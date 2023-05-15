Arion banki : Exchange offer / Tender offer

Arion Bank hf. Announces Tender Offer for its €300,000,000 0.625% Notes due 2024 NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS (INCLUDING PUERTO RICO, THE U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS, GUAM, AMERICAN SAMOA, WAKE ISLAND AND THE NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS), ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS DOCUMENT (SEE "OFFER AND DISTRIBUTION RESTRICTIONS" BELOW) THIS ANNOUNCEMENT RELATES TO THE DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION THAT QUALIFIED OR MAY HAVE QUALIFIED AS INSIDE INFORMATION WITHIN THE MEANING OF ARTICLE 7(1) OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) 596/2014 15 May 2023. Arion Bank hf. (the Bank) announces today its invitation to holders of its €300,000,000 0.625% Notes due 2024 (ISIN: XS2262798494) (the Notes) to tender any and all of their Notes for purchase by the Bank for cash (the Offer). The Offer is being made on the terms and subject to the conditions contained in the tender offer memorandum dated 15 May 2023 (the Tender Offer Memorandum) prepared by the Bank, and is subject to the offer restrictions set out below and as more fully described in the Tender Offer Memorandum. Copies of the Tender Offer Memorandum are (subject to distribution restrictions) available from the Tender Agent as set out below. Capitalised terms used in this announcement but not defined have the meanings given to them in the Tender Offer Memorandum. Rationale for the Offer The Offer is being made as part of the Bank's commitment to the active management of its balance sheet. Details of the Offer A summary of certain of the terms of the Offer appears below: Description of Outstanding Reference Purchase Spread Amount subject the Notes ISIN / Common Nominal benchmark to the Offer Code Amount €300,000,000 XS2262798494 / €300,000,000 Interpolated Mid- 75 bps Any and all 0.625% Notes due 22679849 Swap Rate 27 May 2024 The purchase price for Notes accepted for purchase by the Bank pursuant to the Offer (the Purchase Price) will be determined at or around 11.00 a.m. (London time) on 23 May 2023 (such time and date the Pricing Time) in the manner described in the Tender Offer Memorandum by reference to the sum (such sum, the Purchase Yield) of a purchase spread of 75 bps (the Purchase Spread) and the Interpolated Mid-Swap Rate. The Purchase Price will be determined in accordance with market convention and expressed as a percentage of the nominal amount of the Notes accepted for purchase pursuant to the Offer (rounded to the nearest 0.001 per cent., with 0.0005 per cent. rounded upwards), and is intended to reflect a yield to maturity of Notes on the Settlement Date based on the Purchase Yield. Specifically, the Purchase Price will equal (a) the value of all remaining payments of principal and interest on the Notes up to and including the scheduled maturity date of the Notes, discounted to the Settlement Date at a discount rate equal to the Purchase Yield, minus (b) Accrued Interest for the Notes. The Bank will also pay an Accrued Interest Payment in respect of any Notes accepted for purchase pursuant to the Offer.

