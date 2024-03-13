English Icelandic
Published: 2024-03-13 16:05:00 CET
Arion Bank hf.
Managers' Transactions
Arion Bank: Managers' transactions

Please see announcement regarding manager's transactions attached

For further information please contact:

Theodór Friðbertsson, Head of Investor Relations at Arion Bank, ir@arionbanki.is, tel. +354 856 6760 or Haraldur Guðni Eiðsson, Head of Corporate Communications, haraldur.eidsson@arionbanki.is, tel. +354 856 7108.

This information is information that Arion Bank is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2024-03-13 15:05 GMT.

Attachments:
Tilkynning Benedikt Gislason.pdf
Tilkynning Birna Hlin Karadottir.pdf
Tilkynning Bjorn Bjornsson.pdf
Tilkynning Hakon Hrafn Grondal.pdf
Tilkynning Ia Bra Benediktsdottir.pdf
Tilkynning Johann Moller.pdf
Tilkynning Olafur Hrafn Hoskuldsson.pdf

This news release was distributed by Company News System, www.nasdaqomxnordic.com/news/marketnotices
To subscribe on regulatory news from this company, go to the subscription page

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Arion banki hf. published this content on 13 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2024 15:11:07 UTC.