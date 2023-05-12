Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Iceland
  4. Nasdaq Iceland
  5. Arion banki hf.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARION   IS0000028157

ARION BANKI HF.

(ARION)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Iceland  -  11:29:47 2023-05-12 am EDT
137.00 ISK   -0.36%
12:57pArion Banki : Bank Investor Presentation May 2023
PU
05/08Arion Banki : Bank Supplement May 2023
PU
05/05Transcript : Arion banki hf., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 05, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Arion banki : Bank Investor Presentation May 2023

05/12/2023 | 12:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Investor Presentation

May 2023

Arion Bank at a glance

Diversified financial institution in Iceland with strong market position

Retail Banking

(including insurance)

  • Comprehensive financial services to individuals
  • Around one-third market share in Iceland
  • Large provider of residential mortgages in Iceland
  • Domestic digital leader in retail banking with focus on customer experience
    • First to introduce fully digitalized credit assessment for mortgages, car loans in 5 minutes, awarded for the best banking app in Iceland for the last 6 years and offers premium services for affluent clients
    • 71% of core products sold digitally in 2022
  • Insurance service to retail customers

Operating income 2022 (ISKbn)

Net interest income

Slowing rate sensitivity

ISK 25.5bn

ISK 26.5bn

Corporate & Investment Banking

(including insurance)

  • Corporate banking, advisory and insurance service to corporate customers
  • Partner to large corporates and SMEs in Iceland and internationally
    in the Arctic region
    • Arctic loan book has more than doubled in the last two years
  • Leader in credit origination, using own balance sheet, private and capital markets, for clients. Significant growth in managed products
  • Advised and managed 75% of public equity offerings in 2022 and preferred advisor in private transactions

Markets and

  • Arion Bank the largest asset manager in the Icelandic market with EUR 8.8bn in assets under management - estimated around 40% of estimated domestic GDP 2022
  • Emphasis on institutional investors and high net worth clients
  • Capital Markets had the highest market share in the domestic market, both in equities and bonds
  • Stefnir Funds is among largest fund management companies in Iceland with a variety of domestic and international assets under management

ISK 8.8bn

Strategic focus

  • Increase market share in target client segments
  • Enhance business we do with our clients by cross-selling products and services from the group and partners
  • Enhance overall customer journey through:
    • Efficient and targeted customer acquisition
    • Increased customer engagement
    • Optimized monetization
    • Loyalty

Insurance

Insurance premium 2022: ISK 15.6bn

  • Fastest growing insurance company in Iceland - around 18.2% market share
  • Around 65,000 customers
  • Full range of insurance products and services
  • Continued focus on a fully integrated bancassurance model with the Bank
    • Bancassurance ratio at YE 2022: Individuals 33.7%
      Corporates 22.9%

2

Strong GDP growth amid global turbulence

GDP increased by 6.4% in 2022, a result that was in line with Arion Bank's expectations. Growth was driven by exports, namely increased growth in tourism, and record-breaking private consumption. With tourism regaining its former strength, the current account finished the year smaller than expected, despite robust economic activity as reflected in a significant trade deficit.

GDP growth in 2022

Tourist arrivals via Keflavík International Airport

Current account balance

- YoY %-change

300.000

- bn. ISK at constant exchange rate,

Portugal

150

Iceland

250.000

Greece

Spain

100

Slovenia

Austria

200.000

Poland

Hungary

50

Netherlands

150.000

UK

Italy

Denmark

-

Euro Area

100.000

Canada

Norway

-50

Belgium

50.000

Sweden

France

Czech Republic

US

0

-100

Switzerland

2020

2021

2022

Finland

Latvia

Balance on goods

Balance on services

Lithuania

Germany

Balance on primary income

Secondary income, net

0%

1%

2%

3%

4%

5%

6%

7%

8%

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

Current account balance

Employment and GDP

Payment card turnover

- YoY growth, growth contributions of underlying

- YoY growth

components

15%

30%

The ISK against major trade currencies

170

160

10%

20%

150

5%

10%

140

0%

0%

130

-10%

-5%

120

-20%

-10%

110

-30%

Mar-20

Mar-21

Mar-22

Mar-23

mar.20

maí.20

júl.20

sep.20

nóv.20

jan.21 mar.21

maí.21

júl.21 sep.21

nóv.21

jan.22 mar.22

maí.22

júl.22

sep.22

nóv.22

jan.23

mar.23

Jan-20

May-20

Jul-20

Sep-20

Nov-20

Jan-21

May-21Jul-21

Sep-21

Nov-21

Jan-22

May-22

Jul-22

Sep-22

Nov-22

Jan-23

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

jan.20

-15%

Total hours worked

GDP

Domestic

Abroad

Total

USD

EUR

3 Sources: Eurostat, Statistics Iceland, Central Bank of Iceland, Icelandic Tourist Board, Arion Research

Outpacing our main trading partners

  • The Icelandic economy is set for strong growth in 2023, despite the rocky global recovery.
  • The IMF expects Iceland to have one of the highest GDP growth rates in advanced Europe in 2023. Domestic analysts are even more optimistic, with the consensus at 3.3% GDP growth in 2023.
  • Growth will be driven by exports, mainly tourism, and household consumption, which started the year strongly.
  • The payment card turnover of Icelandic consumers increased by 8% between years in Q1, adjusted for inflation and exchange rate fluctuations, partly due to substantial wage increases in the private market and significant household savings.
  • Tourism is well on its way to reaching previous heights, with tourist arrivals in Q1 reaching 91% of Q1 2019. Around 2.2 million tourists are expected to visit the country in 2023, a 30% increase YoY.

