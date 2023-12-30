A gold producer in the Americas with a
growth-oriented strategy
December 2023
TSX: ARIS | NYSE-A:ARMN
Why Aris Mining?
High Grade Production Growth ~230 koz/yr to +400E koz1/yr Au
- Segovia Ops (195-210koz in 2023) + potential for ~300 koz/yr in 20257
- + 162 koz/yr2 from Marmato Lower Mine
- + Soto Norte Project (50% of 450 koz/yr3).
- + Toroparu Project (5.4 Moz Au in M&I4)
Peer-leading
growth
Financial strength
Cash and Cash Flow
- $210.8M in cash5 & $120M in Marmato project funding
-
$156.1M in trailing 12-month adjusted
EBITDA6
Proven Team
Track record building major gold miners:
Endeavour, Leagold, Goldcorp, Wheaton
Proven
River and Yamana Gold
team
Strategy to
unlock value
Creating Value
By adding scale and diversification, implementing mine optimizations and sustainability practices
1. Estimated consolidated 2026 production based on Marmato PFS and Segovia at steady state. 2. Average annual gold production following construction of Lower Mine. 3. Assumes exercise of option to increase JV ownership from 20% to 50%. 4 See Appendix for details of technical disclosures and full disclosure of Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource estimates. 5. At September 30, 2023 6. EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure, refer to the MD&As for the periods ended September 30, 2023, December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022 for a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA. 7. Assuming increasing capacity of Maria Dama Plant from 2000 to 3000 tpd.
Aggressive Timeline Since Inception
Feb 2021
New Management
New Strategy
Acquired Soto
Norte
- Aris Mining negotiates deal to acquire up-to 50% of World Class Soto Norte asset
Sep 2022
Aris Mining/GCM Merger
Marmato Permitted
- Marmato Lower Mine receives environmental approval
- Kicks off fully-funded production expansion
- Confirms social/operating credibility in Colombia
Nov 2023
Segovia Reserve Boost
Acquired Marmato
- Aris Mining team assumes control of Caldas Gold
- Management group invests ~C$38M of C$85M placement at C$4.50/unit
Mar 2022
Soto Norte JV
Combined with
GCM
- Pairs Segovia's consistent cash flow with a world-class development asset base
- Improves Colombian operator skills set
Jul 2023
Marmato Lower Mine
Approved
Construction started Q3
2023
FY 2026E
400 koz
Au1
Segovia Expansion2
- M+I growth of >100%
- Drives 18-month plan to expand to 3,000 tpd
- Annual production target of 300 koz
1. Estimated consolidated 2026 production based on Marmato PFS and Segovia at steady state. 2. See Appendix for details of technical disclosures and full disclosure of Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource estimates
A Socially-responsible Gold Miner
Artisanal and Small Mining (ASM) Partnerships
- 85% of the gold mined in Colombia is extracted through artisanal/informal activities
- Informal processing generates the greatest environmental impact, our partnerships measurably reduce that impact
- We have a community-centered approach that includes >68 partnerships with ASM stakeholders
- Colombian government has signaled an interest in mining foreign investment, so long as the investment comes with environmental and social responsibility
- Processing plant at Segovia recovers >95% of gold vs. <50% recovered by informal processing, allowing value to be unlocked and shared
-
July 2023 - We received approval to develop the Marmato Lower Mine, allowing
Marmato's gold production to grow by up to 5 times
We promote the formalization of artisanal and small-scale mining as this process enables all miners to operate in a legal, safe and responsible manner that protects them and the environment.
Aris Mining's 2022 Sustainability Report, summarizes
our performance within relevant SASB metrics and expands on our ASM partnership programs
ASM Unit Porvenir (Marmato), during the first detonation ceremony - May 2023
Segovia
Marmato
Soto Norte
Template
First ever
Opportunity
68 ASM
ASM
to leverage
agreement
our ASM
partners
in Q2/23
framework
Large Mineral Resource. Path to +400E koz Gold/yr3
Production (koz)
Reserves1
5.5 Moz
4%
31%
M+I1
17.5 Moz
Forecast (koz)
+400
220
233
236
230
2020
2021
2022
2023F
2026E
- Soto Norte
- Toroparu
- Segovia Expansion
65%
15% 19%
Inferred1
8.0 Moz
67%
2 Producing Mines
Avg 11.6 g/t
Avg 6.2 g/t
2 Development Projects
Avg 3.1 g/t
Colombia Guyana Canada
1. Technical disclosures and full reserve and resource table breakdown shown in Appendix; 2. 2023E based on full-year production guidance for Marmato Mine and Segovia Operations. 3. 2026E based on completion of
Marmato Lower Mine expansion in 2025 and Segovia steady state.
