Waiver :: Automatic Extension Of Time To Issue Sustainability Report For Fy2020
08/20/2020 | 05:32am EDT
News
Waiver :: Automatic Extension Of Time To Issue Sustainability Report For Fy2020
Announcement Title
Waiver
Date & Time of Broadcast
Aug 20, 2020 17:23
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
AUTOMATIC EXTENSION OF TIME TO ISSUE SUSTAINABILITY REPORT FOR FY2020
Announcement Reference
SG200820OTHRYRUM
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Ng Kai Man
Designation
Executive Director
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
Please refer to the attached.
Attachments
Attachment 1 (Size: 105,240 bytes)
Disclaimer
Arion Entertainment Singapore Ltd. published this content on 20 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2020 09:31:12 UTC
Sales 2020
0,88 M
0,64 M
0,64 M
Net income 2020
-1,04 M
-0,76 M
-0,76 M
Net cash 2020
2,10 M
1,53 M
1,53 M
P/E ratio 2020
-4,12x
Yield 2020
-
Capitalization
3,74 M
2,74 M
2,73 M
EV / Sales 2019
2,43x
EV / Sales 2020
2,58x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
29,4%
