  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Arinsiri Land Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARIN   TH9133010008

ARINSIRI LAND PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(ARIN)
News 
Most relevantAll News

Arinsiri Land Public : Notification of the resolution of the Board of Directors' Meeting, The capital reduction and increase under the general mandate. The date scheduled for the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, Suspension of dividend payment (Add Auditor Name)

03/10/2022 | 09:04am EST
Date/Time
10 Mar 2022 19:25:34
Headline
Notification of the resolution of the Board of Directors' Meeting, The capital reduction and increase under the general mandate. The date scheduled for the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, Suspension of dividend payment (Add Auditor Name)
Symbol
ARIN
Source
ARIN
Full Detailed News 
                Schedule of Shareholders' meeting

Subject                                  : Schedule of Annual General Meeting of
 Shareholders
Date of Board resolution                 : 24-Feb-2022
Shareholder's meeting date               : 18-Apr-2022
Beginning time of meeting (h:mm)         : 13 : 30
Record date for the right to attend the  : 11-Mar-2022
meeting
Ex-meeting date                          : 10-Mar-2022
Significant agenda item                  :
  - Capital increase
  - Omitted dividend payment
Venue of the meeting                     : Petchchompoo Room on 3rd Floor, The 
Emerald Hotel Bangkok, 99/1 Ratchadapisek Road, Dindaeng, Bangkok 10400
______________________________________________________________________

Increasing Capital

Subject                                  : Issuance  of Additional Shares Under 
a General Mandate
Date of Board resolution                 : 24-Feb-2022
Number of additional common shares       : 360,000,000
(shares)
Total of additional shares (shares)      : 360,000,000
Par value (baht per share)               : 0.50
Type of allocated securities             : Common shares
  Allocated to                           : All Common shares' shareholders
     Number of allotted shares (shares)  : 180,000,000
     % of Paid-Up capital as of capital  : 30.00
increase BOD resolution date
  Allocated to                           : Private placement (PP)
    Number of allotted shares (shares)   : 60,000,000
    % of Paid-Up capital as of capital   : 10.00
increase BOD resolution date
    Total shares allocated to Private    : 60,000,000
Placement (Shares)
  Allocated to                           : Public offering (PO)
    Number of allotted shares (shares)   : 120,000,000
    % of Paid-Up capital as of capital   : 20.00
increase BOD resolution date
______________________________________________________________________

Dividend payment / Omitted dividend payment

Subject                                  : Omitted dividend payment
Date of Board resolution                 : 24-Feb-2022
Omitted dividend payment from            :
    Operating period from 01-Jan-2021 to 31-Dec-2021

______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Arinsiri Land pcl published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 14:03:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
