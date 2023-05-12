Arion banki : Bank Investor Presentation May 2023

Diversified financial institution in Iceland with strong market position
Retail Banking
(including insurance)
Comprehensive financial services to individuals
Around one-third market share in Iceland
Large provider of residential mortgages in Iceland
Domestic digital leader in retail banking with focus on customer experience
First to introduce fully digitalized credit assessment for mortgages, car loans in 5 minutes, awarded for the best banking app in Iceland for the last 6 years and offers premium services for affluent clients
71% of core products sold digitally in 2022
Insurance service to retail customers
Operating income 2022 (ISKbn)
Net interest income
Slowing rate sensitivity
ISK 25.5bn
ISK 26.5bn
Corporate & Investment Banking
(including insurance)
Corporate banking, advisory and insurance service to corporate customers
Partner to large corporates and SMEs in Iceland and internationally
in the Arctic region
Arctic loan book has more than doubled in the last two years
Leader in credit origination, using own balance sheet, private and capital markets, for clients. Significant growth in managed products
Advised and managed 75% of public equity offerings in 2022 and preferred advisor in private transactions
Markets and
Arion Bank the largest asset manager in the Icelandic market with EUR 8.8bn in assets under management - estimated around 40% of estimated domestic GDP 2022
Emphasis on institutional investors and high net worth clients
Capital Markets had the highest market share in the domestic market, both in equities and bonds
Stefnir Funds is among largest fund management companies in Iceland with a variety of domestic and international assets under management
ISK 8.8bn
Strategic focus
Increase market share in target client segments
Enhance business we do with our clients by cross-selling products and services from the group and partners
Enhance overall customer journey through:
Efficient and targeted customer acquisition
Increased customer engagement
Optimized monetization
Loyalty
Insurance
Insurance premium 2022: ISK 15.6bn
Fastest growing insurance company in Iceland - around 18.2% market share
Around 65,000 customers
Full range of insurance products and services
Continued focus on a fully integrated bancassurance model with the Bank
Bancassurance ratio at YE 2022: Individuals 33.7%
Corporates 22.9%
2
Strong GDP growth amid global turbulence
GDP increased by 6.4% in 2022, a result that was in line with Arion Bank's expectations. Growth was driven by exports, namely increased growth in tourism, and record-breaking private consumption. With tourism regaining its former strength, the current account finished the year smaller than expected, despite robust economic activity as reflected in a significant trade deficit.
GDP growth in 2022
Tourist arrivals via Keflavík International Airport
Current account balance
- YoY %-change
300.000
- bn. ISK at constant exchange rate,
Portugal
150
Iceland
250.000
Greece
Spain
100
Slovenia
Austria
200.000
Poland
Hungary
50
Netherlands
150.000
UK
Italy
Denmark
-
Euro Area
100.000
Canada
Norway
-50
Belgium
50.000
Sweden
France
Czech Republic
US
0
-100
Switzerland
2020
2021
2022
Finland
Latvia
Balance on goods
Balance on services
Lithuania
Germany
Balance on primary income
Secondary income, net
0%
1%
2%
3%
4%
5%
6%
7%
8%
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
Current account balance
Employment and GDP
Payment card turnover
- YoY growth, growth contributions of underlying
- YoY growth
components
15%
30%
The ISK against major trade currencies
170
160
10%
20%
150
5%
10%
140
0%
0%
130
-10%
-5%
120
-20%
-10%
110
-30%
Mar-20
Mar-21
Mar-22
Mar-23
mar.20
maí.20
júl.20
sep.20
nóv.20
jan.21 mar.21
maí.21
júl.21 sep.21
nóv.21
jan.22 mar.22
maí.22
júl.22
sep.22
nóv.22
jan.23
mar.23
Jan-20
May-20
Jul-20
Sep-20
Nov-20
Jan-21
May-21Jul-21
Sep-21
Nov-21
Jan-22
May-22
Jul-22
Sep-22
Nov-22
Jan-23
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
jan.20
-15%
Total hours worked
GDP
Domestic
Abroad
Total
USD
EUR
Outpacing our main trading partners
The Icelandic economy is set for strong growth in 2023, despite the rocky global recovery.
The IMF expects Iceland to have one of the highest GDP growth rates in advanced Europe in 2023. Domestic analysts are even more optimistic, with the consensus at 3.3% GDP growth in 2023.
Growth will be driven by exports, mainly tourism, and household consumption, which started the year strongly.
The payment card turnover of Icelandic consumers increased by 8% between years in Q1, adjusted for inflation and exchange rate fluctuations, partly due to substantial wage increases in the private market and significant household savings.
Tourism is well on its way to reaching previous heights, with tourist arrivals in Q1 reaching 91% of Q1 2019. Around 2.2 million tourists are expected to visit the country in 2023, a 30% increase YoY.
GDP growth
Tourist departures via Keflavik International Airport
Inflation has proven to be much more persistent than expected and price increases are now widespread.
Although the contribution of housing prices is still substantial, domestic goods and services have taken over as the main driving force behind inflation.
Even though inflation is expected to subside in the coming months, inflationary pressures are still pronounced, particularly due to the new private sector wage agreements, which have been used as benchmarks for other agreements.
Long-terminflation expectations are still rising on some measures and are well above the Central Bank's 2.5% inflation target.
High inflation, fear over de-anchoring of inflation expectations, robust domestic demand and inflationary wage agreements compelled the Central Bank to raise rates by 150 bps in Q1. Further rate hikes are expected.