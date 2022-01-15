Arihant Foundations & Housing : Certificate under SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018

|
15th January 2022
To,
Symbol- ARIHANT
National Stock Exchange Limited,
Manager_ Listing
022-26598237
Scrip Code- 531381
Bombay Stock Exchange Limited,
General Manager- DCS
022-22723121
Dear Sir / Madam,
Subject: Sub: Certificate under Regulation 74(5) of SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018.
We enclose herewith the Certificate under Regulation 74(5) of SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018 for quarter ended December 31, 2021 issued by our Registrar and Share Transfer Agent, M/s. Cameo Corporate Services Limited, for your information and record.
Kindly acknowledge the receipt of the same.
This is for your information and records,
Thanking you.
Yours Sincerely,
For ARIHANT FOUNDATIONS & HOUSING LIMITED,
KAMAL LUNAWATH
Managing Director
DIN: 00087324
Disclaimer
Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd. published this content on 15 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2022 07:54:01 UTC.