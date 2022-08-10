Arima Communications : Announcement that the company has received documents from the Taiwan Shilin District Court
08/10/2022
Provided by: Arima Communications Corp.
Date of announcement
2022/08/10
Time of announcement
16:05:54
Subject
Announcement that the company has received
documents from the Taiwan Shilin District Court
Date of events
2022/08/10
To which item it meets
paragraph 2
Statement
1.Parties to the legal matter:
Dream Train Internet Co., Ltd.
(hereinafter referred to as Dream Train Internet Company)
2.Name of the court or punishing agency of the legal matter:
Taiwan Shilin District Court Civil Division
3.Reference/Case number of relevant documents of the legal matter:
Shi yuan qing 111 si zhi quan qiu zi No. 149
4.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/10
5.Details of occurrence (including the matter under dispute):
Dream Train Internet Company applied to the Taiwan Shilin District
Court for leave to seize the company's deposits and claims for the
scope of its claims and execution costs.
6.Handling procedure:
Dream Train Internet Company falsely detained the company's deposits
in Yuanta Commercial Bank, Cathay United World Bank, etc. within the
range of NT$90,000 thousand and the execution fee of NT$720 thousand.
7.Impact on the Company's finance and business and projected amount:
The operation of the company is normal and has not been
significantly affected.
8.Countermeasures and improvement status:
There is no reason for Dream Train Internet Company's claim, and the
company has appointed the lawyer to protest.
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
