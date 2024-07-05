Date on which the Covered Bonds will be consolidated and form a single Series with the Series specified above:

Series which Covered Bonds will be consolidated and form a single Series with:

Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the Conditions (the Conditions) set forth in the Base Prospectus dated 9 February 2012, 23 August 2013, 5 December 2014, 18 December 2015, 23 December 2016, 5 January 2018, 8 January 2019, 9 January 2020, 16 July 2021 and 12 October 2022 which are incorporated by reference in the Base Prospectus dated 14 December 2023. This document constitutes the Final Terms of the Covered Bonds described herein for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation and must be read in conjunction with the Base Prospectus dated 14 December 2023 which constitute a base prospectus for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation, including the Conditions incorporated by reference in the Base Prospectus, in order to obtain all the relevant information. Copies of such Base Prospectus and Final Terms are available for viewing at Borgartúni 19, 105 Reykjavík, Iceland and on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange's website at https://www.luxse.com/ and copies may be obtained from the registered office of the Issuer and from the specified office of the Agent in London.

PROVISIONS RELATING TO INTEREST (IF ANY) PAYABLE

Name and address of the Calculation

Date of Board approval for issuance of

item 16 below, and Conditions 6.3 and 8.3.

Date is the Interest Payment Date falling in or

Interest Payment Date falling in or nearest to 5

Interest Payment Date falling on or nearest to 5

Talons for future Coupons or Receipts to

CSD Covered Bonds issued in uncertificated and dematerialised book entry form. See further item 7 of Part B below.

As at the Issue Date, 2.6 per cent.

As set out in Condition 8.7 (b)

23. Final Redemption Amount of each In accordance with Condition 8.4 per Covered

591.267, being the value of the CPI on 5 July

5 May and 5 November in each year up to and

Prohibition of Sales to EEA Retail Not Applicable Investors

If non-syndicated, name of Dealer:

on which each payment is to be made:

in bearer form (and dates on which such Talons mature):

PART B - OTHER INFORMATION 1. ADMISSION TO TRADING Application has been made by the Issuer (or on its behalf) for the [Covered Bonds/CSD Covered

Bonds] to be admitted to trading on [the

Regulated Market of the Nasdaq Iceland Main

Marketwith effect from or prior to the first

Interest Payment Date.

Estimate of total expenses related to 115,000 admission to trading:

2. RATINGS

Ratings: The Covered Bonds to be issued have not been rated

INTERESTS OF NATURAL AND LEGAL PERSONS INVOLVED IN THE ISSUE

Save for any fees payable to the /Dealers, so far as the Issuer is aware, no person involved in the issue of the Covered Bonds has an interest material to the offer. The Dealersand theiraffiliates have engaged, and may in the future engage, in investment banking and/or commercial banking transactions with, and may perform other services for, the Issuer and its affiliates in the ordinary course of business

REASONS FOR THE OFFER AND ESTIMATED NET PROCEEDS

(i) Reasons for the offer See "Use of Proceeds" in the Base Prospectus

(ii) Estimated net proceeds: 4,653,128,800

YIELD (FIXED RATE COVERED BONDS ONLY)

Indication of yield: 3.61%

PERFORMANCE OF FORMULA/CPI, EXPLANATION OF EFFECT ON VALUE OF INVESTMENT AND ASSOCIATED RISKS AND OTHER INFORMATION CONCERNING THE UNDERLYING (INFLATION LINKED COVERED BONDS AND INFLATION LINKED NON AMORTISING COVERED BONDS ONLY)

Not Applicable

OPERATIONAL INFORMATION

(i) ISIN Code: IS0000035343