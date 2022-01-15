Arihant Foundations & Housing : Certificate under SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018

15th January 2022 To, Symbol- ARIHANT National Stock Exchange Limited, Manager_ Listing 022-26598237 Scrip Code- 531381 Bombay Stock Exchange Limited, General Manager- DCS 022-22723121

Dear Sir / Madam,

Subject: Sub: Certificate under Regulation 74(5) of SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018.

We enclose herewith the Certificate under Regulation 74(5) of SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018 for quarter ended December 31, 2021 issued by our Registrar and Share Transfer Agent, M/s. Cameo Corporate Services Limited, for your information and record.

Kindly acknowledge the receipt of the same.

This is for your information and records,

Thanking you.

Yours Sincerely,

For ARIHANT FOUNDATIONS & HOUSING LIMITED,

KAMAL LUNAWATH

Managing Director

DIN: 00087324