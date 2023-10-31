Public Announcement of Intention to acquire 77.42% shares (165,700,304 shares) and control of Shell Pakistan

Limited (the "Target Company")

By

WAFI Energy LLC (the "Acquirer")

under Securities Act, 2015

And

Listed Companies (Substantial Acquisition of Voting Shares & Takeovers) Regulations, 2017

Admonishment: Please note that the public announcement of intention to acquire voting shares/control of Shell Pakistan Limited is subject to obtaining the requisite regulatory approvals, including clearance of fit and proper criteria from any regulatory authority, if applicable. The public announcement of intention may be withdrawn, if requisite approvals are not granted by the concerned regulatory authority(ies)

Part A

Brief description of the intended acquisition

Intended acquisition through

Number of shares

Percentage

Agreement(s)

165,700,304 shares

77.42%

Public offer

24,162,179 shares

11.29%

Part B

1) Information about the Acquirer(s)

(a) Name(s) and address(s) of Acquirer(s) along with persons acting in concert, if any.

Acquirer

Name

Address

WAFI Energy LLC

Olaya road, Muraba' district, Address P.O. Box 59273,

Riyadh 11525, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Persons acting in concert

N/A

(b) Name(s) of ultimate Acquirer(s) or the ultimate controlling shareholder

Asyad Holding Company

(c) Name(s) and address(s) of manager to the offer of the Acquirer(s)

Name

Arif Habib Limited

Address

2/F, Arif Habib Centre, 23, M.T. Khan Road, Karachi

(d) Principal areas of business of the Acquirer(s) and relevant experience

WAFI Energy LLC is fast growing retail gas station network and sole licensee of Shell Retail Network (Gas Stations) in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

(e) In case the Acquirer(s) is a company(s):

(i) Name of Chief Executive and Directors of the Company:

S.#

Name

Designation

1

Osama Hussein Alsayed

Chairman of the Board of Managers

2

Faisal Osama Alsayed

Member of the Board of Managers

3

Ghassan Ahmad Amoudi

Member of the Board of Managers

4

Mansour Rana

Chief Executive Officer

(ii) Names of substantial shareholders of the Company:

Name of Acquirer

Ultimate Controlling Shareholders

Shareholding

WAFi Energy LLC

AlBiyan National Trading Limited

70%

Durrat Al Mustaqbal Holding Company

30%

  1. Date of incorporation: September 17, 2012
  2. Jurisdiction of incorporation: Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
  3. Authorized and Paid up capital: 3 million Saudi Riyal
None

  1. Information about ultimate beneficial owner of the intended Acquirer(s)
  1. Name of the company, registration number, country of incorporation and address

Name

Commercial Registration No

Country of

Address

Incorporation

Asyad Holding

4030163389

Kingdom of Saudi

Bin Homran Centre, Prince

Company

Arabia

Mohammed Bin Abdulaziz Street,

P.O. box 14552, Jeddah 21434,

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

  1. Details of Companies located in and outside Pakistan, where the ultimate acquirer or the ultimate controlling shareholder held control and or more than 30% voting shares

The details on group holdings are available at

https://asyadgroup.com/direct-investments/

  1. Details of any existing holding of voting rights in the Target company
    1. Which the acquirer owns or over which it has control or direction
      NIL
    2. Which is owned or controlled or directed by any person acting in concert with the acquirer
      NIL
    3. In respect of which the acquirer or any person acting in concert with him has received an irrevocable commitment to accept the takeover offer; and in respect of which the acquirer or any person acting in concert with him holds an option to purchase or warrants or other convertible securities.
      NIL

All conditions (including normal conditions relating to acceptance, listing and increase of capital) to which the public offer or the posting of its subject

None

Part C

2) Information about the Target company

(a) Name of the Target company, its directors and major shareholders

Name:

Shell Pakistan Limited

Directors

Name

Designation

Zain K Hak (Chairperson)

Chairman

Waqar I. Siddiqui

Chief Executive Officer

Rafi H. Basheer

Director

Parvez Ghias

Director

Imran R Ibrahim

Director

Madiha Khalid

Director

Zaffar A Khan

Director

John King Chong Lo

Director

Zarrar Mahmud

Director

Amir R. Paracha

Director

Badaruddin F. Vellani

Director

Major shareholders:

Shareholder

Shares Held

Percentage of Paid-up

Capital

The Shell Petroleum Company Limited

165,700,304

77.42%

(b) Total number of issued shares of the Target 214,024,662 Ordinary Share of PKR 10/- each.

(c) Date of listing and offer price at the time of initial public offering

Date of IPO: Not Available

Offer Price: Not Available

(d) Opening price at securities exchange at time of listing

Not Available

(e) Share price quoted on the securities exchange one day before the public announcement of intention

PKR 156.60 per share

* Share price at the close of market hours on October 30, 2023

  1. The weighted average share price as quoted on the securities exchange during twenty eight days (28) days preceding the date of public announcement of intention

PKR 155.11 per share

  • Volume weighted average Share price of Shell Pakistan Limited for the period from October 3, 2023 to October 30, 2023 (Source: Bloomberg)
  1. Financial position/performance of the company for the last five years, including profit/loss after tax, earning per share, payouts:

Amount in PKR millions

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

9M2023

Revenue

186,204

199,719

165,140

249,210

412,699

321,172

Cost of Sales

170,780

184,622

157,590

225,544

379,106

291,563

Gross Profit

15,424

15,097

7,550

23,666

33,593

29,608

Operating Profit/(Loss)

(664)

432

(4,375)

6,585

3,274

13,142

Profit/(Loss) before tax

(1,034)

(140)

(4,815)

6,609

2,915

11,588

Profit/(Loss) after tax

(1,102)

(1,486)

(4,821)

4,467

(72)

6,450

EPS/(LPS)/ (PKR/share)

(10.30)

(13.88)

(31.19)

21.88

(0.34)

30.14

DPS (PKR/share)

7.00

-

-

-

3.00

5.00

Any questions in regard to this announcement can be directed to:

Manager to the Offer:

Name

Arif Habib Limited

Address

2/F, Arif Habib Centre, 23, M.T. Khan Road, Karachi

Tel

+92-21-111 245 111

Best Regards,

For and on behalf of WAFI Energy LLC

Mansoor Rana

___________________________

Mansoor Rana

CEO

Dated: October 30, 2023

