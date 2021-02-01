Log in
ARION ENTERTAINMENT SINGAPORE LIMITED

ARION ENTERTAINMENT SINGAPORE LIMITED

(YYB)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting :: Voluntary

02/01/2021 | 06:34am EST
News

Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting :: Voluntary

Announcement Title Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting
Date & Time of Broadcast Feb 1, 2021 19:30
Status New
Announcement Reference SG210201XMETYXBO
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ng Kai Man
Designation Executive Director
Financial Year End 31/03/2020
Event Narrative
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Additional Text Shareholders of the Company to note that participation in the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company ('EGM') is strictly via LIVE WEBCAST and/or AUDIO ONLY MEANS only. Please refer to the attached documents for more information:
Additional Text 1. Circular to Shareholders in relation to the proposed diversification of the Group's business to include the property business and the moneylending business; and 2. Letter to Shareholders on Alternative Arrangements for the conduct of EGM of the Company to be held on 16 February 2021.
Event Dates
Meeting Date and Time 16/02/2021 09:30:00
Response Deadline Date 14/02/2021 09:30:00
Event Venue(s)
Venue(s) Venue details
Meeting Venue by way of electronic means (via LIVE WEBCAST and/or AUDIO ONLY MEANS)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 492,053 bytes)
  2. Attachment 2 (Size: 144,264 bytes)

Disclaimer

Arion Entertainment Singapore Ltd. published this content on 01 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2021 11:33:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 0,88 M 0,66 M 0,66 M
Net income 2020 -1,04 M -0,78 M -0,78 M
Net cash 2020 2,11 M 1,58 M 1,58 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,21x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 8,41 M 6,33 M 6,32 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,43x
EV / Sales 2020 2,57x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 31,9%
Chart ARION ENTERTAINMENT SINGAPORE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Arion Entertainment Singapore Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hwee Ling Ng Chief Financial Officer
Kai Man Ng Executive Director
Kong Seng Chou Independent Non-Executive Director
Kesavan Nair Independent Non-Executive Director
Keng Mun Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARION ENTERTAINMENT SINGAPORE LIMITED12.50%6
NEWS CORPORATION7.96%11 360
INFORMA PLC-9.00%10 288
CHINA LITERATURE LIMITED21.61%9 694
PEARSON PLC19.43%8 359
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY-4.21%8 292
