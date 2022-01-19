Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Arima Communications Corp.
  News
  Summary
    8101   TW0008101007

ARIMA COMMUNICATIONS CORP.

(8101)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Arima Communications : December 2021 Financial Information Report

01/19/2022 | 03:42am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: Arima Communications Corp.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/01/19 Time of announcement 16:35:30
Subject 
 Arima Communications Corp. December 2021 Financial
Information Report
Date of events 2022/01/19 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/19
2.Cause of occurrence:Not applicable
3.Financial information date:202112
4.Cash and cash equivalents(Unit:NT��000):$104,565
5.Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss�Vcurrent
  (Unit:NT��000):Not applicable
6.Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive
income�Vcurrent (Unit:NT��000):Not applicable
7.Non-current assets that are TWSE or GTSM listed securities (including
  unrealized valuation amount) (Unit:NT��000):$5,410
8.Short-term debt (Unit:NT��000):0
9.Short-term notes payable (Unit:NT��000):Not applicable
10.Long-term liabilities due within 1 year (Unit:NT��000):$19,867
11.Other accounting accounts (Unit:NT��000):0
12.Countermeasures:Not applicable
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Account Receivables $634,017  Other Receivables $8,340
Account Payables $946,954  Other payables $41,707

Disclaimer

Arima Communications Corp. published this content on 19 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2022 08:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ARIMA COMMUNICATIONS CORP.
03:42aARIMA COMMUNICATIONS : December 2021 Financial Information Report
PU
01/14ARIMA COMMUNICATIONS : Announced the endorsement guarantee over-limit improvement plan
PU
01/12ARIMA COMMUNICATIONS : Correct Arima Communications Corp. December 2021 Revenue Report
PU
01/10ARIMA COMMUNICATIONS : December 2021 Revenue Report
PU
01/10Arima Communications Corp. Reports Revenue Results for the Month and Year Ended Decembe..
CI
2021Arima Communications Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mont..
CI
2021Arima Communications Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 3..
CI
2021Arima Communications Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 3..
CI
2021Arima Communications Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31..
CI
2020Arima Communications Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended Septemb..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 056 M 111 M 111 M
Net income 2020 -637 M -23,0 M -23,0 M
Net Debt 2020 846 M 30,6 M 30,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,30x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 624 M 22,6 M 22,6 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,83x
EV / Sales 2020 0,55x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 55,4%
Chart ARIMA COMMUNICATIONS CORP.
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chao Cheng Chou General Manager & Spokesman
Shih Chang Huang Head-Finance & Accounting
Sen Tien Li Chairman
Chung Chieh Kuo Independent Director
Tsung Hsien Lue Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARIMA COMMUNICATIONS CORP.0.67%23
NAVINFO CO., LTD.13.07%6 373
ADDSINO CO., LTD.0.90%4 317
GUANGDONG CREATE CENTURY INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT GROUP CORPORATION LIMITED-1.96%3 291
XIAMEN XIANGYU CO., LTD.-1.06%2 842
KMW INC.-13.49%1 218