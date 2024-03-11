Date on which the Covered Bonds will be consolidated and form a single Series with the Series specified above:

Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the Conditions (the Conditions) set forth in the Base Prospectus dated 9 February 2012, 23 August 2013, 5 December 2014, 18 December 2015, 23 December 2016, 5 January 2018, 8 January 2019, 9 January 2020, 16 July 2021 and 12 October 2022 which are incorporated by reference in the Base Prospectus dated 14 December 2023. This document constitutes the Final Terms of the Covered Bonds described herein for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation and must be read in conjunction with the Base Prospectus dated 14 December 2023 [and the supplement to it dated [date]] which [together] constitute[s] a base prospectus for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation, including the Conditions incorporated by reference in the Base Prospectus, in order to obtain all the relevant information. Copies of such Base Prospectus and Final Terms are available for viewing at Borgartúni 19, 105 Reykjavík, Iceland and on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange's website at https://www.luxse.com/ and copies may be obtained from the registered office of the Issuer and from the specified office of the Agent in London.

As at the Issue Date 1.4 per cent

As set out in Condition 8.7(b)

PART B - OTHER INFORMATION

1. LISTING AND ADMISSION TO Application has been made by the Issuer (or on its

TRADING behalf) for the Covered Bonds to be admitted to trading on the NASDAQ Iceland hf. (the Icelandic Stock Exchange) and listing on the Regulated Market of the NASDAQ Iceland hf. with effect from or prior to the first Interest Payment Date. Estimate of total expenses related to ISK 115,000 admission to trading:

2. RATINGS Ratings: The Covered Bonds to be issued have not been rated.

3. INTERESTS OF NATURAL AND LEGAL PERSONS INVOLVED IN THE ISSUE

Save for any fees payable to the Dealer, so far as the Issuer is aware, no person involved in the issue of the Covered Bonds has an interest material to the offer. The Dealer and its affiliates have engaged, and may in the future engage, in investment banking and/or commercial banking transactions with, and may perform other services for, the Issuer and its affiliates in the ordinary course of business.

4. REASONS FOR THE OFFER, ESTIMATED NET PROCEEDS AND TOTAL EXPENSES

(i) Reasons for the offer: As set out in "Use of Proceeds" in the Prospectus (ii) Estimated net proceeds: ISK 1,127,581,340

5. YIELD (FIXED RATE COVERED BONDS ONLY)

Indication of yield: 8.13% per annum

PERFORMANCE OF FORMULA/CPI, EXPLANATION OF EFFECT ON VALUE OF INVESTMENT AND ASSOCIATED RISKS AND OTHER INFORMATION CONCERNING THE UNDERLYING ( INFLATION LINKED COVERED BONDS AND INFLATION LINKED NON AMORTISING COVERED BONDS ONLY )

Not Applicable OPERATIONAL INFORMATION

(i) ISIN Code: IS0000034098 (ii) Common Code: Not Applicable

