Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Arion Entertainment Singapore Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YYB   SGXE42663133

ARION ENTERTAINMENT SINGAPORE LIMITED

(YYB)
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  09:01 2022-07-14 pm EDT
0.005000 SGD   -16.67%
12:34aARION ENTERTAINMENT SINGAPORE : Replace - Annual Reports And Related Documents
PU
07/14ARION ENTERTAINMENT SINGAPORE : Annual Reports And Related Documents
PU
05/31Arion Entertainment's Fiscal H2 Net Loss Widens Despite Rise in Revenue
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Arion Entertainment Singapore : Replace - Annual Reports And Related Documents

07/15/2022 | 12:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
This replacement announcement is to amend and replace page 41 of the Annual Report.

Please refer to the attached revised Annual Report and extracted page 41 of the Annual Report.

This Annual Report has been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, PrimePartners Corporate Finance Pte. Ltd. (the "Sponsor"). It has not been examined or approved by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "Exchange") and the Exchange assumes no responsibility for the contents of this document, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this document.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Ms Foo Jien Jieng, 16 Collyer Quay, #10-00 Income at Raffles, Singapore 049318, sponsorship@ppcf.com.sg.

Disclaimer

Arion Entertainment Singapore Ltd. published this content on 15 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2022 04:33:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ARION ENTERTAINMENT SINGAPORE LIMITED
12:34aARION ENTERTAINMENT SINGAPORE : Replace - Annual Reports And Related Documents
PU
07/14ARION ENTERTAINMENT SINGAPORE : Annual Reports And Related Documents
PU
05/31Arion Entertainment's Fiscal H2 Net Loss Widens Despite Rise in Revenue
MT
05/30FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANN : : Full Yearly Results
PU
05/30Arion Entertainment Singapore Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended ..
CI
04/14Singapore Shares End Slightly Lower; Yongnam Slips 7% on Recording Three Straight Year ..
MT
04/13Ntegrator to Acquire 27% Stake in Arion Entertainment Singapore for Over $2 Million
MT
04/13ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : : Proposed Sale Of Shares In The Capital Of The Company..
PU
03/11Singapore Shares End Week Higher; Del Monte Pacific Plummets 10% as Fiscal Q3 Net Profi..
MT
03/10Arion Entertainment Closes Acquisition of Hong Kong-based Money Lender; Shares Surge 11..
MT
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 0,86 M - -
Net income 2021 -0,70 M - -
Net cash 2021 3,06 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -19,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5,60 M 3,99 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,57x
EV / Sales 2021 14,9x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 39,1%
Chart ARION ENTERTAINMENT SINGAPORE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Arion Entertainment Singapore Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARION ENTERTAINMENT SINGAPORE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hwee Ling Ng Chief Financial Officer
Kong Seng Chou Independent Non-Executive Director
Kesavan Nair Independent Non-Executive Director
Keng Mun Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Kai Man Ng Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARION ENTERTAINMENT SINGAPORE LIMITED-54.55%3
INFORMA PLC2.32%9 191
NEWS CORPORATION-31.69%9 095
PEARSON PLC22.93%6 634
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY-40.39%4 822
CHINA LITERATURE LIMITED-30.71%4 424