New Financing Condition The Bank is not under any obligation to accept for purchase any Notes tendered pursuant to the Offer. The acceptance for purchase by the Bank of Notes tendered pursuant to the Offer is at the sole discretion of the Bank and tenders may be rejected by the Bank for any reason. In addition, the Bank announced today its intention to issue new euro-denominated fixed rate notes (the New Notes), subject to market conditions. Whether the Bank will accept for purchase Notes validly tendered in the Offer is subject, without limitation, to the successful completion (in the sole determination of the Bank) of the issue of the New Notes (the New Financing Condition) or the waiver of the same. Any investment decision to purchase any New Notes should be made solely on the basis of the information contained in (i) the offering circular dated 2 September 2022, as supplemented by the supplement dated 8 May 2023 (as so supplemented, the Offering Circular) prepared in connection with the €3,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme of the Bank and (ii) the Final Terms relating to the New Notes and no reliance is to be placed on any representations other than those contained in the Offering Circular. Priority allocation of the New Notes A Noteholder that wishes to subscribe for the New Notes in addition to tendering Notes for purchase pursuant to the Offer may receive priority (the New Issue Priority) in the allocation of the New Notes, subject to the issue of the New Notes and such Noteholder making a separate application for the purchase of such New Notes to a Dealer Manager (in its capacity as a manager of the issue of the New Notes) in accordance with the standard new issue procedures of such manager. When considering allocations of the New Notes, the Bank intends to give preference to those Noteholders who, prior to such allocation, have tendered, or indicated their intention to tender, Notes pursuant to the Offer. The aggregate principal amount of New Notes for which New Issue Priority will be given to such a Noteholder will be at the sole discretion of the Bank and may be less than or equal to the aggregate principal amount of Notes validly tendered or in respect of which a firm intention to tender has been indicated by such Noteholder in the Offer and accepted for purchase by the Bank. The Bank is not obliged to allocate the New Notes to an investor which has validly tendered or indicated a firm intention to tender the Notes pursuant to the Offer. In the event that a Noteholder validly tenders Notes pursuant to the Offer, such Notes will remain subject to the conditions of the Offer as set out in the Tender Offer Memorandum irrespective of whether that Noteholder receives all, part or none of any allocation of New Notes for which it has applied. Noteholders should note that the pricing and allocation of the New Notes are expected to take place prior to the Expiration Deadline for the Offer and any Noteholder that wishes to subscribe for New Notes in addition to tendering existing Notes for purchase pursuant to the Offer should therefore provide, as soon as practicable, to any Dealer Manager any indications of a firm intention to tender Notes for purchase pursuant to the Offer and the principal amount of Notes that it intends to tender in order for this to be taken into account as part of the New Notes allocation process. Tender Instructions In order to participate in, and be eligible to receive the Purchase Price and Accrued Interest Payment pursuant to, the Offer, Noteholders must validly tender their Notes by delivering, or arranging to have delivered on their behalf, a valid Tender Instruction that is received by the Tender Agent by 4.00 p.m. (London time) on 22 May 2023. Tender Instructions will be irrevocable except in the limited circumstances described in the Tender Offer Memorandum. Tender Instructions must be submitted in respect of a minimum nominal amount of Notes of no less than €100,000, being the minimum denomination of the Notes, and may be submitted in integral multiples of €1,000 thereafter. No Pro Rata Scaling If the Bank decides to accept valid tenders of Notes for purchase pursuant to the Offer, it will accept for purchase any and all of the Notes that are validly tendered, with no pro rata scaling.

Indicative Timetable for the Offer Events Commencement of the Offer Offer announced. Tender Offer Memorandum available from the Tender Agent. Expiration Deadline Final deadline for receipt of valid Tender Instructions by the Tender Agent in order for Noteholders to be able to participate in the Offer. Pricing Time Determination of the Interpolated Mid-Swap Rate, the Purchase Yield and the Purchase Price in respect of the Notes. Announcement of Results and Pricing Times and Dates (All times are London time) Monday, 15 May 2023 4.00 p.m. on Monday, 22 May 2023 At or around 11.00 a.m. on Tuesday, 23 May 2023 Announcement of whether the Bank will accept (subject to satisfaction or waiver of the New Financing Condition on or prior to the Settlement Date) valid tenders of Notes pursuant to the Offer and, if so accepted, the Interpolated Mid-Swap Rate, the Purchase Yield and the Purchase Price. Settlement Date Subject to satisfaction or waiver of the New Financing Condition on or prior to the Settlement Date, expected