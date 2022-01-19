Arima Communications : December 2021 Financial Information Report
01/19/2022 | 03:42am EST
Provided by: Arima Communications Corp.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/01/19
Time of announcement
16:35:30
Subject
Arima Communications Corp. December 2021 Financial
Information Report
Date of events
2022/01/19
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/19
2.Cause of occurrence:Not applicable
3.Financial information date:202112
4.Cash and cash equivalents(Unit:NT��000):$104,565
5.Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss�Vcurrent
(Unit:NT��000):Not applicable
6.Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive
income�Vcurrent (Unit:NT��000):Not applicable
7.Non-current assets that are TWSE or GTSM listed securities (including
unrealized valuation amount) (Unit:NT��000):$5,410
8.Short-term debt (Unit:NT��000):0
9.Short-term notes payable (Unit:NT��000):Not applicable
10.Long-term liabilities due within 1 year (Unit:NT��000):$19,867
11.Other accounting accounts (Unit:NT��000):0
12.Countermeasures:Not applicable
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Account Receivables $634,017 Other Receivables $8,340
Account Payables $946,954 Other payables $41,707
Arima Communications Corp. published this content on 19 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2022 08:41:02 UTC.