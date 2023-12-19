MILLAT GLOBAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTENTION TO ACQUIRE MORE THAN 76% SHARES AND CONTROL OF HASCOL PETROLEUM LIMITED (THE "TARGET COMPANY")
BY
MILLAT GLOBAL HOLDINGS LIMITED (THE "ACQUIRER")
UNDER SECURITIES ACT, 2015
Admonishment: Please note that the public announcement of intention to acquire voting shares/ control of Hascol Petroleum Limited is subject to obtaining the requisite regulatory approvals including clearance of fit and proper criteria from any regulatory authority, if applicable. The public announcement of intention may be withdrawn, if the requisite approvals are not granted by the concerned regulatory authority(ies).
Part A
Brief description of the intended acquisition -
The intended acquisition by the Acquirer is through a proposed subscription of new ordinary shares of the Target Company issued by way of other than rights offer, whereby the Acquirer intends to acquire at least 76% shareholding and control in the Target Company. Public Offer shall be made for fifty (50) percent of the remaining voting shares in accordance with Regulation 14 of the Listed Companies (Substantial Acquisition of Voting Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2017 ("Regulations"), which, if applicable, shall be pursuant to a competitive bid under Regulation 17 of the Regulations if, at the time, there is an earlier public announcement of offer by another interested acquirer.
Intended acquisition through
Number of shares
Percentage
Subscription Agreement
Not determinable at this
At least 76% shareholding in the
stage
Target Company through
subscription of new shares.
Public offer
Not determinable at this
To be determined after finalization
stage
of agreements.
Part-B
- Information about the acquirer
- Name(s) and address(es) of acquirer along with persons acting in concert, if any.
Name
Address
Millat Global Holdings Limited
Office 403, Gate Village 4, Dubai International
("Millat" or the "Acquirer")
Financial Centre, Dubai 506819, UAE
- Name(s) of the ultimate acquirer or the ultimate controlling shareholder.
S. No. Name
- Mr. Hamza Farooqui
- Mr. Sadi Bin Asad Farooqui
- Mr. Javaid Asad Farooqui
-
Name(s) and address(s) of manager to the offer of the acquirer.
Name: Arif Habib Ltd.
Address: Arif Habib Centre, 23, M.T. Khan Road Karachi 74000
- Principal areas of business of the acquirer and relevant experience
Millat Global Holdings Limited is a private limited company that is engaged in investments in commercial enterprises and their management.
- In case the acquirer is a fund/ company(s):
- Names of the chief executive and directors of the company(s);
Name
Designation
Mr. Hamza Farooqui
CEO
Mr. Sadi Farooqui
Vice Chairman
- Names of substantial shareholders of the company.
Name
Shareholding Percentage
JAF Foundation
100%
- Date of incorporation: May 24, 2023
-
Jurisdiction of incorporation:
Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
- Authorized and paid up capital:
US$100 comprising of 100 shares of US$1.00 each.
- Detail of companies, where the intended acquirer(s) hold more than thirty percent voting shares:
Name of
Nature
Nature of
Jurisdiction
Description
Company
(listed/unlisted
business
of
held
/ Private
incorporation
control/mor
e than thirty
% shares or
both
JAF
Private
Holding
DIFC, Dubai,
100%
Holding 1
company
UAE
DIFC
Limited
Millat
Private
Holding
DIFC, Dubai,
100%
Hotels and
company
UAE
Resorts
Holding
DIFC
Limited
Millat
Private
Holding
DIFC, Dubai,
100%
Strategy
Company
UAE
Global
Holding
DIFC.
- Information about ultimate beneficial owner of the intended acquirer(s):-
- Name(s) of the natural person(s), CNIC/Passport Number, nationality and address of each person.
Name
Passport No.
Nationality
Address
Mr. Hamza Farooqui
M00374351
South African
Gate Village
Building 4 Dubai
International
Financial Centre
Dubai United Arab
Emirates
Mr. Sadi Bin Asad
M00237020
South African
Gate Village
Farooqui
Building 4 Dubai
International
Financial Centre
Dubai United Arab
Emirates
Mr. Javaid Asad
M00183626
South African
Gate Village
Farooqui
Building 4 Dubai
International
Financial Centre
Dubai United Arab
Emirates
- Detail of companies located in and outside Pakistan, where the ultimate acquirer or the ultimate controlling shareholder held control and or more than thirty percent voting shares: -
N/A
- details of any existing holding of voting rights in the target company;
- which the acquirer owns or over which it has control or direction; Nil
-
which is owned or controlled or directed by any person acting in concert with the of acquirer;
Nil
- in respect of which the acquirer or any person acting in concert with him has received an irrevocable commitment to accept the takeover offer; and in respect of which the acquirer or any person acting in concert with him holds an option to purchase or warrants or other convertible securities.
None
- all conditions (including normal conditions relating to acceptance, listing and increase of capital) to which the public offer or the posting of it is subject.
The authorized/issued capital of the Target Company will have to be increased and the approval of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan will be required for subscription of shares issued by way of other than rights offer. The completion of proposed transaction shall be subject to, inter alia, receipt of all regulatory and corporate approvals.
Part-C
- Information about the target company
- Name of the target company, its directors and major shareholders along with number of shares and percentage of paid-up capital.
S No.
Name of Directors
Position
1
Sir Alan Duncan
Chairman
2
Aqeel Ahmed Khan
Director / CEO
3
Mustafa Ashraf
Director
4
Syed M. Mujtaba Jafarey
Director
5
Farid Arshad Masood
Director
6
Abdul Aziz Khalid
Director
7
Aamir Amin
Director
8
Naheed Memon
Director
S
Shareholder Name
Shares
Shareholding Percentage
No.
1
Vitol Dubai Limited
401,697,229
40.21%
- Total number of issued shares of the company.
Total number of issued shares of the Target Company: 999,120,680 ordinary shares of PKR 10 each.
- Date of listing and offer price at the time of initial public offering
Date of listing:
May 14, 2014
Offer price:
PKR 56.50 per share
- Opening price at securities exchange at time of listing The opening price was PKR 56.50 per share
- share price quoted on the securities exchange one day before the public announcement of intention: PKR 8.87 per share *
-
the weighted average share price as quoted on the securities exchange during twenty-eight days (28) days preceding the date of public announcement of intention: PKR 7.82 per share**
*Share price at the close of market hours on December 18, 2023
**Volume Weighted Average Share Price of Hascol Petroleum Limited for the period from November 21, 2023 to December 18, 2023
- financial position/performance of the company for the last five years, including profit/loss after tax, earning per share, payouts.
Amounts in PKR Mn
Sep 30, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2021
Dec 31, 2020
Dec 31, 2019
Dec 31, 2018
Total Assets
55,348
44,005
47,398
59,231
96,686
74,777
Total Liabilities
129,866
105,422
94,882
105,601
121,551
68,790
Shareholders'
(74,518)
(61,417)
(47,485)
(46,280)
(24,865)
5,987
Equity/(Deficit)
Net Sales
125,680
72,453
64,270
114,012
155,520
233,607
(Loss) after tax
(13,101)
(14,498)
(7,570)
(23,539)
(35,166)
(218)
EPS/(LPS) (PKR)
(13.11)
(14.51)
(7.58)
(23.68)
(93.15)
(1.10)
Dividend per share
-
-
-
-
-
-
(PKR)
Source: Consolidated financial statements of Hascol Petroleum Limited
Yours Sincerely,
For and on Behalf of Millat Global Holdings Limited
Hamza Farooqui
CEO
