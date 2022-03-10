Arinsiri Land Public : Notification of the resolution of the Board of Directors' Meeting, The capital reduction and increase under the general mandate. The date scheduled for the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, Suspension of dividend payment (Add Auditor Name)
03/10/2022 | 09:04am EST
Date/Time
10 Mar 2022 19:25:34
Headline
Notification of the resolution of the Board of Directors' Meeting, The capital reduction and increase under the general mandate. The date scheduled for the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, Suspension of dividend payment (Add Auditor Name)
Symbol
ARIN
Source
ARIN
Full Detailed News
Schedule of Shareholders' meeting
Subject : Schedule of Annual General Meeting of
Shareholders
Date of Board resolution : 24-Feb-2022
Shareholder's meeting date : 18-Apr-2022
Beginning time of meeting (h:mm) : 13 : 30
Record date for the right to attend the : 11-Mar-2022
meeting
Ex-meeting date : 10-Mar-2022
Significant agenda item :
- Capital increase
- Omitted dividend payment
Venue of the meeting : Petchchompoo Room on 3rd Floor, The
Emerald Hotel Bangkok, 99/1 Ratchadapisek Road, Dindaeng, Bangkok 10400
______________________________________________________________________
Increasing Capital
Subject : Issuance of Additional Shares Under
a General Mandate
Date of Board resolution : 24-Feb-2022
Number of additional common shares : 360,000,000
(shares)
Total of additional shares (shares) : 360,000,000
Par value (baht per share) : 0.50
Type of allocated securities : Common shares
Allocated to : All Common shares' shareholders
Number of allotted shares (shares) : 180,000,000
% of Paid-Up capital as of capital : 30.00
increase BOD resolution date
Allocated to : Private placement (PP)
Number of allotted shares (shares) : 60,000,000
% of Paid-Up capital as of capital : 10.00
increase BOD resolution date
Total shares allocated to Private : 60,000,000
Placement (Shares)
Allocated to : Public offering (PO)
Number of allotted shares (shares) : 120,000,000
% of Paid-Up capital as of capital : 20.00
increase BOD resolution date
______________________________________________________________________
Dividend payment / Omitted dividend payment
Subject : Omitted dividend payment
Date of Board resolution : 24-Feb-2022
Omitted dividend payment from :
Operating period from 01-Jan-2021 to 31-Dec-2021
______________________________________________________________________
