Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Iceland
  4. Nasdaq Iceland
  5. Arion banki hf.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARION   IS0000028157

ARION BANKI HF.

(ARION)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Iceland  -  09:19 2022-12-01 am EST
161.00 ISK   -0.31%
09:34aArion Banki : Looking to move or repurpose the silicon plant at Helguvík
PU
11/29Arion Bank Hf. : Tier 2 bond offering in ISK
AQ
11/17Correction : Arion Bank hf.: Tier 2 bond offering in ISK Published: 2022-11-17 8:30
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Arion banki : Looking to move or repurpose the silicon plant at Helguvík

12/01/2022 | 09:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Arion Bank and PCC have broken off formal talks on the potential acquisition by PCC of the silicon plant at Helguvík in south-west Iceland. At the same time Arion Bank has terminated its electric power agreement with Landsvirkjun since the production of silicon was a prerequisite for the agreement. It therefore seems likely that the silicon plant at Helguvík will not recommence operations and that it will instead be moved or repurposed.

Arion Bank acquired the silicon plant in 2018 following the bankruptcy of the previous owner, United Silicon hf. Since then, the Bank's subsidiary Stakksberg ehf. has devised a remedial action plan for the plant and has sought suitable buyers capable of operating the plant responsibly. After consulting the appropriate authorities, a new environmental impact assessment based on the remedial action plan was completed and the plant attracted considerable interest from investors. Arion Bank made the stipulation that prospective buyers had to be dependable companies with extensive experience of operating silicon plants.

At the beginning of 2022 the Bank entered exclusive negotiations with PCC which has operated a silicon plant at Bakki in northern Iceland and maintained good relations with the local community. The Bank believed that PCC possessed the necessary expertise and experience to successfully run the plant at Helguvík. Representatives of PCC and Arion Bank agreed that a prerequisite for recommencing silicon production at Helguvík was that it would be done with the consent of the authorities and residents of Reykjanesbær. PCC has recently presented its ambitious plans to various stakeholders and the outcome of this process is that the company believes there is no basis to continue negotiations on the acquisition of the silicon plant by PCC.

Consequently, Arion Bank will now seek to sell the existing infrastructure at Helguvík, either to be transported elsewhere or to be used for the purpose of developing other activities than silicon production at the site. Discussions have already begun with several prospective parties, both Icelandic and international. This decision has no impact on the book value of the asset, although the valuation will be reviewed in response to how these negotiations develop.

Benedikt Gíslason, CEO of Arion Bank:

"The history of the silicon plant at Helguvík is well known. We have considered it our duty to try our utmost to utilize the infrastructure and assets invested in at the site. During this period we have taken into account all stakeholders, not least the residents of Reykjanesbær, who experienced discomfort during the short time the plant was operational. We devised an ambitious remedial action plan for the plant which underwent an environmental impact assessment, and tried to find buyers who have the necessary expertise and capability to operate the plant in an environmentally friendly manner, in harmony with the local community. The Bank believes it has exhausted all options for operating a silicon plant at the site and thus a new phase begins, where the aim is to move the plant or to repurpose it."

Attachments

Disclaimer

Arion banki hf. published this content on 01 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2022 14:33:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ARION BANKI HF.
09:34aArion Banki : Looking to move or repurpose the silicon plant at Helguvík
PU
11/29Arion Bank Hf. : Tier 2 bond offering in ISK
AQ
11/17Correction : Arion Bank hf.: Tier 2 bond offering in ISK Published: 2022-11-17 8:30
AQ
11/17Arion Bank Hf. : Tier 2 bond offering in ISK
AQ
11/14Arion Banki : Covered Bonds Risk Report 30 September 2022
PU
11/14Arion Banki : Cover Pool Report 30 September 2022
PU
11/07Arion Banki : CB 27 Tranche 5 - November 2022
PU
10/31Update on Fundraising and Icelandic Placing
AQ
10/27Transcript : Arion banki hf., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 27, 2022
CI
10/26Arion banki hf. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Se..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 56 682 M 400 M 400 M
Net income 2022 23 894 M 169 M 169 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,85x
Yield 2022 7,65%
Capitalization 236 B 1 668 M 1 668 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,17x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,45x
Nbr of Employees 777
Free-Float 83,1%
Chart ARION BANKI HF.
Duration : Period :
Arion banki hf. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARION BANKI HF.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 161,50 ISK
Average target price 199,00 ISK
Spread / Average Target 23,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benedikt Gíslason Chief Executive Officer
Ólafur Hrafn Höskuldsson Chief Financial Officer
Brynjólfur Bjarnason Chairman
Styrmir Sigurjonsson CTO & Managing Director-Information Technology
Hákon Már Pétursson Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARION BANKI HF.-15.22%1 668
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-13.76%405 310
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-14.92%303 649
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-11.14%207 157
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-0.06%182 713
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.78%152 678