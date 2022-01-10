Log in
    8101   TW0008101007

ARIMA COMMUNICATIONS CORP.

(8101)
Arima Communications : December 2021 Revenue Report

01/10/2022 | 12:28am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: Arima Communications Corp.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/01/10 Time of announcement 13:19:55
Subject 
 Arima Communications Corp. December 2021 Revenue Report
Date of events 2022/01/10 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/10
2.Company name:Arima Communications Corp.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or
  ��subsidiaries��):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Not applicable
5.Cause of occurrence:
Today announced its net revenue for
December 2021: On a consolidated basis, revenue for December 2021
was approximately NT$50,595 thousands.
Revenue for January through December 2021 totaled NT$743,180 thousands,
December Consolidated shipments about 9 thousands
The company Consolidated revenue in December is reported on
Market Observation Post System at 2022/1/10.
6.Countermeasures:Not applicable
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Arima Communications Corp. published this content on 10 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2022 05:27:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 3 056 M 110 M 110 M
Net income 2020 -637 M -23,0 M -23,0 M
Net Debt 2020 846 M 30,6 M 30,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,30x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 655 M 23,7 M 23,7 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,83x
EV / Sales 2020 0,55x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 55,4%
Managers and Directors
Chao Cheng Chou General Manager & Spokesman
Shih Chang Huang Head-Finance & Accounting
Sen Tien Li Chairman
Chung Chieh Kuo Independent Director
Tsung Hsien Lue Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARIMA COMMUNICATIONS CORP.5.70%24
NAVINFO CO., LTD.-6.16%5 563
ADDSINO CO., LTD.1.20%4 254
GUANGDONG CREATE CENTURY INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT GROUP CORPORATION LIMITED-5.81%3 219
XIAMEN XIANGYU CO., LTD.4.00%2 957
KMW INC.-5.83%1 282