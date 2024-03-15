Investor Presentation

Track record of solid economic growth

Iceland's thriving economy attracts an international workforce which has led to one of the highest rates of population growth in Europe contributing to robust and consistent economic growth

Population growth 2013-2023

Real GDP - Index (Jan 2006 = 100)

Operating in an attractive market With a unique position

And a track record of delivering

0

5

Strong financial standing of private and public sectors provides fertile ground for continued entrepreneurship and innovation

Operating in an attractive market With a unique position

And a track record of delivering

Households' financial assets and liabilities

Household and non-financial corporate debt

Debt of central government

ISK bn (Jan 2024 prices)

% of GDP

% of GDP

14,000

400%

140%

12,000

350%

120%

300%

10,000

100%

250%

8,000

80%

200%

6,000

60%

150%

4,000

100%

40%

2,000

50%

20%

0

0%

0%

2003

2004

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2003

2004

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Q22023

2000

2001

2002

2003

2004

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

BF90 Net financial assets

FA0 Total financial assets

Households

Companies

FL0 Total financial liabilities

Gross debt

Net debt

6

Exports remain robust as tourism bounces back, fostering economic vitality

Operating in an attractive market With a unique position

And a track record of delivering

Number of foreign tourists

3,500,000

3,000,000

2,500,000

2,000,000

1,500,000

1,000,000

500,000

0

2005

2006

2010

2014

2018

2019

2023

2002

2003

2004

2007

2008

2009

2011

2012

2013

2015

2016

2017

2020

2021

2022

Air travel

Cruises

Exports

-ISK bn per quarter, seasonally adjusted (Jan 2024 price levels)

600

500

400

300

200

100

0

2014

2016

2018

2020

2022

Tourism

Aluminium

Marine Products

Other

7

Arion is positioned in the most attractive customer segments with a strong and diversified product offering

Operating in an attractive market With a unique position

And a track record of delivering

Integrated model with diverse key products in-house, offering strong opportunities for synergies

Known for innovation - digital at the core and a customer first focus

Top corporate and institutional bank in Iceland with a clear focus on capital efficient operations

Servicing half of the Icelandic population

and over half of Icelandic corporations

8

Mandatory pensions

Mortgages

Car loans

Supplementary pensions

Consumer lending

Pension fund operations

Deposits

Individuals

SMEs

Corporate banking

UCITS funds

Corporate finance

Institutional investor funds

Investment banking

Private equity funds

SMEs

Private debt funds

Specialized lending

Corporates

Institutional

investors

Brokerage

Private insurance

Asset management

Private banking

Corporate insurance

Premia

Strong financial and risk profile

Diverse income mix

Diverse loan book

Operating income 2023

Loans to customers YE 2023

ISK 64.2bn

ISK 1,153bn

9

Operating in an attractive market With a unique position

And a track record of delivering

CET1

19.7%

Leverage ratio

12.4%

LCR

192%

Problem loans

1.7%

Focused strategic direction has enabled us to significantly exceed our medium-term targets

ROE target of >10% reached in 2021 - revised target of >13% reached in 2022 and 2023

Operating in an attractive market With a unique position

And a track record of delivering

Target revised to cost to core income

Cost to income target of 50% reached in 2020 - revised target of <45% reached in 2021 and 2022

of <48% and reached in 2023

Target revised to core income to

Income to REA of >6.5% reached in 2020, revised target of >6.7% reached in 2021

REA of >6.7% and reached in 2023

10

* Core income: Net interest income, Net fee and commission income and Insurance service results (excluding operating expenses from insurance.) Operating

expenses from insurance are included in cost when calculating cost to core income ratio

