SFINAL TERMS

4 July 2024

ARION BANK HF

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): RIL4VBPDB0M7Z3KXSF19

Issue of ISK 4,880,000,000 Inflation Linked Covered Bonds due November 2030

under the €3,000,000,000 Covered Bond Programme

PART A - CONTRACTUAL TERMS

Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the Conditions (the Conditions) set forth in the Base Prospectus dated 9 February 2012, 23 August 2013, 5 December 2014, 18 December 2015, 23 December 2016, 5 January 2018, 8 January 2019, 9 January 2020, 16 July 2021 and 12 October 2022 which are incorporated by reference in the Base Prospectus dated 14 December 2023. This document constitutes the Final Terms of the Covered Bonds described herein for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation and must be read in conjunction with the Base Prospectus dated 14 December 2023 which constitute a base prospectus for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation, including the Conditions incorporated by reference in the Base Prospectus, in order to obtain all the relevant information. Copies of such Base Prospectus and Final Terms are available for viewing at Borgartúni 19, 105 Reykjavík, Iceland and on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange's website at https://www.luxse.com/ and copies may be obtained from the registered office of the Issuer and from the specified office of the Agent in London.

1. (a) Series Number:

  1. Tranche Number:
  2. Series which Covered Bonds will be consolidated and form a single Series with:
  3. Date on which the Covered Bonds will be consolidated and form a single Series with the Series specified above:

13

7

ISK 6,000,000,000 Inflation Linked Covered Bonds due November 2030 issued on 5 July 2023

Issue Date

(e)

Trade Date:

3 July 2024

2.

Specified Currency or Currencies:

ISK

3. Aggregate Nominal Amount:

(a)

Tranche:

4,880,000,000

(b)

Series:

25,540,000,000

4.

Issue Price:

95.351% of the Aggregate Nominal Amount

5.

(a)

Specified Denominations:

ISK 20,000,000

(b)

Calculation Amount

ISK 20,000,000

6.

(a)

Issue Date:

10 July 2024

(b)

Interest Rate:

Inflation Linked

(c)

Interest Commencement Date:

Issue Date

7.

Maturity Date:

Interest Payment Date falling on or nearest to 5

November 2030

8.

Extended Final Maturity Date:

Interest Payment Date falling in or nearest to 5

November 2033

Subject to Condition 8.1, the Extended Maturity

Date is the Interest Payment Date falling in or

nearest to 5 November 2033.

9.

Interest Basis:

See paragraph 20 below

10. Redemption/Payment Basis:

Inflation linked redemption in accordance with

item 16 below, and Conditions 6.3 and 8.3.

11.

Change of Interest Basis:

Not applicable

12.

Put/Call Options:

Not Applicable

13.

Date of Board approval for issuance of

21 June 2023

Covered Bonds obtained:

14.

Method of distribution:

Non-syndicated

15.

Name and address of the Calculation

Arion Bank hf.

Agent

Borgartún 19, 105 Reykjavík, Iceland

PROVISIONS RELATING TO INFLATION LINKED COVERED BONDS

16. Inflation Linked Covered Bond Not Applicable Provisions

PROVISIONS RELATING TO INTEREST (IF ANY) PAYABLE

17.

Fixed Rate Covered Bond Provisions

Not Applicable

  1. Floating Rate Covered Bond Not Applicable
    Provisions
  2. Zero Coupon Covered Bond Not Applicable Provisions1

20. Inflation Linked Non-AmortisingApplicable

Covered Bond Provisions

(a)

Rate(s) of Interest:

2.75 per cent. per annum payable semi-annually

in arrear

(b)

Interest Payment Date(s):

5 May and 5 November in each year up to and

including the Final Maturity Date

(c)

Base Index:

591.267, being the value of the CPI on 5 July

2023

(d)

Day Count Fraction:

30/360

PROVISIONS RELATING TO REDEMPTION

21.

Issuer Call

Not Applicable

22.

Investor Put:

Not Applicable

23. Final Redemption Amount of each In accordance with Condition 8.4 per Covered

Covered Bond

Bond of ISK 20.000.000 Specified Denomination

24.

Early Redemption Amount of each

As set out in Condition 8.7 (b)

Covered Bond payable on redemption

for taxation reasons:

25.

Relevant Percentage:

As at the Issue Date, 2.6 per cent.

GENERAL PROVISIONS APPLICABLE TO THE COVERED BONDS

26. Form of Covered Bonds:

CSD Covered Bonds

CSD Covered Bonds issued in uncertificated and dematerialised book entry form. See further item 7 of Part B below.

27.

New Global Covered Bond:

Not Applicable

28.

Additional Financial Centre(s):

Not Applicable

29.

Talons for future Coupons or Receipts to

No

be attached to definitive Covered Bonds

in bearer form (and dates on which such Talons mature):

30.

Details relating to Instalment Covered

Not Applicable

Bonds; amount of each instalment, date

on which each payment is to be made:

31.

