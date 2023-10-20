Arion Bank hf.

LEI: RIL4VBPDB0M7Z3KXSF19

(the Bank)

NOTICE

to the holders of the

SEK 500,000,000 Floating Rate Tier 2 Notes due 2028

(ISIN: XS1914314726)

(the Notes)

issued by the Bank

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN by the Bank to holders of the Notes that, having obtained the prior approval of the Financial Supervisory Authority of Iceland (Fjármálaeftirlit Seðlabanka Íslands), the Bank will redeem the Notes in full on 22 November 2023 pursuant to Condition 5.3 (Redemption at the option of the Bank (Issuer Call)) of the Notes. The Notes will be redeemed at the Optional Redemption Amount of SEK 2,000,000 per Calculation Amount of SEK 2,000,000, together with interest accrued to (but excluding) 22 November 2023.

Following such redemption of the Notes, the Notes will be cancelled pursuant to Condition 5.6 (Cancellation).

Unless otherwise defined in this Notice, terms used in this Notice have the meanings given to them in the terms and conditions of the Notes.

For further information, please contact:

Arion Bank hf.

Theódór Friðbertsson

Head of Investor Relations

Email: theodor.fridbertsson@arionbanki.is

Arion Bank hf.

Borgartúni 19

105 Reykjavík Iceland

Dated: 19 October 2023