Arima Communications : Announcement of the Company's Unqualified Opinion by CPA &Independent Audit'Report on Material Uncertainty Related toGoing Concern for Q4 2021.

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/25
2.Full text of the CPA audit opinion:
To the Board of Directors and Stockholders of Arima Communications Corp.:
Opinion
We have audited the accompanying consolidated balance sheets of Arima
Communications Corp.and subsidiaries ("the Group") as of December 31,
2021 and 2020, the related consolidated statementsof comprehensive
income, statements of changes in equity and cash flows for the years
ended December 31, 2021 and 2020.
In our opinion, based on our audits and the reports of the other
independent accountants referred to in Other matter section of our report,
the consolidated financial statements referred to above present fairly,
in all material respects, the financial position of the Group as of
December 31, 2021 and 2020,and the results of its operations and cash
flows for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, in conformity with
the requirements of the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial
Reports by Securities Issuers and with International Financial Reporting
Standard ("IFRS"), International Accounting Standards ("IAS"),
Interpretations developed by the International Financial Reporting
Interpretations Committee ("IFRIC") or the former Standard
Interpretations Committee ("SIC") endorsed and issued into effect by
Financial Supervisory Commission of the Republic of China.
Basis of opinion
We conducted our audits in accordance with the Regulations Governing
Auditing and Attestation of Financial Statements by Certified Public
Accountants and auditing standards generally accepted in the Republic
of China. Our responsibilities under those standards are further
described in the Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the
consolidated financial statements section of our report.We are
independent of the Group in accordance with the Norm of Professional
Ethics for Certified Public Accountants of the Republic of China, and
we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with
these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained
is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.
Key audit matters
Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment,
were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated financial
statements for the year ended December 31, 2021. These matters were
addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated financial
statements as a whole and, in forming our opinion thereon, we do not
provide a separate opinion on these matters. In our judgment, the key
audit matters we communicated in the auditor's report were as follows:
(1) Inventory valuation
Please refer to Note 4(8) for the accounting policy of inventory
valuation. Please refer to Note 5(1) for estimates and assumptions
of the inventory valuation. Please refer to Note 6(4) for disclosures
of inventory valuation.
Description:
The Group's inventories are measured at the lower of cost and net
realizable value. Due to rapid progress and replacement of technology,
as well as new products and upgrade of production technology,
consumer demand may significantly change. As a result, the estimation
of the net realizable value of inventories depends on the subjective
judgment of the management, which is an accounting estimate with
uncertainty. Therefore, inventory evaluation is a key audit matter.
How our audit addressed the matter:
The main audit procedures include understanding the Group's inventory
valuation policy and examining whether it has been implemented as
specified, sampling to inspect the correctness of inventory aging
and analyzing changes in inventory aging, reviewing the reasonableness
of the allowance for inventory valuation in prior years and comparing
it with the method and assumptions used to estimate the allowance
for inventory valuation in the current period to assess their
appropriateness.
(2) Impairment of property, plant and equipment
Please refer to Note 4(12) & (15) for the accounting policy of
impairment of property, plant and equipment. Please refer to Note 5(2)
for accounting estimates and assumptions of impairment of property,
plant and equipment. Please refer to Note 6(8) for the details and
changes.
Description:
The Group operates in a high capital expenditure industry, and
production capacity is necessary as the industry develops. However,
due to the price fluctuation of main raw materials and the tightening
of market demand, the profitability varies greatly. Therefore,
the impairment assessment of property, plant and equipment is important.
The impairment assessment process of property, plant and equipment
includes identifying cash-generating units, determining valuation
methods, selecting important assumptions and calculating recoverable
amounts, etc. All of the above must rely on the subjective judgment of
the management, which is an accounting assessment with a high degree
of uncertainty.
How our audit addressed the matter:
The main audit procedures on property, plant and equipment impairment
assessment include evaluating the cash-generating units as well as the
internal and external indications of impairment identified by the management,
obtaining the impairment report issued by the external experts entrusted
by the management, and reviewing significant subsequent transactions
to identify matters, if any, occurring after the balance sheet date and
affecting the impairment test.
(3) Related party transactions
Please refer to Note 4(7) for the accounting policy of loan. Please refer
to Note 7 fordisclosures.
Description:
The Group has frequent transactions, which are considered to be more
controllable, with related parties. The reasonableness and commercial
substance of these transactions has a significant impact on their
presentation in consolidated financial statements. Therefore, it is
a key audit matter.
