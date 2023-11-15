Arion banki hf (the Bank) is an Iceland-based financial institution that provides individuals, corporations and institutional investors with banking services. The Bank reports six operating segments: Asset Management, which comprises institutional asset management, private banking, investment services and pension fund administration; Corporate Banking that provides a full range of lending products, deposit accounts, payment solutions and value-added electronic corporate solutions; Investment Banking, which includes such services as buying and selling of companies, advice on financial decisions undertaken by companies and investors, as well as buying and selling of securities; Retail Banking that provides such services as deposits and loans, savings, payment cards, pension savings, insurance, securities and funds; Treasury that is responsible for the Bank's liquidity, currency and interest rate management, and Subsidiaries and other divisions, including Valitor Holding hf, among others.

Sector Banks