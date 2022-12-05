Advanced search
    ARIS   US04041L1061

ARIS WATER SOLUTIONS, INC.

(ARIS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:30 2022-12-05 am EST
16.26 USD   -0.09%
PU
Aris Water : December 2022 Investor Presentation

12/05/2022 | 11:22am EST
Aris Water Solutions, Inc.

December 2022 Investor Presentation

Aris Provides Essential Environmental Solutions

  • We are a leading, growth-oriented environmental infrastructure and solutions company
  • We deliver full-cycle water handling and recycling solutions that increase the sustainability of energy companies
  • Our infrastructure serves premier operators in core areas of the Permian Basin under long-term contracts

Mission Statement:

We are dedicated to supporting responsible domestic energy production by providing produced water management with a heightened level of environmental standards. We work to maintain the trust of our employees, customers and neighbors through sustainable operations and a commitment to maintaining the highest integrity and safety standards.

2

Aris Water Solutions Overview

Aris Water Snapshot

  • Full-cyclewater handling and recycling infrastructure that increases the sustainability of energy company operations
  • Founded in 2016 with initial backing from private equity sponsors
  • Headquartered in Houston, TX with offices in Midland, TX and Carlsbad, NM
  • ~190 employees
  • Completed successful initial public offering in October 2021 on NYSE
  • Largest customers include ConocoPhillips, Chevron, Occidental Petroleum, XTO, and Mewbourne

Stock Information

Ticker

ARIS (NYSE)

IPO Date

October 26, 2021

Market Cap (1)

~$900.0 million

  1. As of November 28, 2022
  2. Includes both Class A and Class B shares as of November 8, 2022.

3

The Evolution of Full-Cycle Water Management

Continued Commercial and Environmental Improvement

Oilfield Services / Trucking

Birth of Water Midstream

Recycling Solutions

The Future

  • Pre-productionboom, produced water was primarily transported by truck
  • Conducted primarily by small, private companies
  • Oilfield services model with spot contracts
  • Significant development increased produced water volumes
  • Shift from trucks to pipelines
  • Traditional midstream contracts: fixed fee acreage dedications and MVCs
  • Aggregation of produced water from multiple producers enabled recycling for completions
  • Produced water recycling is more sustainable and improves water handling economics for operators
  • Focus on full-cycle water management and the need for security of supply and takeaway

4

  • Stakeholders actively looking for alternative uses of treated produced water outside of the oil & gas industry
  • Evaluating beneficial reuse for non-consumptive agriculture, irrigation, supplemental environmental water and industrial process water
  • Developing technologies alongside ConocoPhillips, Chevron, Dept. of Energy, and NM Produced Water Consortium

Confidential and Proprietary

Overview of Aris Water System

Asset Footprint

Aris Infrastructure

Produced Water Pipeline

Right of Way

Water Handling Facility

Water Recycling Facility

Customer Acreage

Contracted

Asset Highlights as of September 30, 2022

Miles of Pipeline

~715

Produced Water Handling Capacity

~1,550 kbwpd

Water Recycling Capacity

~1,300 kbwpd

Dedicated Acres

>650,000

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Aris Water Solutions Inc. published this content on 05 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2022 16:21:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 329 M - -
Net income 2022 10,3 M - -
Net Debt 2022 381 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 90,4x
Yield 2022 2,21%
Capitalization 431 M 431 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,47x
EV / Sales 2023 1,86x
Nbr of Employees 148
Free-Float 44,9%
Chart ARIS WATER SOLUTIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Aris Water Solutions, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARIS WATER SOLUTIONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 16,27 $
Average target price 21,10 $
Spread / Average Target 29,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Amanda M. Brock President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephan E. Tompsett Chief Financial Officer
William A. Zartler Executive Chairman
Jon Ricker Senior Vice President-Operations & Engineering
Lisa Henthorne Chief Scientist
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARIS WATER SOLUTIONS, INC.25.64%431
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED76.26%74 856
HALLIBURTON COMPANY69.96%35 296
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY22.65%29 553
NOV INC.66.42%8 858
TECHNIPFMC PLC117.74%5 755