Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Arihant Capital Markets Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    511605   INE420B01028

ARIHANT CAPITAL MARKETS LIMITED

(511605)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Arihant Capital Markets : Extra Ordinary Meeting

03/26/2022 | 02:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ArihantCapftal

Generating Wealth

26th March, 2022

To,

The Department of Corp orate Services,

Listing Department,

Bombay Stock Exchange Limited.,

National Stock Exchange of India

P J Towers, Dalal Street,

Limited. ,

Mumbai- 400001

Exchange Plaza 5th Floor,

Scrip Code: 511605

Plot No. C/ 1, G- Block,Bandra Kurla

Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai -

400051

NSE Symbol- ARIHANTCAP

To,

Sub: Outcome of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Members of the Company held today i.e . March 26, 2022.

Dear Sir/Madam,

In continuation to our earlier intimation dated March 3, 2022 , we would like to inform you that the members of the Company at their Extra- Ordinary General Meeting held today i.e. March 26, 2022 h ave approved the following businesses:

1. Sub-Division/Split of existing 1 (One) Equity Shares of the Company of face value of ~5 (Rupees Five Only) each to 5 (Five) Equity Shares of face value of n /- (Rupee One only) each.

2 . Alteration in Capital clause of Memorandum of Association of the Company.

Kindly note that the voting results w ill be announced upon the receipt of Scrutinizer's Report and will be submitted as per the Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 20 15.

The Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company commenced at 11 :00 AM and concluded at 11 :25 AM:.~-.

This is for your inforrriatiol} and r ecord.

Thanking you,

..

Yours faithfully,

. r..


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ARIHANT CAPITAL MARKETS LIMITED
02:31aARIHANT CAPITAL MARKETS : Extra Ordinary Meeting
PU
03/03Arihant Capital Markets Board Declares Interim Dividend for Fiscal 2022; Approves Stock..
MT
03/03Arihant Capital Markets Limited Approves Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2021-2..
CI
02/24Arihant Capital Markets Board to Consider Interim Dividend, Stock Split
MT
01/31Arihant Capital Markets Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine..
CI
2021Arihant Capital Markets Signs Pact to Sell Stake in Subsidiary
MT
2021Arihant Capital Markets Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six..
CI
2021Arihant Capital Markets Limited Approves Dividend for the Financial Year Ended March 31..
CI
2021Investor Education and Protection Fund acquired Arihant Financial Planners and Advisors..
CI
2021Arihant Capital Markets Limited Appoints M/S Arihant Capital Markets Ltd as A Merchant ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 124 M 14,7 M 14,7 M
Net income 2021 347 M 4,55 M 4,55 M
Net Debt 2021 73,4 M 0,96 M 0,96 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,23x
Yield 2021 1,42%
Capitalization 8 201 M 108 M 108 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,38x
EV / Sales 2021 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 260
Free-Float 9,07%
Chart ARIHANT CAPITAL MARKETS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Arihant Capital Markets Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ashok Kumar Jain Chairman & Joint Managing Director
Arpit Jain Joint Managing Director & Executive Director
Tarun Goyal Chief Financial Officer
Mahesh Pancholi Secretary & Compliance Officer
Akhilesh Rathi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARIHANT CAPITAL MARKETS LIMITED101.10%108
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO.,LTD.-33.71%36 788
GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO., LTD.-14.25%19 844
GF SECURITIES CO., LTD.-30.95%18 475
XP INC.11.76%18 088
CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES CO., LTD.-1.56%11 982