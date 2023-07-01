Arion Entertainment Singapore Limited announced the appointment of Peng Lei Qing as Independent Non-Executive Director, effective June 30, 2023. Working experience: December 2019 - July 2021 Secretary Communist Party Branch of School of International Business, Guangdong University of Finance and Economics October 1995 - May 2021 Full time professor in Guangdong University of Finance and Economics (Dean of School of Business Administration) May 2017 - July 2021 Full time Professor in Guangdong University of Finance and Economics (Dean of School of International Business) July 2021 to Present Full time Professor in Guangdong University of Finance and Economics (School of International Business). Other DirectorShips Past: April 2012 - April 2018 Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech Co.

Ltd. Independent Director February 2014 - December 2019 Guangzhou Vanlead Co. Ltd. State-owned Enterprise External Director. Other DirectorShips Present: January 2015 - Present Guangzhou Lingnan Business Travel Investment Group Co.

Ltd. State-owned Enterprise External Director July 2021 to Present Full time Professor in Guangdong University of Finance and Economics (School of International Business).