APPLICABLE FINAL TERMS

8 March 2024

ARION BANK HF

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): RIL4VBPDB0M7Z3KXSF19

Issue of ISK 1,220,000,000 5.50 per cent Fixed Rate Covered Bonds due October 2027

under the €3,000,000,000 Covered Bond Programme

PART A - CONTRACTUAL TERMS

Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the Conditions (the Conditions) set forth in the Base Prospectus dated 9 February 2012, 23 August 2013, 5 December 2014, 18 December 2015, 23 December 2016, 5 January 2018, 8 January 2019, 9 January 2020, 16 July 2021 and 12 October 2022 which are incorporated by reference in the Base Prospectus dated 14 December 2023. This document constitutes the Final Terms of the Covered Bonds described herein for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation and must be read in conjunction with the Base Prospectus dated 14 December 2023 [and the supplement to it dated [date]] which [together] constitute[s] a base prospectus for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation, including the Conditions incorporated by reference in the Base Prospectus, in order to obtain all the relevant information. Copies of such Base Prospectus and Final Terms are available for viewing at Borgartúni 19, 105 Reykjavík, Iceland and on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange's website at https://www.luxse.com/ and copies may be obtained from the registered office of the Issuer and from the specified office of the Agent in London.

1. (a) Series Number:

  1. Tranche Number:
  2. Series which Covered Bonds will be consolidated and form a single Series with:
  3. Date on which the Covered Bonds will be consolidated and form a single Series with the Series specified above:

12

10

ISK 3,220,000,000 Fixed Rate Covered Bonds due October 2027 issued on 12 May 2022

13 March 2024

(e)

Trade Date

6 March 2024

2.

Specified Currency or Currencies:

ISK

3. Aggregate Nominal Amount:

Tranche:

1,220,000,000

Series:

48,840,000,000

4.

Issue Price:

92.4247% of the Aggregate Nominal Amount

5.

(a)

Specified Denominations:

ISK 20,000,000

Error! Unknown document property name.

1

(b)

Calculation Amount

ISK 20,000,000

6.

(a)

Issue Date:

13 March, 2024

(b)

Interest Rate:

Fixed Rate

(c)

Interest Commencement Date:

Issue Date

7.

Maturity Date:

Interest Payment Date falling in or nearest to 12

October 2027

8.

Extended Final Maturity Date:

Interest Payment Date falling in or nearest to 12

October 2028

9.

Interest Basis:

See paragraph 17 below

10.

Redemption/Payment Basis:

Subject to any purchase or cancellation or early

redemption, if any, the Covered Bonds will be

redeemed on the Maturity Date or Extended Maturity

Date (as applicable) at 100 per cent. of their then

outstanding nominal amount, plus accrued but unpaid

interest.

11.

Change of Interest Basis:

Not applicable

12.

Put/Call Options:

Not Applicable

13.

Date Board approval for issuance of

21 June 2023

Covered Bonds obtained:

14.

Method of distribution:

Non-syndicated

15.

Name and address of the Calculation

Arion Bank hf.

Agent

Borgartún 19, 105 Reykjavík, Iceland

PROVISIONS RELATING TO INFLATION LINKED COVERED BONDS

16.

Inflation Linked Covered Bond Provisions Not Applicable

PROVISIONS RELATING TO INTEREST (IF ANY) PAYABLE

17.

Fixed Rate Covered Bond Provisions

Applicable

(a)

Rate(s) of Interest:

5.50 per cent. per annum payable semi-annually in

arrear on each Interest Payment Date

Error! Unknown document property name.

2

(b)

Interest Payment Date(s):

12 April and 12 October in each year up to and

including the Final Maturity Date as applicable

(c)

Fixed Coupon Amount(s):

Not Applicable

(Applicable to Covered Bonds in

definitive form)

(d)

Broken Amount(s):

Not Applicable

(Applicable to Covered Bonds in definitive form)

(e)

Day Count Fraction:

30/360

(f)

Determination Date(s):

Not Applicable

18.

Floating Rate Covered Bond Provisions

Not Applicable

19.

Zero Coupon Covered Bond Provisions

Not Applicable

20.

Inflation Linked Non-Amortising Covered

Not Applicable

Bond Provisions

PROVISIONS RELATING TO REDEMPTION

  1. Issuer Call
  2. Investor Put
  3. Final Redemption Amount of each Covered Bond
  4. Early Redemption Amount of each Covered Bond payable on redemption for taxation reasons:

Not Applicable

Not Applicable

ISK 20,000,000 per Covered Bond of ISK 20,000,000 Specified Denomination

As set out in Condition 8.7(b)

25.

Relevant Percentage:

As at the Issue Date 1.4 per cent

GENERAL PROVISIONS APPLICABLE TO THE COVERED BONDS

26.

Form of Covered Bonds:

ISD Covered Bonds

ISD Covered Bonds issued in uncertificated and

dematerialised book entry form. See further item 7 of

Part B below.

