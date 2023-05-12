Arion banki : Bank Investor Presentation May 2023

Outpacing our main trading partners

The Icelandic economy is set for strong growth in 2023, despite the rocky global recovery.

The IMF expects Iceland to have one of the highest GDP growth rates in advanced Europe in 2023. Domestic analysts are even more optimistic, with the consensus at 3.3% GDP growth in 2023.

Growth will be driven by exports, mainly tourism, and household consumption, which started the year strongly.

The payment card turnover of Icelandic consumers increased by 8% between years in Q1, adjusted for inflation and exchange rate fluctuations, partly due to substantial wage increases in the private market and significant household savings.