How our audit addressed the matter:
The main audit procedures include obtaining the list of related party
transactions provided by the management and the letter of representation
that all related party transactions have been listed, reviewing the
types of related party transactions, checking or sampling the
original vouchers or related documents of each related party transaction
listed in the in the list, inquiring the management to understand the
reasons for related party transactions and the basis and rationality
of transaction prices, reviewing the actual receipts and payments of
receivables and payables arising from related party transactions,
considering the various evidence obtained above to evaluate the rationality
of the management's claim that their related party transactions are
of commercial substance, sending confirmation letters to related parties
and reconciling the response with the list of related party transactions,
examining whether significant subsequent events has affected the original
processing of related party transactions, and reviewing whether various
related party transactions have been properly disclosed in consolidated
financial statements.
Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern
As described in Note 12(4) to the consolidated financial statements,
the Group had a cumulative loss of NT$1,638,919 thousand as of December 31,
2021 due to continuing losses which amounted to 79% of the paid-in capital,
its current liabilities exceeded its current assets by NT$122,004 thousand
and debt ratio reached 62%, indicating that a material uncertainty exists
that may cast significant doubt on the Group's ability to continue as a
going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter
Other matter
The financial statements of certain investee companies, which were
accounted for under equity method in the consolidated balance sheet as of
December 31, 2021 and 2020, were audited only by other independent auditors.
Our audit, insofar as it related to the investment, is based on the other
independent auditors' reports. The investment amounted to NT$377,773
thousand and NT$410,946 thousand, which represented 35.18% and 15.78%
of the total assets as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. The
share of profit of the certain investee companies under equity method
amounted to NT$37,868 thousand and NT$9,526 thousand, which represented
200.68% and (1.48)% of the loss from continuing operations before income
tax for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
We have also audited the parent company only financial statements of Arima
Communications Corp. as of and for the years ended December 31,2021 and 2020,
and have expressed an unqualified opinion on such financial statements.
Responsibilities of the management and those charged with governance for
the consolidated financial statements The management is responsible for
the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial
statements in accordance with the Regulations Governing the Preparations
of Financial Report by Securities Issuers and with IFRS, IAS, IFRIC
and SIC endorsed and issued into effect by Financial Supervisory Commission
of the Republic of China, and for internal control necessary to
enable the preparation of the Group's consolidated financial
statements to be free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud
or error. In preparing the consolidated financial statements, the
management is responsible for assessing the Group's ability to continue
as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going
concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the
management either intends to liquidate the Group or to cease operations,
or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those charged with governance,
including the audit committee, are responsible for overseeing the Group's
financial reporting process. Auditor's responsibilities for the audit
of the consolidated financial statements Our objectives are to obtain
reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial
statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due
to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our
opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is
not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with the
generally accepted auditing standards in the Republic of China will
always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can
arise from fraud or error and are considered material if,
individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected
to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these
consolidated financial statements.
As part of an audit in accordance with the generally accepted auditing
standards in the Republic of China, we exercise professional judgment
and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:
(1) Identify and assess the risks of material misstatements of the
consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design
and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain
audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis
for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement
resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud
may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations,
or the override of internal control.
(2) Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit
in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the
circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on
the effectiveness of the Group's internal control.
(3) Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the
reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made
by the management.
(4) Conclude on the appropriateness of the management's use of the going
concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained,
whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions
that may cast significant doubt on the Group's ability to continue
as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists,
we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related
disclosures in the consolidated financial statements or, if such
disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions
are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our
auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause
the Group to cease to continue as a going concern.
(5) Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of
the consolidated financial statements, including the disclosures,
and whether the consolidated financial statements represent the
underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair
presentation.
(6) Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial
information of the entities or business activities within the
Group to express an opinion on the consolidated financial
statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision
and performance of the audit. We remain solely responsible for
our audit opinion. We communicate with those charged with
governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and
timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any
significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify
during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance
with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethica1
requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all
relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought
to bear on our independence, andwhere applicable, related safeguards.
From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we
determine thosematters that were of most significance in the audit
of the consolidated financia1 statements for the year ended
December 31, 2021 and are therefore the key audit matters.
We describe these matters in our auditor's report unless
law or regulation precludes pub1ic disclosure about the
matter or when, in extreme1y rare circumstances, we determine
that a matter shou1d not be communicated in our report because
the adverse consequences of doing so wou1d reasonably be expected
to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.
3.Name of the accounting firm: L.H. CHEN & CO., CPAs
4.CPA name and auditor certificate No.1:
Tseng-Kuo Huang,auditor certificate No.1000063960
5.CPA name and auditor certificate No.2:
Chih-Jou Tai,auditor certificate No.1070303180
6.Date of audit (review) report:2022/03/25
7.Countermeasures:None
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None