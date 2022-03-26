Arihant Capital Markets : Extra Ordinary Meeting

ArihantCapftal
26th March, 2022
To,
The Department of Corp orate Services,
Listing Department,
Bombay Stock Exchange Limited.,
National Stock Exchange of India
P J Towers, Dalal Street,
Limited. ,
Mumbai- 400001
Exchange Plaza 5th Floor,
Scrip Code: 511605
Plot No. C/ 1, G- Block,Bandra Kurla
Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai -
400051
NSE Symbol- ARIHANTCAP
To,
Sub: Outcome of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Members of the Company held today i.e . March 26, 2022.
Dear Sir/Madam,
In continuation to our earlier intimation dated March 3, 2022 , we would like to inform you that the members of the Company at their Extra- Ordinary General Meeting held today i.e. March 26, 2022 h ave approved the following businesses:
1. Sub-Division/Split of existing 1 (One) Equity Shares of the Company of face value of ~5 (Rupees Five Only) each to 5 (Five) Equity Shares of face value of n /- (Rupee One only) each.
2 . Alteration in Capital clause of Memorandum of Association of the Company.
Kindly note that the voting results w ill be announced upon the receipt of Scrutinizer's Report and will be submitted as per the Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 20 15.
The Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company commenced at 11 :00 AM and concluded at 11 :25 AM:.~-. •
This is for your inforrriatiol} and r ecord.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
. r..