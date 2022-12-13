Advanced search
    ARION   IS0000028157

ARION BANKI HF.

(ARION)
Delayed Nasdaq Iceland  -  10:23 2022-12-12 am EST
156.50 ISK   +1.95%
12/01Arion Bank Hf. : Arion Bank issues Tier 2 bonds in ISK
AQ
12/01Arion Banki : Looking to move or repurpose the silicon plant at Helguvík
PU
11/29Arion Bank Hf. : Tier 2 bond offering in ISK
AQ
Arion banki : Guðbjörg Heiða Guðmundsdóttir appointed CEO of Vörður

12/13/2022 | 04:55am EST
Guðbjörg Heiða Guðmundsdóttir has been appointed CEO of Vörður. Guðbjörg has been at Marel since 2011, most recently as executive vice president for fish and location manager for Marel Iceland. Prior to that she was innovation cluster manager for Marel in Iceland and the UK.

Guðbjörg is expected to take up the position on 1 April, and Guðmundur Jóhann Jónsson, who announced his intention in October to step down from the role after 16 years at the helm, will continue as CEO until then.

Benedikt Olgeirsson, chairman of the board of directors of Vörður:

"We are delighted to have Guðbjörg join us at Vörður. Vörður and Arion Bank are on a shared journey where the opportunities to develop services and products to benefit the customers of both companies are enormous. Guðbjörg has vast experience of management, business and product development which will prove invaluable on this journey. I warmly welcome her to the team and look forward to working with her."

Guðbjörg Heiða Guðmundsdóttir:

"Vörður is a fascinating company which has grown strongly in recent years. I look forward to getting to know the company and its excellent team of employees. Insurance is important to all of us and I am excited to be helping shape the company's services in the future."

Disclaimer

Arion banki hf. published this content on 13 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2022 09:54:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 56 682 M 397 M 397 M
Net income 2022 23 894 M 167 M 167 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,60x
Yield 2022 7,89%
Capitalization 229 B 1 606 M 1 606 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,04x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,34x
Nbr of Employees 777
Free-Float 83,1%
Arion banki hf. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARION BANKI HF.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 156,50 ISK
Average target price 199,00 ISK
Spread / Average Target 27,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benedikt Gíslason Chief Executive Officer
Ólafur Hrafn Höskuldsson Chief Financial Officer
Brynjólfur Bjarnason Chairman
Styrmir Sigurjonsson CTO & Managing Director-Information Technology
Hákon Már Pétursson Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARION BANKI HF.-17.85%1 606
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-16.54%393 665
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-27.22%262 574
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.27%208 076
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-11.42%163 318
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.78%153 255