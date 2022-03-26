Arihant Capital Markets : Extra Ordinary Meeting

ArihantCapftal

26th March, 2022

To, The Department of Corp orate Services, Listing Department, Bombay Stock Exchange Limited., National Stock Exchange of India P J Towers, Dalal Street, Limited. , Mumbai- 400001 Exchange Plaza 5th Floor, Scrip Code: 511605 Plot No. C/ 1, G- Block,Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400051 NSE Symbol- ARIHANTCAP

To,

Sub: Outcome of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Members of the Company held today i.e . March 26, 2022.

Dear Sir/Madam,

In continuation to our earlier intimation dated March 3, 2022 , we would like to inform you that the members of the Company at their Extra- Ordinary General Meeting held today i.e. March 26, 2022 h ave approved the following businesses:

1. Sub-Division/Split of existing 1 (One) Equity Shares of the Company of face value of ~5 (Rupees Five Only) each to 5 (Five) Equity Shares of face value of n /- (Rupee One only) each.

2 . Alteration in Capital clause of Memorandum of Association of the Company.

Kindly note that the voting results w ill be announced upon the receipt of Scrutinizer's Report and will be submitted as per the Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 20 15.

The Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company commenced at 11 :00 AM and concluded at 11 :25 AM:.~-. •

This is for your inforrriatiol} and r ecord.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

. r..