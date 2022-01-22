Arihant Foundations & Housing : Voluntary Delisting

Sub: Intimation of Voluntary Delisting of Equity Shares of the Company from National Stock Exchange of India Limited ("NSE") in terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI Listing Regulations").
This is with reference to the NSE letter no. NSE/ENF/DELIST/APPL/2021-22/308 dated January 21, 2022 w.r.t voluntary delisting of equity shares of the Company from NSE without giving exit opportunity to shareholders in terms of regulations 6 (a) and 7 of SEBI (Delisting of Equity Shares) Regulations, 2009, we hereby inform you under Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the SEBI Listing Regulations that the trading in equity shares of the Company will be suspended from trading w.e.f. February 04, 2022 (i.e. w.e.f. closing hours of trading on February 03, 2022). Further the admission to dealings in the security shall be withdrawn (delisted) w.e.f. February 11, 2022.
We are enclosing the copy of letter received from NSE for your information and records.
Kindly take this information on records and acknowledge the same.
Sub: Withdrawal of admission to dealings in equity shares
This is with reference to the application for voluntary delisting of equity shares of the company pursuant to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Delisting of Equity Shares) Regulations, 2009. The trading in the securities of the company will be suspended from trading w.e.f. February 04, 2022 (i.e. w.e.f. closing hours of trading on February 03, 2022). Further the admission to dealings in the security shall be withdrawn (delisted) w.e.f. February 11, 2022, subject to the following conditions:
The company will redress the investors' grievances (if any) for a minimum period of one year from the date of delisting.
The company will disclose the fact of delisting in the first annual report prepared after the delisting.
If you require any further clarifications, we shall be glad to oblige.
Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd. published this content on 22 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 January 2022 16:03:01 UTC.