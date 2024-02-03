Arihant Capital Markets Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023

Arihant Capital Markets Limited reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported revenue was INR 726.9 million compared to INR 335.67 million a year ago. Net income was INR 195.67 million compared to INR 71.61 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 1.88 compared to INR 0.69 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 1.88 compared to INR 0.69 a year ago.

For the nine months, revenue was INR 1,716.63 million compared to INR 1,083.77 million a year ago. Net income was INR 458.5 million compared to INR 271.63 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 4.41 compared to INR 2.61 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 4.41 compared to INR 2.61 a year ago.