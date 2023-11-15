*Indexed mortgages linked to the consumer price index in Iceland as published by Statistics Iceland (Hagstofa Islands: www.hagstofa.is). Non Indexed are fixed rate mortgages
LTV Ranges
Balance
Percent
Less than 40%
124.844
37,2%
40
- 50%
107.238
32,0%
50
- 60%
69.328
20,7%
60
- 70%
28.892
8,6%
70
- 80%
5.085
1,5%
80
- 90%
0
0,0%
90 - 100%
0
0,0%
100
- 110%
0
0,0%
more than 110%
0
0,0%
Total
335.387
100,0%
Property Type
Balance
Percent
Residential
335.387
100,0%
Total
335.387
100,0%
Payment Frequency
Balance
Percent
Monthly
335.156
99,9%
Quarterly
6
0,0%
Other
27
0,0%
Annual
199
0,1%
Total
335.387
100,0%
Interest Rate Type
Balance
Percent
10.89% Non-Indexed
69.672
20,8%
3.29% Indexed
48.386
14,4%
2.54% Indexed
33.495
10,0%
4.49% Non-Indexed
23.712
7,1%
4.35% Non-Indexed
19.867
5,9%
1.49% Indexed
16.031
4,8%
4.2% Non-Indexed
15.562
4,6%
Other
108.661
32,4%
Total
335.387
100,0%
Valuation Type
Balance
Percent
FMR
315.315
94,0%
Contract
13.073
3,9%
Internal
5.606
1,7%
External
1.376
0,4%
Offer
17
0,0%
Total
335.387
100,0%
Arrears
Balance
Percent
Count
Not in Arrears
331.292
98,8%
14.809
0
- 30 days default
142
0,0%
6
30 - 90 days default
3.952
1,2%
140
90
- 180 days default
0
0
10
Total
335.387
100,0%
14.965
Ranking Order
Balance
Percent
1. Rank
308.422
92,0%
2. Rank
25.935
7,7%
3. Rank
1.006
0,3%
4. Rank
22
0,0%
5. Rank
2
0,0%
Total
335.387
100,0%
Area
Balance
Percent
Reykjavik
132.492
39,5%
Capital Area excl. Reykjavik
111.084
33,1%
Suðurland
29.910
8,9%
Norðurland Eystra
23.259
6,9%
Vesturland
14.668
4,4%
Suðurnes
12.478
3,7%
Austurland
5.744
1,7%
Norðurland Vestra
4.943
1,5%
Vestfirðir
809
0,2%
Total
335.387
100,0%
Maturity
Balance
Percent
Less than 15 years
12.581
3,8%
15 - 20 years
18.229
5,4%
20 - 25 years
33.448
10,0%
25 - 30 years
30.247
9,0%
30 - 35 years
46.789
14,0%
35 - 40 years
194.094
57,9%
Total
335.387
100,0%
This is an automatically generated report from Arion Banks Risk Management. The information herein might change at a later date without notice. All amounts in Millions ISK.
Contact:
Investor Relations: samskiptasvid[ at ]arionbanki.is
Head of Funding: Eirikur Magnus Jensson, eirikur.jensson[ at ]arionbanki.is
Risk Management: Sævarur Einarsson, saevardur.einarsson[ at ]arionbanki.is