Segovia: >6 Moz Recovered Over Last 100 years
- On track to achieve 2023 guidance of 195-210 koz Au at AISC of $1,125/oz to $1,175/oz
- 1.5 Moz produced over last 11 years at average grade of 13.6 g/t Au
- 68 operation agreements with artisanal small-scale miners
- Expanded mineral reserves by 75% (2023); Path to 300 koz/yr1
- Drives cash flow for growth ($156.1M in trailing 12-month EBITDA - Sep 30, 2023)
Maria Dama Plant
- Polymetallic plant produces Zn/Pb from tailings
Expanded to 2,000 tpd in Q3 2022
- Filter press (upgraded 2022) and dry stack tailings commissioned in 2019
- Mill capacity expansion to 3,000 tpd1 underway
1. See appendix for details of technical disclosure and disclosure of Mineral Reserve and Resource estimates.
Segovia Operations - Path to 300 koz/yr
- M+I Resources increased 114% to 3.6 Moz1 due to estimation process improvements
- Mineral Reserve increased +75% from 2022 to 1.3 Moz1
- Mine life extended to nearly 7 years and anticipated to be further extended through ongoing exploration and infill drilling2
6 Segovia Gold Mineral Resource Growth1, net of Product Depletion (Moz)
1400
Segovia Gold Mineral Reserve Growth, net of Product Depletion1 (koz)
5
4
3
2
1
0
1.0
1.1
1.2
1.3
1.3
1.4
1.2
1.4
1.7
1.6
1.6
1.7
1.8
3.6
1200
1000
800
600
400
200
0
1,320
660
688
670
633
745
755
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
Previous Measured & Indicated
Previous Inferred
2023 Measured & Indicated
2023 Inferred
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
Previous Proven & Probable Mineral Reserves
2023 Proven & Probable Mineral Reserves
Maria Dama Plant & Mine Expansion to 3,000 tpd (300koz/yr) from 2,000 tpd
- Capital: US$11 M
- Ore Source: expanded mineral reserve and feed from new ASM partnerships
- Timing: Expect completion in 2025
1. See Appendix for details of technical disclosures and full disclosure of Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource estimates 2. See "Technical Disclosure and Qualified Person" in the Appendix for full disclosure of technical and scientific details.
Segovia - Exploration Upside
Regional scale epithermal system undertested
outside of main producing areas (mining 4 of >30 known veins)
Selected Intersects1 - August 16, 2023
El Silencio Mine
- 0.48 m at 647 g/t Au - hole ES-MH10-04 (450 Vein)
- 0.32 m at 109 g/t Au - hole MAN-IU-03 (Manzanillo Vein)
- 0.69 m at 152 g/t Au - hole MAN-IU-005 (Reliquia Vein)
Sandra K Mine
- 0.25 m at 99 g/t Au - hole SK-EU-011 (Sandra K Techo Vein)
Providencia Mine
- 0.60 m at 71 g/t Au - hole MAR-IU-007 (Marmajito Vein)
Carla Mine
- 0.72 m at 62 g/t Au - hole CA-IU-001 (La Gran Colombia Vein)
1. All intersection widths are corrected for true vein width. Refer to exploration update news release dated August 16, 2023 entitled "Aris Mining announces high grade drill results
from ongoing Segovia Operations exploration program", for technical information pertaining to the exploration program.
Marmato - Expanding and Modernizing Existing Mine
Marmato Lower Mine Project1
- Second foundational asset. Started construction of new access roads (key to establish main infrastructure such as new processing plant and mine)
- Takes Aris Mining's consolidated production to ~400 koz/yr1 (2026)
- 20-yearreserve life2 (3.2 Moz at 3.2 g/t)
- Total resources2 are M&I of 6.0 Moz at 3.0 g/t and 2.8 Moz inferred at 2.4 g/t. Resource remains open for expansion
- Maintains Aris Mining's low-cost profile ($1,003/oz LOM AISC3)
- Capex ($280 M) is fully funded from cash, WPM stream and Segovia Operations cash flow
- Bulk tonnage, low cost ($1,003/oz) mechanized operation
- Construction started in September 2023 with access road
works and first pour in Q4/25
For a virtual resource model of the Marmato Mine and the Marmato Lower Mine Project, click here.
1. Refer to the pre-feasibility study on the Marmato Lower Mine Project with an effective date of June 30, 2022. Average annual gold production following construction of the Lower Mine processing plant and
Segovia Operations processing 3,000 tpd. 2. See Appendix for full reserve and resource table breakdown and disclosure of technical information. 3. Non-IFRS measure, see Slide 2 for cautionary language.
