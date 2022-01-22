Arihant Foundations & Housing : Voluntary Delisting

January 22, 2022

BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers 5th Floor Plot No. C/1, Dalal Street; G Block; Bandra (East) Fort Mumbai 400 001 Mumbai 400 051 BSE Scrip Code: 531381 NSE Symbol: ARIHANT

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Intimation of Voluntary Delisting of Equity Shares of the Company from National Stock Exchange of India Limited ("NSE") in terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI Listing Regulations").

This is with reference to the NSE letter no. NSE/ENF/DELIST/APPL/2021-22/308 dated January 21, 2022 w.r.t voluntary delisting of equity shares of the Company from NSE without giving exit opportunity to shareholders in terms of regulations 6 (a) and 7 of SEBI (Delisting of Equity Shares) Regulations, 2009, we hereby inform you under Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the SEBI Listing Regulations that the trading in equity shares of the Company will be suspended from trading w.e.f. February 04, 2022 (i.e. w.e.f. closing hours of trading on February 03, 2022). Further the admission to dealings in the security shall be withdrawn (delisted) w.e.f. February 11, 2022.

We are enclosing the copy of letter received from NSE for your information and records.

Kindly take this information on records and acknowledge the same.

Thanking you.

Yours Sincerely,

For ARIHANT FOUNDATIONS & HOUSING LIMITED,

KAMAL LUNAWATH

Managing Director

DIN: 00087324

Encl: As above