Settlement Date for the Offer. As soon as reasonably practicable after the Pricing Time on Tuesday, 23 May 2023 Thursday, 25 May 2023 The Bank may, in its sole discretion, extend, re-open, amend, waive any condition of and/or terminate the Offer at any time (subject to applicable law and as provided in the Tender Offer Memorandum) and the above times and dates are subject to the right of the Bank to so extend, re-open, amend, waive any condition of and/or terminate the Offer. Noteholders are advised to check with any bank, securities broker or other intermediary through which they hold Notes when such intermediary would need to receive instructions from a Noteholder in order for that Noteholder to be able to participate in, or (in the limited circumstances in which revocation is permitted) revoke their instruction to participate in, the Offer by the deadlines set out above. The deadlines set by any such intermediary and each Clearing System for the submission and withdrawal of Tender Instructions will be earlier than the relevant deadlines set out above and in the Tender Offer Memorandum. Unless stated otherwise, announcements in connection with the Offer will be made via the Luxembourg Stock Exchange at www.bourse.lu.Such announcements may also be made by (i) the issue of a press release to a Notifying News Service and/or (ii) the delivery of notices to the Clearing Systems for communication to Direct Participants. Copies of all such announcements, press releases and notices can also be obtained upon request from the Tender Agent, the contact details for which are below. All documentation relating to the Offer and any amendments or supplements thereto will be available via the Tender Offer Website accessible at: https://deals.is.kroll.com/arionbank,subject to the "Offer and Distribution Restrictions" below. Significant delays may be experienced where notices are delivered to the Clearing Systems and Noteholders are urged to contact the Tender Agent for the relevant announcements during the course of the Offer. In addition, Noteholders may contact the Dealer Managers for information using the contact details below. Noteholders are advised to read carefully the Tender Offer Memorandum for full details of and information on the procedures for participating in the Offer. Barclays Bank Ireland PLC, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and UBS Europe SE are acting as Dealer Managers for the Offer and Kroll Issuer Services Limited is acting as Tender Agent. Questions and requests for assistance in connection with the Offer may be directed to the Dealer Managers.

The Dealer Managers Barclays Bank Ireland PLC Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft One Molesworth Street Mainzer Landstr. 11-17 Dublin 2 60329 Frankfurt am Main Ireland D02 RF29 Germany Attention: Liability Management Group Attention: Liability Management Group Email: eu.lm@barclays.com Telephone: +44 207 545 8011 UBS Europe SE Bockenheimer Landstraße 2-4, 60306 Frankfurt am Main Federal Republic of Germany Attention: Liability Management Group Email: ol-liabilitymanagement-eu@ubs.com Telephone: +44 20 7568 1121 Questions and requests for assistance in connection with the delivery of Tender Instructions may be directed to the Tender Agent. The Tender Agent Kroll Issuer Services Limited The Shard 32 London Bridge Street London SE1 9SG United Kingdom Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7704 0880 Attention: Harry Ringrose Email: arionbank@is.kroll.com Tender Offer Website: https://deals.is.kroll.com/arionbank DISCLAIMER This announcement must be read in conjunction with the Tender Offer Memorandum. This announcement and the Tender Offer Memorandum contain important information which should be read carefully before any decision is made with respect to the Offer. If any Noteholder is in any doubt as to the action it should take, it is recommended to seek its own financial advice, including in respect of any tax consequences, from its broker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or other independent financial, tax or legal adviser. Any individual or company whose Notes are held on its behalf by a broker, dealer, bank, custodian, trust company or other nominee must contact such entity if it wishes to tender such Notes pursuant to the Offer. None of the Bank, the Dealer Managers or the Tender Agent makes any recommendation whether Noteholders should tender Notes pursuant to the Offer. This announcement is released by Arion Bank hf. and contains information that qualified or may have qualified as inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR), encompassing information relating to the Offer described above. For the purposes of MAR and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, this announcement is made by Ólafur Höskuldsson, Chief Financial Officer at Arion Bank hf. The New Notes are not being, and will not be, offered or sold in the United States. Nothing in this announcement constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the New Notes in the United States or any other jurisdiction. Securities may not be offered, sold or delivered in the United States absent registration under, or an exemption from the registration requirements of, the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the Securities