Arion Entertainment Singapore Limited announced the appointment of Mr. Heng Victor Ja Wei as Independent and Non-Executive Director, effective June 30, 2023. Working experience: April 2013 - Present Company Secretary China Life Insurance Company Ltd. September 2003 - Present Managing Partner Morison Heng CPA. Other DirectorShips Past: May 2009 - January 2021 CMIC-TianDa Holdings Company Limited Independent Non-Executive Director May 2011 - June 2019 Central 18 Limited Executive Director December 2017 - April 2019 Olive Woods Investments Limited Executive Director December 2017 - April 2019 OWHK Ltd. Executive Director.

Other DirectorShips Present: February 2023 - Present TradeGo FinTech Limited Independent Non-Executive Director November 2022 - Present Morison Global Asia Pacific Ltd. Executive Director June 2017 - Present Central Consulting Limited Executive Director April 2017 - Present Constantin Serval And Associes (Hong Kong) Limited Executive Director January 2017 - Present MH Tax Limited Executive Director July 2016 - Present Kivo Media Ltd. Executive Director September 2016 - Present Veson Holdings Limited Independent Non-Executive Director October 2014 - Present Little People of HK Foundation Limited Committee member April 2013 - Present China Life Insurance Company Ltd. Company Secretary January 2013 - Present Morison Heng CPA Limited Executive Director December 2012 - Present Matrix Holdings Limited Independent Non-Executive Director May 2011 - Present Best Food Holding Company Limited Independent Non-Executive Director July 2010 - Present Lee & Man Chemical Company Limited Independent Non-Executive Director November 2009 - Present MH Commercial Services Ltd. Executive Director November 2004 - Present Lido Development Ltd. Executive Director Sep 2003 - Present Managing Partner Morison Heng CPA.