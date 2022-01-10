Arima Communications : December 2021 Revenue Report

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/10 2.Company name:Arima Communications Corp. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or ��subsidiaries��):head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Not applicable 5.Cause of occurrence: Today announced its net revenue for December 2021: On a consolidated basis, revenue for December 2021 was approximately NT$50,595 thousands. Revenue for January through December 2021 totaled NT$743,180 thousands, December Consolidated shipments about 9 thousands The company Consolidated revenue in December is reported on Market Observation Post System at 2022/1/10. 6.Countermeasures:Not applicable 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None