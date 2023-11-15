Arion Bank Covered Bonds

Investor Report: October 2023

Details

Indexed*

Non-Indexed

Total

Total Cover Pool Balance

158.648

176.739

335.387

Average Loan Balance

26

20

22

Average Customer Balance

28

23

27

No. of Loans

6.199

8.758

14.957

No. of Borrowers

5.583

7.708

12.275

No. of Properties

5.569

7.731

12.282

WA Legal Maturity (in months)

403

387

394

WA Seasoning (in months)

42

34

38

WA LTV

46,1%

40,0%

42,9%

WA Interest Rate

2,9%

7,6%

5,4%

*Indexed mortgages linked to the consumer price index in Iceland as published by Statistics Iceland (Hagstofa Islands: www.hagstofa.is). Non Indexed are fixed rate mortgages

LTV Ranges

Balance

Percent

Less than 40%

124.844

37,2%

40

- 50%

107.238

32,0%

50

- 60%

69.328

20,7%

60

- 70%

28.892

8,6%

70

- 80%

5.085

1,5%

80

- 90%

0

0,0%

90 - 100%

0

0,0%

100

- 110%

0

0,0%

more than 110%

0

0,0%

Total

335.387

100,0%

Property Type

Balance

Percent

Residential

335.387

100,0%

Total

335.387

100,0%

Payment Frequency

Balance

Percent

Monthly

335.156

99,9%

Quarterly

6

0,0%

Other

27

0,0%

Annual

199

0,1%

Total

335.387

100,0%

Interest Rate Type

Balance

Percent

10.89% Non-Indexed

69.672

20,8%

3.29% Indexed

48.386

14,4%

2.54% Indexed

33.495

10,0%

4.49% Non-Indexed

23.712

7,1%

4.35% Non-Indexed

19.867

5,9%

1.49% Indexed

16.031

4,8%

4.2% Non-Indexed

15.562

4,6%

Other

108.661

32,4%

Total

335.387

100,0%

Valuation Type

Balance

Percent

FMR

315.315

94,0%

Contract

13.073

3,9%

Internal

5.606

1,7%

External

1.376

0,4%

Offer

17

0,0%

Total

335.387

100,0%

Arrears

Balance

Percent

Count

Not in Arrears

331.292

98,8%

14.809

0

- 30 days default

142

0,0%

6

30 - 90 days default

3.952

1,2%

140

90

- 180 days default

0

0

10

Total

335.387

100,0%

14.965

Ranking Order

Balance

Percent

1. Rank

308.422

92,0%

2. Rank

25.935

7,7%

3. Rank

1.006

0,3%

4. Rank

22

0,0%

5. Rank

2

0,0%

Total

335.387

100,0%

Area

Balance

Percent

Reykjavik

132.492

39,5%

Capital Area excl. Reykjavik

111.084

33,1%

Suðurland

29.910

8,9%

Norðurland Eystra

23.259

6,9%

Vesturland

14.668

4,4%

Suðurnes

12.478

3,7%

Austurland

5.744

1,7%

Norðurland Vestra

4.943

1,5%

Vestfirðir

809

0,2%

Total

335.387

100,0%

Maturity

Balance

Percent

Less than 15 years

12.581

3,8%

15 - 20 years

18.229

5,4%

20 - 25 years

33.448

10,0%

25 - 30 years

30.247

9,0%

30 - 35 years

46.789

14,0%

35 - 40 years

194.094

57,9%

Total

335.387

100,0%

This is an automatically generated report from Arion Banks Risk Management. The information herein might change at a later date without notice. All amounts in Millions ISK.

Contact:

Investor Relations: samskiptasvid[ at ]arionbanki.is

Head of Funding: Eirikur Magnus Jensson, eirikur.jensson[ at ]arionbanki.is

Risk Management: Sævarur Einarsson, saevardur.einarsson[ at ]arionbanki.is

Disclaimer

Arion banki hf. published this content on 13 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2023 04:58:57 UTC.