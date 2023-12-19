MILLAT GLOBAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTENTION TO ACQUIRE MORE THAN 76% SHARES AND CONTROL OF HASCOL PETROLEUM LIMITED (THE "TARGET COMPANY")

BY

MILLAT GLOBAL HOLDINGS LIMITED (THE "ACQUIRER")

UNDER SECURITIES ACT, 2015

Admonishment: Please note that the public announcement of intention to acquire voting shares/ control of Hascol Petroleum Limited is subject to obtaining the requisite regulatory approvals including clearance of fit and proper criteria from any regulatory authority, if applicable. The public announcement of intention may be withdrawn, if the requisite approvals are not granted by the concerned regulatory authority(ies).

Part A

Brief description of the intended acquisition -

The intended acquisition by the Acquirer is through a proposed subscription of new ordinary shares of the Target Company issued by way of other than rights offer, whereby the Acquirer intends to acquire at least 76% shareholding and control in the Target Company. Public Offer shall be made for fifty (50) percent of the remaining voting shares in accordance with Regulation 14 of the Listed Companies (Substantial Acquisition of Voting Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2017 ("Regulations"), which, if applicable, shall be pursuant to a competitive bid under Regulation 17 of the Regulations if, at the time, there is an earlier public announcement of offer by another interested acquirer.

Intended acquisition through Number of shares Percentage Subscription Agreement Not determinable at this At least 76% shareholding in the stage Target Company through subscription of new shares. Public offer Not determinable at this To be determined after finalization stage of agreements.

Part-B

Information about the acquirer Name(s) and address(es) of acquirer along with persons acting in concert, if any.