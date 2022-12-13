Arion banki : Guðbjörg Heiða Guðmundsdóttir appointed CEO of Vörður

Guðbjörg Heiða Guðmundsdóttir has been appointed CEO of Vörður. Guðbjörg has been at Marel since 2011, most recently as executive vice president for fish and location manager for Marel Iceland. Prior to that she was innovation cluster manager for Marel in Iceland and the UK.

Guðbjörg is expected to take up the position on 1 April, and Guðmundur Jóhann Jónsson, who announced his intention in October to step down from the role after 16 years at the helm, will continue as CEO until then.

Benedikt Olgeirsson, chairman of the board of directors of Vörður:

"We are delighted to have Guðbjörg join us at Vörður. Vörður and Arion Bank are on a shared journey where the opportunities to develop services and products to benefit the customers of both companies are enormous. Guðbjörg has vast experience of management, business and product development which will prove invaluable on this journey. I warmly welcome her to the team and look forward to working with her."

Guðbjörg Heiða Guðmundsdóttir:

"Vörður is a fascinating company which has grown strongly in recent years. I look forward to getting to know the company and its excellent team of employees. Insurance is important to all of us and I am excited to be helping shape the company's services in the future."