(a) Name(s) and address(s) of Acquirer(s) along with persons acting in concert, if any.

1) Information about the Acquirer(s)

Brief description of the intended acquisition

Admonishment: Please note that the public announcement of intention to acquire voting shares/control of Shell Pakistan Limited is subject to obtaining the requisite regulatory approvals, including clearance of fit and proper criteria from any regulatory authority, if applicable. The public announcement of intention may be withdrawn, if requisite approvals are not granted by the concerned regulatory authority(ies)

Public Announcement of Intention to acquire 77.42% shares (165,700,304 shares) and control of Shell Pakistan

(b) Name(s) of ultimate Acquirer(s) or the ultimate controlling shareholder

Asyad Holding Company

(c) Name(s) and address(s) of manager to the offer of the Acquirer(s)

Name Arif Habib Limited Address 2/F, Arif Habib Centre, 23, M.T. Khan Road, Karachi

(d) Principal areas of business of the Acquirer(s) and relevant experience

WAFI Energy LLC is fast growing retail gas station network and sole licensee of Shell Retail Network (Gas Stations) in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

(e) In case the Acquirer(s) is a company(s):

(i) Name of Chief Executive and Directors of the Company:

S.# Name Designation 1 Osama Hussein Alsayed Chairman of the Board of Managers 2 Faisal Osama Alsayed Member of the Board of Managers 3 Ghassan Ahmad Amoudi Member of the Board of Managers 4 Mansour Rana Chief Executive Officer

(ii) Names of substantial shareholders of the Company:

Name of Acquirer Ultimate Controlling Shareholders Shareholding WAFi Energy LLC AlBiyan National Trading Limited 70% Durrat Al Mustaqbal Holding Company 30%