMENT
STATEMENT
Corporate Social Responsibility
13
Social Development
14
Corporate Development
15
Directors'Profiles
16
Chairman's Review
20
Directors'Report
22
Organizational Structure
30
Financial & Business Highlights
32
Graphical Representation
34
Vertical Analysis of Financial Statements
38
Horizontal Analysis of Financial Statements
40
Statement Of Compliance With Listed Companies (Code of Corporate Governance) Regulations, 2019
42
Review Report On The Statement of Compliance Contained In Listed
|
Companies (Code Of Corporate Governance) Regulations, 2019
44
Auditors'Report to the Members
45
10
11
12
CODE OF
OUR
CORPORATE
CONDUCT
VALUES
STRATEGY
Unconsolidated Statement of Financial Position
50
Unconsolidated Statement of Profit & Loss Account
51
Unconsolidated Statement of Other Comprehensive Income
52
Unconsolidated Statement of changes in Equity
53
Unconsolidated Statement Cash Flows
54
Notes to the Unconsolidated Financial Statements
55
Auditors'Report to the Members
104
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
110
Consolidated Statement of Profit & Loss Account
111
Consolidated Statement of Other Comprehensive Income
112
Consolidated Statement of changes in Equity
113
Consolidated Statement Cash Flows
114
Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
115
Notice of Eighteenth Annual Genernal Meeting
160
Categories of Shareholders
189
Directors'Report (Urdu)
201
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.