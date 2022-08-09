Log in
    8101   TW0008101007

ARIMA COMMUNICATIONS CORP.

(8101)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-07
2.210 TWD   +1.84%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Arima Communications : To report fund lending for subsidiaries under the Article 22-1-3 of Regulations Governing Loaning of Funds & Making of Endorsements/Guarantees by Public Companies

08/09/2022 | 07:36am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Arima Communications Corp.
SEQ_NO 6 Date of announcement 2022/08/09 Time of announcement 17:16:35
Subject 
 To report fund lending for subsidiaries under the
Article 22-1-3 of Regulations Governing Loaning of Funds
& Making of Endorsements/Guarantees by Public Companies
Date of events 2022/08/09 To which item it meets paragraph 23
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/09
2.Funding recipient name, relationship with lender, lending limit
(thousand NTD), starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD), new loan
(thousand NTD), is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for
the same recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors
to allocate, outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of
occurrence, reason for new loan (thousand NTD):
(1)Name:Kuan Ru Investment Co., Ltd.
(2)Relationship with lender:100%-owned subsidiaries company
(3)Lending limit (thousand NTD):NT$ 33,284
(4)Starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD):NT$ 0
(5)New loan (thousand NTD): NT$30,000
(6)Is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for
the same recipient that the chairman is authorized by the
board of directors to allocate: Yes.
(7)Outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of
occurrence: NT$30,000
(8)Reason for new loan (thousand NTD): Funding needs
3.For collaterals provided by the loan recipient, the content and the value
(thousand NTD):N/A, NT$0
4.For the latest financial reports of the loan recipient, the capital
(thousand NTD) and the cumulative gains/losses(thousand NTD):
(1) Capital (thousand NTD): NT$540,000
(2) Cumulative gains/losses (thousand NTD):NT$(509,505)
5.Method of calculation of interest:
Borrowing rate of 2%, on monthly basis
6.For repayment, the condition and the date:
Repayment on due day or early; From August 9, 2022 to August 8, 2023,
the loan will be allocated in several times, which can be used cyclically
and are expected to be repaid within one year.
7.The amount of monetary loans extended to others as of the date of
occurrence (thousand NTD):NT$60,000
8.The total amount of monetary loans extended to others as a percentage of
the public company's net worth on the latest financial statements as of the
date of occurrence:18.03%
9.Sources of funds for the company to extend monetary loans to others:
Subsidiary itself.
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Arima Communications Corp. published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 11:35:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
