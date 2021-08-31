Log in
Arion Entertainment Singapore : Sustainability Report 2021

08/31/2021 | 05:32am EDT
Please refer to the attached.

This announcement has been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, PrimePartners Corporate Finance Pte. Ltd. (the 'Sponsor'). It has not been examined or approved by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the 'Exchange') and the Exchange assumes no responsibility for the contents of this document, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this document.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Ms Foo Jien Jieng, 16 Collyer Quay, #10-00 Income at Raffles, Singapore 049318, sponsorship@ppcf.com.sg.

Disclaimer

Arion Entertainment Singapore Ltd. published this content on 31 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2021 09:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 0,86 M 0,64 M 0,64 M
Net income 2021 -0,70 M -0,52 M -0,52 M
Net cash 2021 3,06 M 2,28 M 2,28 M
P/E ratio 2021 -19,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 8,41 M 6,25 M 6,26 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,57x
EV / Sales 2021 14,9x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 35,1%
Chart ARION ENTERTAINMENT SINGAPORE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Arion Entertainment Singapore Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARION ENTERTAINMENT SINGAPORE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hwee Ling Ng Chief Financial Officer
Kong Seng Chou Independent Non-Executive Director
Kesavan Nair Independent Non-Executive Director
Keng Mun Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Kai Man Ng Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARION ENTERTAINMENT SINGAPORE LIMITED12.50%6
NEWS CORPORATION24.49%13 184
SCHIBSTED ASA31.78%12 250
INFORMA PLC-2.81%11 026
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY-1.99%8 481
CHINA LITERATURE LIMITED4.52%8 347