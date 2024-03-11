APPLICABLE FINAL TERMS
8 March 2024
ARION BANK HF
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): RIL4VBPDB0M7Z3KXSF19
Issue of ISK 1,220,000,000 5.50 per cent Fixed Rate Covered Bonds due October 2027
under the €3,000,000,000 Covered Bond Programme
PART A - CONTRACTUAL TERMS
Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the Conditions (the Conditions) set forth in the Base Prospectus dated 9 February 2012, 23 August 2013, 5 December 2014, 18 December 2015, 23 December 2016, 5 January 2018, 8 January 2019, 9 January 2020, 16 July 2021 and 12 October 2022 which are incorporated by reference in the Base Prospectus dated 14 December 2023. This document constitutes the Final Terms of the Covered Bonds described herein for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation and must be read in conjunction with the Base Prospectus dated 14 December 2023 [and the supplement to it dated [date]] which [together] constitute[s] a base prospectus for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation, including the Conditions incorporated by reference in the Base Prospectus, in order to obtain all the relevant information. Copies of such Base Prospectus and Final Terms are available for viewing at Borgartúni 19, 105 Reykjavík, Iceland and on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange's website at https://www.luxse.com/ and copies may be obtained from the registered office of the Issuer and from the specified office of the Agent in London.
1. (a) Series Number:
- Tranche Number:
- Series which Covered Bonds will be consolidated and form a single Series with:
- Date on which the Covered Bonds will be consolidated and form a single Series with the Series specified above:
12
10
ISK 3,220,000,000 Fixed Rate Covered Bonds due October 2027 issued on 12 May 2022
13 March 2024
(e)
Trade Date
6 March 2024
2.
Specified Currency or Currencies:
ISK
3. Aggregate Nominal Amount:
−
Tranche:
1,220,000,000
−
Series:
48,840,000,000
4.
Issue Price:
92.4247% of the Aggregate Nominal Amount
5.
(a)
Specified Denominations:
ISK 20,000,000
(b)
Calculation Amount
ISK 20,000,000
6.
(a)
Issue Date:
13 March, 2024
(b)
Interest Rate:
Fixed Rate
(c)
Interest Commencement Date:
Issue Date
7.
Maturity Date:
Interest Payment Date falling in or nearest to 12
October 2027
8.
Extended Final Maturity Date:
Interest Payment Date falling in or nearest to 12
October 2028
9.
Interest Basis:
See paragraph 17 below
10.
Redemption/Payment Basis:
Subject to any purchase or cancellation or early
redemption, if any, the Covered Bonds will be
redeemed on the Maturity Date or Extended Maturity
Date (as applicable) at 100 per cent. of their then
outstanding nominal amount, plus accrued but unpaid
interest.
11.
Change of Interest Basis:
Not applicable
12.
Put/Call Options:
Not Applicable
13.
Date Board approval for issuance of
21 June 2023
Covered Bonds obtained:
14.
Method of distribution:
Non-syndicated
15.
Name and address of the Calculation
Arion Bank hf.
Agent
Borgartún 19, 105 Reykjavík, Iceland
PROVISIONS RELATING TO INFLATION LINKED COVERED BONDS
16.
Inflation Linked Covered Bond Provisions Not Applicable
PROVISIONS RELATING TO INTEREST (IF ANY) PAYABLE
17.
Fixed Rate Covered Bond Provisions
Applicable
(a)
Rate(s) of Interest:
5.50 per cent. per annum payable semi-annually in
arrear on each Interest Payment Date
(b)
Interest Payment Date(s):
12 April and 12 October in each year up to and
including the Final Maturity Date as applicable
(c)
Fixed Coupon Amount(s):
Not Applicable
(Applicable to Covered Bonds in
definitive form)
(d)
Broken Amount(s):
Not Applicable
(Applicable to Covered Bonds in definitive form)
(e)
Day Count Fraction:
30/360
(f)
Determination Date(s):
Not Applicable
18.
Floating Rate Covered Bond Provisions
Not Applicable
19.
Zero Coupon Covered Bond Provisions
Not Applicable
20.
Inflation Linked Non-Amortising Covered
Not Applicable
Bond Provisions
PROVISIONS RELATING TO REDEMPTION
- Issuer Call
- Investor Put
- Final Redemption Amount of each Covered Bond
- Early Redemption Amount of each Covered Bond payable on redemption for taxation reasons:
Not Applicable
Not Applicable
ISK 20,000,000 per Covered Bond of ISK 20,000,000 Specified Denomination
As set out in Condition 8.7(b)
25.
