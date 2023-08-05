Arihant Capital Markets Limited is a financial services company. The Company is engaged in stock broking, commodities broking, portfolio management services, financial services, real estate, insurance broking and other related activities. Its segments include Broking & Related Activities, Financing Activities, Asset Management Activities and Real Estate Development Activities. Its investment solutions cover equities, derivatives, currency, commodity, mutual funds, fixed income, gold and national pension scheme. Its corporate solutions include investment services, merchant banking and investment banking services, depository services and equity research. Its high net worth individual (HNI) investment services include Arihant Platinum, portfolio management services (PMS) and financial planning. Its non-resident Indian (NRI) services include investment across asset classes and platforms, depository services, financial planning and other. The Company also offers various trading platforms.