Aris International Limited at the SBM held on February 3, 2024, approved the shifting of in registered office of the company within local limits and the registered office of the company with effect from 10t February 2024 will shift from 129-B, Ansa Industrial Estate, Saki Vihar Road, Saki Naka, Andheri (E), Mumbai, Maharashtra, 400072 to INS Tower, 7t Floor, Office No 707, A wing, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East, Mumbai - 400 051.