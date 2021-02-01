Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting :: Voluntary
02/01/2021 | 06:34am EST
News
Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting :: Voluntary
Announcement Title
Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting
Date & Time of Broadcast
Feb 1, 2021 19:30
Status
New
Announcement Reference
SG210201XMETYXBO
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Ng Kai Man
Designation
Executive Director
Financial Year End
31/03/2020
Event Narrative
Narrative Type
Narrative Text
Additional Text
Shareholders of the Company to note that participation in the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company ('EGM') is strictly via LIVE WEBCAST and/or AUDIO ONLY MEANS only. Please refer to the attached documents for more information:
Additional Text
1. Circular to Shareholders in relation to the proposed diversification of the Group's business to include the property business and the moneylending business; and 2. Letter to Shareholders on Alternative Arrangements for the conduct of EGM of the Company to be held on 16 February 2021.
Event Dates
Meeting Date and Time
16/02/2021 09:30:00
Response Deadline Date
14/02/2021 09:30:00
Event Venue(s)
Venue(s)
Venue details
Meeting Venue
by way of electronic means (via LIVE WEBCAST and/or AUDIO ONLY MEANS)