4 Sources: IMF, Central Bank of Iceland, Statistics Iceland, Icelandic Tourist Board, ISAVIA, Arion Research

GDP growth

Tourist departures via Keflavik International Airport

- IMF's forecast

- millions annually

8

3,5

6

3

4

2,5

2

2

0

1,5

-2

-4

1

-6

0,5

-8

0

2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022E

2023E

2024E

2025E

Iceland

Other Nordics

Euro area

Consensus forecasts*

Actuals

Arion

CBI

Icelandic Tourist Board

Isavia

Payment card turnover and private consumption

Household savings

- quarterly data, YoY-% growth, constant prices/exchange

- % of disposable income

rate

25%

20%

160

15%

140

20%

10%

120

5%

100

15%

80

0%

60

10%

-5%

40

-10%

5%

20

-15%

0

0%

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Payment card turnover

Private consumption

Consumer confidence (r.axis)

Saving ratio

Average saving ratio 2015-2019

Facing a familiar foe

  • Inflation has proven to be much more persistent than expected and price increases are now widespread.
  • Although the contribution of housing prices is still substantial, domestic goods and services have taken over as the main driving force behind inflation.
  • Even though inflation is expected to subside in the coming months, inflationary pressures are still pronounced, particularly due to the new private sector wage agreements, which have been used as benchmarks for other agreements.
  • Long-terminflation expectations are still rising on some measures and are well above the Central Bank's 2.5% inflation target.
  • High inflation, fear over de-anchoring of inflation expectations, robust domestic demand and inflationary wage agreements compelled the Central Bank to raise rates by 150 bps in Q1. Further rate hikes are expected.

CPI by expenditure groups

Nominal wage index

12%

- YoY %-change

16%

10%

14%

8%

12%

10%

6%

8%

4%

6%

2%

4%

2%

0%

0%

2020

2021

2022

2023

1989 1990 1991 1992 1993 1994 1995 1996 1997 1998 1999 2000 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023

Housing

Imported goods

Other

Inflation

Inflation target

Long-term inflation expectations

Key interest rates

7%

8%

6%

7%

5%

6%

4%

5%

3%

4%

2%

3%

1%

2%

0%

1%

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

Market agents - 5 years ahead

Market agents - 10 years ahead

0%

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

Households - 5 years ahead

Businesses - 5 years ahead

CBI's inflation target

US

Euro Area

UK

Iceland

5 Sources: Statistics Iceland, Central Bank of Iceland, BoE, ECB, Federal Reserve, Arion Research

Disclaimer

Arion banki hf. published this content on 12 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2023 16:56:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ARION BANKI HF.
12:57pArion Banki : Bank Investor Presentation May 2023
PU
05/08Arion Banki : Bank Supplement May 2023
PU
05/05Transcript : Arion banki hf., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 05, 2023
CI
05/04Arion banki hf. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
04/27Arion Banki : Bank's Impact and Allocation Report 2022
PU
04/25Arion Banki : Covered Bonds Risk Report 31 March 2023
PU
04/25Arion Banki : Cover Pool Report 31 March 2023
PU
04/24Reduction of Arion Bank‘s share capital
AQ
04/24Arion Banki : Inside Information / Ad Hoc Information
PU
03/31Arion Banki : CB 27 Tranche 8 - March 2023
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ARION BANKI HF.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 66 033 M 484 M 484 M
Net income 2023 25 800 M 189 M 189 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,97x
Yield 2023 7,18%
Capitalization 199 B 1 450 M 1 460 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,02x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,85x
Nbr of Employees 789
Free-Float 86,6%
Chart ARION BANKI HF.
Duration : Period :
Arion banki hf. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARION BANKI HF.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 137,50 ISK
Average target price 185,75 ISK
Spread / Average Target 35,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benedikt Gíslason Chief Executive Officer
Ólafur Hrafn Höskuldsson Chief Financial Officer
Brynjólfur Bjarnason Chairman
Gísli Björn Björnsson Managing Director-Information Technology
Andrés Fjeldsted Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARION BANKI HF.-8.33%1 460
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.1.77%397 577
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED9.95%242 971
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-17.30%218 275
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION11.25%175 936
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED15.14%161 083
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer