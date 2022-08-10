Arima Communications : Announcement that the company has received documents from the Taiwan Shilin District Court

Statement

1.Parties to the legal matter: Dream Train Internet Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as Dream Train Internet Company) 2.Name of the court or punishing agency of the legal matter: Taiwan Shilin District Court Civil Division 3.Reference/Case number of relevant documents of the legal matter: Shi yuan qing 111 si zhi quan qiu zi No. 149 4.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/10 5.Details of occurrence (including the matter under dispute): Dream Train Internet Company applied to the Taiwan Shilin District Court for leave to seize the company's deposits and claims for the scope of its claims and execution costs. 6.Handling procedure: Dream Train Internet Company falsely detained the company's deposits in Yuanta Commercial Bank, Cathay United World Bank, etc. within the range of NT$90,000 thousand and the execution fee of NT$720 thousand. 7.Impact on the Company's finance and business and projected amount: The operation of the company is normal and has not been significantly affected. 8.Countermeasures and improvement status: There is no reason for Dream Train Internet Company's claim, and the company has appointed the lawyer to protest. 9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.