Public Announcement of Intention to acquire 77.42% shares (165,700,304 shares) and control of Shell Pakistan
Limited (the "Target Company")
By
WAFI Energy LLC (the "Acquirer")
under Securities Act, 2015
And
Listed Companies (Substantial Acquisition of Voting Shares & Takeovers) Regulations, 2017
Admonishment: Please note that the public announcement of intention to acquire voting shares/control of Shell Pakistan Limited is subject to obtaining the requisite regulatory approvals, including clearance of fit and proper criteria from any regulatory authority, if applicable. The public announcement of intention may be withdrawn, if requisite approvals are not granted by the concerned regulatory authority(ies)
Part A
Brief description of the intended acquisition
Intended acquisition through
Number of shares
Percentage
Agreement(s)
165,700,304 shares
77.42%
Public offer
24,162,179 shares
11.29%
Part B
1) Information about the Acquirer(s)
(a) Name(s) and address(s) of Acquirer(s) along with persons acting in concert, if any.
Acquirer
Name
Address
WAFI Energy LLC
Olaya road, Muraba' district, Address P.O. Box 59273,
Riyadh 11525, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
MR
Persons acting in concert
N/A
(b) Name(s) of ultimate Acquirer(s) or the ultimate controlling shareholder
Asyad Holding Company
(c) Name(s) and address(s) of manager to the offer of the Acquirer(s)
Name
Arif Habib Limited
Address
2/F, Arif Habib Centre, 23, M.T. Khan Road, Karachi
(d) Principal areas of business of the Acquirer(s) and relevant experience
WAFI Energy LLC is fast growing retail gas station network and sole licensee of Shell Retail Network (Gas Stations) in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
(e) In case the Acquirer(s) is a company(s):
(i) Name of Chief Executive and Directors of the Company:
S.#
Name
Designation
1
Osama Hussein Alsayed
Chairman of the Board of Managers
2
Faisal Osama Alsayed
Member of the Board of Managers
3
Ghassan Ahmad Amoudi
Member of the Board of Managers
4
Mansour Rana
Chief Executive Officer
(ii) Names of substantial shareholders of the Company:
Name of Acquirer
Ultimate Controlling Shareholders
Shareholding
WAFi Energy LLC
AlBiyan National Trading Limited
70%
Durrat Al Mustaqbal Holding Company
30%
- Date of incorporation: September 17, 2012
- Jurisdiction of incorporation: Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
- Authorized and Paid up capital: 3 million Saudi Riyal
-
- Detail of companies, where the intended Acquirer(s) hold more than thirty percent voting shares
None
None
- Information about ultimate beneficial owner of the intended Acquirer(s)
- Name of the company, registration number, country of incorporation and address
Name
Commercial Registration No
Country of
Address
Incorporation
Asyad Holding
4030163389
Kingdom of Saudi
Bin Homran Centre, Prince
Company
Arabia
Mohammed Bin Abdulaziz Street,
P.O. box 14552, Jeddah 21434,
Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
- Details of Companies located in and outside Pakistan, where the ultimate acquirer or the ultimate controlling shareholder held control and or more than 30% voting shares
The details on group holdings are available at
https://asyadgroup.com/direct-investments/
- Details of any existing holding of voting rights in the Target company
-
Which the acquirer owns or over which it has control or direction
NIL
- Which is owned or controlled or directed by any person acting in concert with the acquirer
NIL
- In respect of which the acquirer or any person acting in concert with him has received an irrevocable commitment to accept the takeover offer; and in respect of which the acquirer or any person acting in concert with him holds an option to purchase or warrants or other convertible securities.
NIL
- Which the acquirer owns or over which it has control or direction
All conditions (including normal conditions relating to acceptance, listing and increase of capital) to which the public offer or the posting of its subject
None
Part C
2) Information about the Target company
MR
(a) Name of the Target company, its directors and major shareholders
Name:
Shell Pakistan Limited
Directors
Name
Designation
Zain K Hak (Chairperson)
Chairman
Waqar I. Siddiqui
Chief Executive Officer
Rafi H. Basheer
Director
Parvez Ghias
Director
Imran R Ibrahim
Director
Madiha Khalid
Director
Zaffar A Khan
Director
John King Chong Lo
Director
Zarrar Mahmud
Director
Amir R. Paracha
Director
Badaruddin F. Vellani
Director
Major shareholders:
Shareholder
Shares Held
Percentage of Paid-up
Capital
The Shell Petroleum Company Limited
165,700,304
77.42%
(b) Total number of issued shares of the Target 214,024,662 Ordinary Share of PKR 10/- each.
(c) Date of listing and offer price at the time of initial public offering
Date of IPO: Not Available
Offer Price: Not Available
(d) Opening price at securities exchange at time of listing
Not Available
(e) Share price quoted on the securities exchange one day before the public announcement of intention
PKR 156.60 per share
* Share price at the close of market hours on October 30, 2023
MR
- The weighted average share price as quoted on the securities exchange during twenty eight days (28) days preceding the date of public announcement of intention
PKR 155.11 per share
- Volume weighted average Share price of Shell Pakistan Limited for the period from October 3, 2023 to October 30, 2023 (Source: Bloomberg)
- Financial position/performance of the company for the last five years, including profit/loss after tax, earning per share, payouts:
Amount in PKR millions
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
9M2023
Revenue
186,204
199,719
165,140
249,210
412,699
321,172
Cost of Sales
170,780
184,622
157,590
225,544
379,106
291,563
Gross Profit
15,424
15,097
7,550
23,666
33,593
29,608
Operating Profit/(Loss)
(664)
432
(4,375)
6,585
3,274
13,142
Profit/(Loss) before tax
(1,034)
(140)
(4,815)
6,609
2,915
11,588
Profit/(Loss) after tax
(1,102)
(1,486)
(4,821)
4,467
(72)
6,450
EPS/(LPS)/ (PKR/share)
(10.30)
(13.88)
(31.19)
21.88
(0.34)
30.14
DPS (PKR/share)
7.00
-
-
-
3.00
5.00
Any questions in regard to this announcement can be directed to:
Manager to the Offer:
Name
Arif Habib Limited
Address
2/F, Arif Habib Centre, 23, M.T. Khan Road, Karachi
Tel
+92-21-111 245 111
Best Regards,
For and on behalf of WAFI Energy LLC
Mansoor Rana
___________________________
Mansoor Rana
CEO
Dated: October 30, 2023