Relevant Percentage:
As at the Issue Date 1.4 per cent
GENERAL PROVISIONS APPLICABLE TO THE COVERED BONDS
26.
Form of Covered Bonds:
ISD Covered Bonds
ISD Covered Bonds issued in uncertificated and
dematerialised book entry form. See further item 7 of
Part B below.
27.
New Global Covered Bond:
No
28.
Additional Financial Centre(s):
Not Applicable
29.
Talons for future Coupons or Receipts to
No
be attached to definitive Covered Bonds in
bearer form (and dates on which such
Talons mature):
30. Details relating to Instalment Covered Not Applicable Bonds; amount of each instalment, date on
which each payment is to be made:
31.
Redenomination:
Redenomination not applicable
DISTRIBUTION
32. (a) If syndicated, names of Managers: Not Applicable
- Date of Subscription Agreement: Not Applicable
(c)
Stabilising Manager(s) (if any):
Not Applicable
33.
If non-syndicated, name of Dealer:
Arion Bank hf.
34.
U.S. Selling Restrictions:
Reg. S Category 2; TEFRA C
35. Prohibition of Sales to EEA Retail Not Applicable Investors
36.
Prohibition of Sales to UK Retail Investors
Applicable.
37.
Prohibition of Sales to Belgian
Applicable
Consumers:
38.
Relevant Benchmark:
Not Applicable
PART B - OTHER INFORMATION
1. LISTING AND ADMISSION TO Application has been made by the Issuer (or on its
TRADING
behalf) for the Covered Bonds to be admitted to
trading on the NASDAQ Iceland hf. (the Icelandic
Stock Exchange) and listing on the Regulated Market
of the NASDAQ Iceland hf. with effect from or prior
to the first Interest Payment Date.
Estimate of total expenses related to
ISK 115,000
admission to trading:
2.
RATINGS
Ratings:
The Covered Bonds to be issued have not been rated.
3. INTERESTS OF NATURAL AND LEGAL PERSONS INVOLVED IN THE ISSUE
Save for any fees payable to the Dealer, so far as the Issuer is aware, no person involved in the issue of the Covered Bonds has an interest material to the offer. The Dealer and its affiliates have engaged, and may in the future engage, in investment banking and/or commercial banking transactions with, and may perform other services for, the Issuer and its affiliates in the ordinary course of business.
4. REASONS FOR THE OFFER, ESTIMATED NET PROCEEDS AND TOTAL EXPENSES
(i)
Reasons for the offer:
As set out in "Use of Proceeds" in the Prospectus
(ii)
Estimated net proceeds:
ISK 1,127,581,340
5. YIELD (FIXED RATE COVERED BONDS ONLY)
Indication of yield:
8.13% per annum
- PERFORMANCE OF FORMULA/CPI, EXPLANATION OF EFFECT ON VALUE OF INVESTMENT AND ASSOCIATED RISKS AND OTHER INFORMATION CONCERNING THE UNDERLYING (INFLATION LINKED COVERED BONDS AND INFLATION LINKED NON AMORTISING COVERED BONDS ONLY)
Not Applicable
- OPERATIONAL INFORMATION
(i)
ISIN Code:
IS0000034098
(ii)
Common Code:
Not Applicable
(iii)
CFI:
DBFSFR, as set out on the website of the
Association of National Numbering Agencies
(ANNA) or alternatively sourced from the
responsible National Numbering Agency that
assigned the ISIN
(iv)
FISN:
ARION BANKI/5.5 BD 20271012,as set out on the
website of the Association of National Numbering
Agencies (ANNA) or alternatively sourced from the
responsible National Numbering Agency that
assigned the ISIN
(v)
Any clearing system(s) other than
Nasdaq CSD, Iceland branch, Laugavegur 182, 105
Euroclear
Bank
S.A./N.V. and
Reykjavik, Iceland (ISD).
Clearstream
Banking, société
anonyme (together with the address
of each such clearing system) and
the
relevant
identification
number(s):
- Delivery:
- Names and addresses of additional Paying Agent(s) (if any) or, in the case of ISD Covered Bonds, the ISD Agent:
- Deemed delivery of clearing system notices for the purposes of Condition 14 (Notices):
Delivery free of payment
Arion Bank hf.
Borgartún 19, 105 Reykjavík, Iceland
Any notice delivered to Covered Bondholders through the clearing systems will be deemed to have been given on the second business day after the day on which it was given to Euroclear, and Clearstream, Luxembourg and ISD.
- Intended to be held in a manner No. which would allow Eurosystem eligibility:
____________
Signed on behalf of the Issuer:
By: ...................................................
Duly authorised signatory
