Arima Communications : To report fund lending for subsidiaries under the Article 22-1-3 of Regulations Governing Loaning of Funds & Making of Endorsements/Guarantees by Public Companies

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/09 2.Funding recipient name, relationship with lender, lending limit (thousand NTD), starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD), new loan (thousand NTD), is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for the same recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors to allocate, outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence, reason for new loan (thousand NTD): (1)Name:Kuan Ru Investment Co., Ltd. (2)Relationship with lender:100%-owned subsidiaries company (3)Lending limit (thousand NTD):NT$ 33,284 (4)Starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD):NT$ 0 (5)New loan (thousand NTD): NT$30,000 (6)Is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for the same recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors to allocate: Yes. (7)Outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence: NT$30,000 (8)Reason for new loan (thousand NTD): Funding needs 3.For collaterals provided by the loan recipient, the content and the value (thousand NTD):N/A, NT$0 4.For the latest financial reports of the loan recipient, the capital (thousand NTD) and the cumulative gains/losses(thousand NTD): (1) Capital (thousand NTD): NT$540,000 (2) Cumulative gains/losses (thousand NTD):NT$(509,505) 5.Method of calculation of interest: Borrowing rate of 2%, on monthly basis 6.For repayment, the condition and the date: Repayment on due day or early; From August 9, 2022 to August 8, 2023, the loan will be allocated in several times, which can be used cyclically and are expected to be repaid within one year. 7.The amount of monetary loans extended to others as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD):NT$60,000 8.The total amount of monetary loans extended to others as a percentage of the public company's net worth on the latest financial statements as of the date of occurrence:18.03% 9.Sources of funds for the company to extend monetary loans to others: Subsidiary itself. 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.