Redenomination:

Redenomination not applicable

DISTRIBUTION

32.

(a)

If

syndicated,

names

of

Not Applicable

Managers:

(b)

Date

of

Subscription

Not Applicable

Agreement:

(c)

Stabilisation Manager(s)

(if

Not Applicable

any):

33.

If non-syndicated, name of Dealer:

Arion Bank hf.

34.

U.S. Selling Restrictions:

Reg. S Category 2; TEFRA C

  1. Prohibition of Sales to EEA Retail Not Applicable Investors
  2. Prohibition of Sales to UK Retail Applicable Investors
  3. Prohibition of Sales to Belgian Applicable Consumers:

38.

Relevant Benchmark:

Not Applicable

39.

European Covered Bonds (Premium)

Yes

PART B - OTHER INFORMATION

1.

ADMISSION TO TRADING

Application has been made by the Issuer (or on

its behalf) for the [Covered Bonds/CSD Covered

Bonds] to be admitted to trading on [the

Regulated Market of the Nasdaq Iceland Main

Marketwith effect from or prior to the first

Interest Payment Date.

Estimate of total expenses related to 115,000 admission to trading:

2. RATINGS

Ratings:

The Covered Bonds to be issued have not been

rated

INTERESTS OF NATURAL AND LEGAL PERSONS INVOLVED IN THE ISSUE

Save for any fees payable to the /Dealers, so far as the Issuer is aware, no person involved in the issue of the Covered Bonds has an interest material to the offer. The Dealersand theiraffiliates have engaged, and may in the future engage, in investment banking and/or commercial banking transactions with, and may perform other services for, the Issuer and its affiliates in the ordinary course of business

REASONS FOR THE OFFER AND ESTIMATED NET PROCEEDS

(i)

Reasons for the offer

See "Use of Proceeds" in the Base Prospectus

(ii)

Estimated net proceeds:

4,653,128,800

YIELD (FIXED RATE COVERED BONDS ONLY)

Indication of yield:

3.61%

PERFORMANCE OF FORMULA/CPI, EXPLANATION OF EFFECT ON VALUE OF INVESTMENT AND ASSOCIATED RISKS AND OTHER INFORMATION CONCERNING THE UNDERLYING (INFLATION LINKED COVERED BONDS AND INFLATION LINKED NON AMORTISING COVERED BONDS ONLY)

Not Applicable

OPERATIONAL INFORMATION

(i)

ISIN Code:

IS0000035343

  1. Common Code:

(iii)

CFI:

DBFSFR, as updated, as set out on the website of

the Association of National Numbering Agencies

(ANNA) or alternatively sourced from the

responsible National Numbering Agency that

assigned the ISIN

(iv)

FISN:

ARION BANKI HF/2.75 BD 20301105, as

updated, as set out on the website of the

Association of National Numbering Agencies

(ANNA) or alternatively sourced from the

responsible National Numbering Agency that

assigned the ISIN

  1. Any clearing system(s) other than Euroclear Bank S.A./N.V.
    and Clearstream Banking, société anonyme (together with the address of each such clearing system) and the relevant identification number(s):

Nasdaq CSD Iceland /Verðbréfamiðstöð Íslands CSD (the CSD). The Issuer shall be entitled to obtain certain information from the register maintained by the CSD for the purpose of performing its obligations under the issue of CSD Covered Bonds. The CSD Agent shall be entitled to obtain such information as is required to perform its duties under the Conditions of the Covered Bonds and rules and regulations of, and applicable to, the CSD.

  1. Delivery:
  2. Names and addresses of additional Paying Agent(s) (if any) or, in the case of CSD Covered Bonds, the CSD Agent:
  3. Deemed delivery of clearing system notices for the purposes of Condition 14 (Notices):

Delivery free of payment

Arion Bank hf.

Borgartún 19, 105 Reykjavík

Any notice delivered to Covered Bondholders through the clearing systems will be deemed to have been given on the second business day after the day on which it was given to Euroclear, and Clearstream, Luxembourg and CSD.

(ix)

Intended to be held in a manner No.

which would allow Eurosystem

eligibility:

Signed on behalf of the Issuer:

By:

_________________________

Duly authorised signatory

Undirritunarsíða

Kristín Erla Jónsdóttir

Eiríkur Dór Jónsson

Undirritað af:

Undirritað af:

Kristín Erla Jónsdóttir

Eiríkur Dór Jónsson

0206862279

1404754919

Dags: 04.07.2024

Dags: 04.07.2024

Tími: 15:09:58

Tími: 15:08:11

Ástæða: Samþykkt

Ástæða: Samþykkt

Signet ID: ffaca8c6-b3aa-

Signet ID: ffaca8c6-b3aa-

4ea5-8555-d4733c014e43

4ea5-8555-d4733c014e43

Attachments

Disclaimer

Arion banki hf. published this content on 05 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2024 11:30:06 UTC.