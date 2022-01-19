Arima Communications : December 2021 Financial Information Report

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/19 2.Cause of occurrence:Not applicable 3.Financial information date:202112 4.Cash and cash equivalents(Unit:NT��000):$104,565 5.Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss�Vcurrent (Unit:NT��000):Not applicable 6.Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income�Vcurrent (Unit:NT��000):Not applicable 7.Non-current assets that are TWSE or GTSM listed securities (including unrealized valuation amount) (Unit:NT��000):$5,410 8.Short-term debt (Unit:NT��000):0 9.Short-term notes payable (Unit:NT��000):Not applicable 10.Long-term liabilities due within 1 year (Unit:NT��000):$19,867 11.Other accounting accounts (Unit:NT��000):0 12.Countermeasures:Not applicable 13.Any other matters that need to be specified: Account Receivables $634,017 Other Receivables $8,340 Account Payables $946,954 Other payables $41,707