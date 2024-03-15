Investor Presentation
March 2024
Operating in
With a unique
And a track
an attractive
record of
position
market
delivering
Opportunities for growth in a dynamic business climate
Operating in an attractive market With a unique position
And a track record of delivering
Dynamic business climate
- Iceland is among the top 15 most educated countries in the world
- Strong culture of innovation and economic engagement
- Top 3 on the Human Development Index
- 3rd in digital sales to customers in Europe
- Over 95% of people use digital IDs, among the highest in Europe
-
4th in digital public services and
1st in eDocuments in Europe
Opportunities for growth
Record growth of the Icelandic population in 2022, growing by 3.1%
We are positioning ourselves
Premia client segment
to capitalize on substantial
Revenue 2023
Customers 2023
Bancassurance YE2023
growth opportunities within our
+34%
+11%
40%
target client segments
~40% of farmed
Plenty of sustainable
Opportunities to
salmon and related
develop further as a
Arctic region presents
energy resources
species
tourist destination
significant long-term
~12% of fish caught in
opportunities
One third of rare earth
~10% of total
the world are in the
metals and materials
aluminum production
North Atlantic Ocean
3
Source: Iceland Chamber of Commerce, UNDP, Statistics Iceland, European Commission, Government of Iceland, Eurostat, International-Aluminium, FAO, Financial
Times
Track record of solid economic growth
Iceland's thriving economy attracts an international workforce which has led to one of the highest rates of population growth in Europe contributing to robust and consistent economic growth
Population growth 2013-2023
Real GDP - Index (Jan 2006 = 100)
Operating in an attractive market With a unique position
And a track record of delivering
Malta
150
Luxembourg
Iceland
Türkiye
Ireland
Sweden
140
Switzerland
Norway
Austria
Cyprus
Netherlands
130
Denmark
Belgium
Germany
France
Estonia
120
Czechia
Spain
Slovenia
Finland
Slovakia
110
Portugal
Montenegro
Italy
Hungary
Poland
100
Lithuania
Albania
Romania
Latvia
Serbia
90
Croatia
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
North Macedonia
Bulgaria
-15%
-10%
-5%
0%
5%
10%
15%
20%
25%
30%
35%
Denmark
Finland
Iceland
Norway
Sweden
4
Sources: OECD, Arion Research
Favorable demographics foster growth
With largest generation aged between 25-35, the demographics are deemed to be favorable for the foreseeable future
Operating in an attractive market With a unique position
And a track record of delivering
Working age population
Population age distribution
Share of total population (%)
Number of inhabitants by age
68%
7,000
67%
6,000
66%
65%
5,000
64%
4,000
63%
3,000
62%
2,000
61%
1,000
60%
1991
1993
1995
1997
2014
2016
2018
2020
2022
1990
1992
1994
1996
1998
1999
2000
2001
2002
2003
2004
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2015
2017
2019
2021
0
3
6
9
12
15
18
21
24
27
30
33
36
39
42
45
48
51
54
57
60
63
66
69
72
75
78
81
84
87
90
93
96
99
102
105
108
Denmark
Finland
Iceland
Norway
OECD members
Sweden
0
5
Source: OECD, Statistics Iceland, Arion Research
Strong financial standing of private and public sectors provides fertile ground for continued entrepreneurship and innovation
Operating in an attractive market With a unique position
And a track record of delivering
Households' financial assets and liabilities
Household and non-financial corporate debt
Debt of central government
ISK bn (Jan 2024 prices)
% of GDP
% of GDP
14,000
400%
140%
12,000
350%
120%
300%
10,000
100%
250%
8,000
80%
200%
6,000
60%
150%
4,000
100%
40%
2,000
50%
20%
0
0%
0%
2003
2004
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2003
2004
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
Q22023
2000
2001
2002
2003
2004
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
BF90 Net financial assets
FA0 Total financial assets
Households
Companies
FL0 Total financial liabilities
Gross debt
Net debt
6
Source: Central Bank of Iceland, Statistics Iceland, Arion Research
Exports remain robust as tourism bounces back, fostering economic vitality
Operating in an attractive market With a unique position
And a track record of delivering
Number of foreign tourists
3,500,000
3,000,000
2,500,000
2,000,000
1,500,000
1,000,000
500,000
0
2005
2006
2010
2014
2018
2019
2023
2002
2003
2004
2007
2008
2009
2011
2012
2013
2015
2016
2017
2020
2021
2022
Air travel
Cruises
Exports
-ISK bn per quarter, seasonally adjusted (Jan 2024 price levels)
600
500
400
300
200
100
0
2014
2016
2018
2020
2022
Tourism
Aluminium
Marine Products
Other
7
Source: Statistics Iceland, Arion Research
Arion is positioned in the most attractive customer segments with a strong and diversified product offering
Operating in an attractive market With a unique position
And a track record of delivering
Integrated model with diverse key products in-house, offering strong opportunities for synergies
Known for innovation - digital at the core and a customer first focus
Top corporate and institutional bank in Iceland with a clear focus on capital efficient operations
Servicing half of the Icelandic population
and over half of Icelandic corporations
8
Sources: Statistics Iceland YE 2023, Iceland Revenue and Customs
Mandatory pensions
Mortgages
Car loans
Supplementary pensions
Consumer lending
Pension fund operations
Deposits
Individuals
SMEs
Corporate banking
UCITS funds
Corporate finance
Institutional investor funds
Investment banking
Private equity funds
SMEs
Private debt funds
Specialized lending
Corporates
Institutional
investors
Brokerage
Private insurance
Asset management
Private banking
Corporate insurance
Premia
Strong financial and risk profile
Diverse income mix
Diverse loan book
Operating income 2023
Loans to customers YE 2023
ISK 64.2bn
ISK 1,153bn
9
Operating in an attractive market With a unique position
And a track record of delivering
CET1
19.7%
Leverage ratio
12.4%
LCR
192%
Problem loans
1.7%
Focused strategic direction has enabled us to significantly exceed our medium-term targets
ROE target of >10% reached in 2021 - revised target of >13% reached in 2022 and 2023
Operating in an attractive market With a unique position
And a track record of delivering
Target revised to cost to core income
Cost to income target of 50% reached in 2020 - revised target of <45% reached in 2021 and 2022
of <48% and reached in 2023
Target revised to core income to
Income to REA of >6.5% reached in 2020, revised target of >6.7% reached in 2021
REA of >6.7% and reached in 2023
10
* Core income: Net interest income, Net fee and commission income and Insurance service results (excluding operating expenses from insurance.) Operating
expenses from insurance are included in cost when calculating cost to core income ratio
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Arion banki hf. published this content on 15 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2024 11:32:00 UTC.