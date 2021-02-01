Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting :: Voluntary

Announcement Title Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting

Date & Time of Broadcast Feb 1, 2021 19:30

Status New

Announcement Reference SG210201XMETYXBO

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Kai Man

Designation Executive Director

Financial Year End 31/03/2020

Event Narrative

Narrative Type Narrative Text

Additional Text Shareholders of the Company to note that participation in the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company ('EGM') is strictly via LIVE WEBCAST and/or AUDIO ONLY MEANS only. Please refer to the attached documents for more information:

Additional Text 1. Circular to Shareholders in relation to the proposed diversification of the Group's business to include the property business and the moneylending business; and 2. Letter to Shareholders on Alternative Arrangements for the conduct of EGM of the Company to be held on 16 February 2021.

Event Dates

Meeting Date and Time 16/02/2021 09:30:00

Response Deadline Date 14/02/2021 09:30:00

Event Venue(s)

Venue(s) Venue details