27.

New Global Covered Bond:

No

28.

Additional Financial Centre(s):

Not Applicable

29.

Talons for future Coupons or Receipts to

No

be attached to definitive Covered Bonds in

bearer form (and dates on which such

Talons mature):

Error! Unknown document property name.

3

30. Details relating to Instalment Covered Not Applicable Bonds; amount of each instalment, date on

which each payment is to be made:

31.

Redenomination:

Redenomination not applicable

DISTRIBUTION

32. (a) If syndicated, names of Managers: Not Applicable

  1. Date of Subscription Agreement: Not Applicable

(c)

Stabilising Manager(s) (if any):

Not Applicable

33.

If non-syndicated, name of Dealer:

Arion Bank hf.

34.

U.S. Selling Restrictions:

Reg. S Category 2; TEFRA C

35. Prohibition of Sales to EEA Retail Not Applicable Investors

36.

Prohibition of Sales to UK Retail Investors

Applicable.

37.

Prohibition of Sales to Belgian

Applicable

Consumers:

38.

Relevant Benchmark:

Not Applicable

Error! Unknown document property name.

4

PART B - OTHER INFORMATION

1. LISTING AND ADMISSION TO Application has been made by the Issuer (or on its

TRADING

behalf) for the Covered Bonds to be admitted to

trading on the NASDAQ Iceland hf. (the Icelandic

Stock Exchange) and listing on the Regulated Market

of the NASDAQ Iceland hf. with effect from or prior

to the first Interest Payment Date.

Estimate of total expenses related to

ISK 115,000

admission to trading:

2.

RATINGS

Ratings:

The Covered Bonds to be issued have not been rated.

3. INTERESTS OF NATURAL AND LEGAL PERSONS INVOLVED IN THE ISSUE

Save for any fees payable to the Dealer, so far as the Issuer is aware, no person involved in the issue of the Covered Bonds has an interest material to the offer. The Dealer and its affiliates have engaged, and may in the future engage, in investment banking and/or commercial banking transactions with, and may perform other services for, the Issuer and its affiliates in the ordinary course of business.

4. REASONS FOR THE OFFER, ESTIMATED NET PROCEEDS AND TOTAL EXPENSES

(i)

Reasons for the offer:

As set out in "Use of Proceeds" in the Prospectus

(ii)

Estimated net proceeds:

ISK 1,127,581,340

5. YIELD (FIXED RATE COVERED BONDS ONLY)

Indication of yield:

8.13% per annum

  1. PERFORMANCE OF FORMULA/CPI, EXPLANATION OF EFFECT ON VALUE OF INVESTMENT AND ASSOCIATED RISKS AND OTHER INFORMATION CONCERNING THE UNDERLYING (INFLATION LINKED COVERED BONDS AND INFLATION LINKED NON AMORTISING COVERED BONDS ONLY)
    Not Applicable
  2. OPERATIONAL INFORMATION

(i)

ISIN Code:

IS0000034098

(ii)

Common Code:

Not Applicable

Error! Unknown document property name.

5

(iii)

CFI:

DBFSFR, as set out on the website of the

Association of National Numbering Agencies

(ANNA) or alternatively sourced from the

responsible National Numbering Agency that

assigned the ISIN

(iv)

FISN:

ARION BANKI/5.5 BD 20271012,as set out on the

website of the Association of National Numbering

Agencies (ANNA) or alternatively sourced from the

responsible National Numbering Agency that

assigned the ISIN

(v)

Any clearing system(s) other than

Nasdaq CSD, Iceland branch, Laugavegur 182, 105

Euroclear

Bank

S.A./N.V. and

Reykjavik, Iceland (ISD).

Clearstream

Banking, société

anonyme (together with the address

of each such clearing system) and

the

relevant

identification

number(s):

  1. Delivery:
  2. Names and addresses of additional Paying Agent(s) (if any) or, in the case of ISD Covered Bonds, the ISD Agent:
  3. Deemed delivery of clearing system notices for the purposes of Condition 14 (Notices):

Delivery free of payment

Arion Bank hf.

Borgartún 19, 105 Reykjavík, Iceland

Any notice delivered to Covered Bondholders through the clearing systems will be deemed to have been given on the second business day after the day on which it was given to Euroclear, and Clearstream, Luxembourg and ISD.

  1. Intended to be held in a manner No. which would allow Eurosystem eligibility:

____________

Signed on behalf of the Issuer:

By: ...................................................

Duly authorised signatory

Error! Unknown document property name.

6

Undirritunarsíða

Kristín Erla Jónsdóttir

Eiríkur Dór Jónsson

Undirritað af: Eiríkur Dór Jónsson 1404754919 Dags: 11.03.2024 Tími: 10:38:56 Ástæða: Samþykkt Signet ID: 2a237bab- 85dc-4304-abf2- 7df696e104e7

Attachments

Disclaimer

Arion banki hf. published this content on 11 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2024 17:09:10 UTC.