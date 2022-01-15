Log in
    531381   INE413D01011

ARIHANT FOUNDATIONS & HOUSING LIMITED

(531381)
Arihant Foundations & Housing : Certificate under SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018

01/15/2022 | 02:55am EST
15th January 2022

To,

Symbol- ARIHANT

National Stock Exchange Limited,

Manager_ Listing

022-26598237

Scrip Code- 531381

Bombay Stock Exchange Limited,

General Manager- DCS

022-22723121

Dear Sir / Madam,

Subject: Sub: Certificate under Regulation 74(5) of SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018.

We enclose herewith the Certificate under Regulation 74(5) of SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018 for quarter ended December 31, 2021 issued by our Registrar and Share Transfer Agent, M/s. Cameo Corporate Services Limited, for your information and record.

Kindly acknowledge the receipt of the same.

This is for your information and records,

Thanking you.

Yours Sincerely,

For ARIHANT FOUNDATIONS & HOUSING LIMITED,

KAMAL LUNAWATH

Managing Director

DIN: 00087324

Disclaimer

Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd. published this content on 15 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2022 07:54:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 565 M 7,62 M 7,62 M
Net income 2021 -101 M -1,36 M -1,36 M
Net Debt 2021 3 289 M 44,4 M 44,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,45x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 372 M 5,01 M 5,01 M
EV / Sales 2020 8,41x
EV / Sales 2021 6,08x
Nbr of Employees 71
Free-Float 56,8%
Chart ARIHANT FOUNDATIONS & HOUSING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Arihant Foundations & Housing Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kamal Lunawath Chairman, Managing Director & Compliance Officer
Vimal Lunawath Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Asim Kumar Charchi Secretary & Compliance Officer
O. P. Madhav Head-Administration
Karan Bhasin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARIHANT FOUNDATIONS & HOUSING LIMITED10.20%5
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-0.21%35 136
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED8.69%32 653
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED10.90%31 755
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED19.72%31 068
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-4.35%28 169