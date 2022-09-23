Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Pakistan
  The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  Arif Habib Limited
  News
  7. Summary
    AHL   PK0088501017

ARIF HABIB LIMITED

(AHL)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-21
45.00 PKR   -0.99%
07:11aARIF HABIB : Annual report for the year ended june 30, 2022 - arif habib limited
PU
06:31aARIF HABIB : Notice of eighteenth annual general meeting - arif habib limited
PU
03/10Unknown buyer agreed to acquire Arif Habib 1857 Limited from Arif Habib Limited for PKR 50 million on March 10, 2022.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Arif Habib : ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 - ARIF HABIB LIMITED

09/23/2022 | 07:11am EDT
Annual Report 2022

WE ARE

A R I F H A B I B L I M I T E D

Arif Habib Group has been serving the investors for over four decades. Over the years the rm has constantly evolved and adapted to changing times. As a premium brokerage and nancial services rm, AHL strives to build an environment that promotes teamwork, leadership and resilience, in order to better serve the ever-growing capital market.

During testing economic conditions, AHL has always endeavored to deliver consistent results to its trusting family of investors. It is only through consistency that we are able to maintain high levels of client satisfaction and have achieved industry wide recognition for our work. Being steadfast, determined and persistent are characteristics that strongly resonate with AHL's code of conduct.

Best Securities House

Roshan Digital Account

in Pakistan for 2022

Largest market share in

Asiamoney

Equities (27%)

Best Investment Bank 2022

Most Out standing

Best Investment Bank 2022

Asiamoney

Company in Pakistan

Domestic 2022 - Finance Asia

Financial Sector 2021

Awards 2022

Asiamoney

Best Bond Advisor

Best Equity Advisor

Best Corporate and

The Asset Triple A

The Asset Triple A Country &

Institutional Advisor

Country/RegionalAwards 2021

Regional Awards 2021

The Asset Triple A Country

& Regional Awards 2021

Best Corporate

Best Equity Brokerage

Best Economic Research

Finance House of the Year 2020

House of the Year 2021

House of the Year 2021

CFA Society Pakistan

CFA Society Pakistan

CFA Society Pakistan

Best Equity Analyst

Best Money Market Broker

Top Brokerage

of the Year 2021

(Islamic)

House for Opening

CFA Society Pakistan

Financial Market

Roshan Digital Accounts

Association of Pakistan

Central Depository Company

CONTENTS

06

08

08

COMPANY

VISION

MISSION

INFORMATION

STATEMENT

STATEMENT

Corporate Social Responsibility

13

Social Development

14

Corporate Development

15

Directors'Profiles

16

Chairman's Review

20

Directors'Report

22

Organizational Structure

30

Financial & Business Highlights

32

Graphical Representation

34

Vertical Analysis of Financial Statements

38

Horizontal Analysis of Financial Statements

40

Statement Of Compliance With Listed Companies (Code of Corporate Governance) Regulations, 2019

42

Review Report On The Statement of Compliance Contained In Listed

Companies (Code Of Corporate Governance) Regulations, 2019

44

Auditors'Report to the Members

45

10

11

12

CODE OF

OUR

CORPORATE

CONDUCT

VALUES

STRATEGY

Unconsolidated Statement of Financial Position

50

Unconsolidated Statement of Profit & Loss Account

51

Unconsolidated Statement of Other Comprehensive Income

52

Unconsolidated Statement of changes in Equity

53

Unconsolidated Statement Cash Flows

54

Notes to the Unconsolidated Financial Statements

55

Auditors'Report to the Members

104

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

110

Consolidated Statement of Profit & Loss Account

111

Consolidated Statement of Other Comprehensive Income

112

Consolidated Statement of changes in Equity

113

Consolidated Statement Cash Flows

114

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

115

Notice of Eighteenth Annual Genernal Meeting

160

Categories of Shareholders

189

Directors'Report (Urdu)

201

Form of Proxy

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Arif Habib Ltd. published this content on 23 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2022 11:10:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 2 727 M - -
Net income 2021 2 104 M - -
Net cash 2021 4 137 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 2,29x
Yield 2021 12,3%
Capitalization 2 940 M 12,3 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,94x
EV / Sales 2021 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 199
Free-Float 30,4%
Chart ARIF HABIB LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Arif Habib Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Muhammad Shahid Ali Habib Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Muhammad Taha Siddiqui Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Zafar Alam Chairman
Muhammad Usman Akram Head-Information Technology
Tahir Abbas Head-Research & Investment Strategy
