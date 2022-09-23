Arif Habib : ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 - ARIF HABIB LIMITED

WE ARE

A R I F H A B I B L I M I T E D

Arif Habib Group has been serving the investors for over four decades. Over the years the rm has constantly evolved and adapted to changing times. As a premium brokerage and nancial services rm, AHL strives to build an environment that promotes teamwork, leadership and resilience, in order to better serve the ever-growing capital market.

During testing economic conditions, AHL has always endeavored to deliver consistent results to its trusting family of investors. It is only through consistency that we are able to maintain high levels of client satisfaction and have achieved industry wide recognition for our work. Being steadfast, determined and persistent are characteristics that strongly resonate with AHL's code of conduct.