Arima Communications : December 2021 Revenue Report
01/10/2022 | 12:28am EST
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: Arima Communications Corp.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/01/10
Time of announcement
13:19:55
Subject
Arima Communications Corp. December 2021 Revenue Report
Date of events
2022/01/10
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/10
2.Company name:Arima Communications Corp.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or
��subsidiaries��):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Not applicable
5.Cause of occurrence:
Today announced its net revenue for
December 2021: On a consolidated basis, revenue for December 2021
was approximately NT$50,595 thousands.
Revenue for January through December 2021 totaled NT$743,180 thousands,
December Consolidated shipments about 9 thousands
The company Consolidated revenue in December is reported on
Market Observation Post System at 2022/1/10.
6.Countermeasures:Not applicable
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Arima Communications Corp. published this content on 10 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2022 05:27:07 UTC.