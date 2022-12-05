Aris Water : December 2022 Investor Presentation

We are a leading, growth-oriented environmental infrastructure and solutions company
We deliver full-cycle water handling and recycling solutions that increase the sustainability of energy companies
Our infrastructure serves premier operators in core areas of the Permian Basin under long-term contracts
Mission Statement:
We are dedicated to supporting responsible domestic energy production by providing produced water management with a heightened level of environmental standards. We work to maintain the trust of our employees, customers and neighbors through sustainable operations and a commitment to maintaining the highest integrity and safety standards.
2
Aris Water Solutions Overview
Aris Water Snapshot
Full-cyclewater handling and recycling infrastructure that increases the sustainability of energy company operations
Founded in 2016 with initial backing from private equity sponsors
Headquartered in Houston, TX with offices in Midland, TX and Carlsbad, NM
~190 employees
Completed successful initial public offering in October 2021 on NYSE
Largest customers include ConocoPhillips, Chevron, Occidental Petroleum, XTO, and Mewbourne
Stock Information
Ticker
ARIS (NYSE)
IPO Date
October 26, 2021
Market Cap (1)
~$900.0 million
As of November 28, 2022
Includes both Class A and Class B shares as of November 8, 2022.
3
The Evolution of Full-Cycle Water Management
Continued Commercial and Environmental Improvement
Oilfield Services / Trucking
Birth of Water Midstream
Recycling Solutions
The Future
Pre-productionboom, produced water was primarily transported by truck
Conducted primarily by small, private companies
Oilfield services model with spot contracts
Significant development increased produced water volumes
Shift from trucks to pipelines
Traditional midstream contracts: fixed fee acreage dedications and MVCs
Aggregation of produced water from multiple producers enabled recycling for completions
Produced water recycling is more sustainable and improves water handling economics for operators
Focus on full-cycle water management and the need for security of supply and takeaway
4
Stakeholders actively looking for alternative uses of treated produced water outside of the oil & gas industry
Evaluating beneficial reuse for non-consumptive agriculture, irrigation, supplemental environmental water and industrial process water
Developing technologies alongside ConocoPhillips, Chevron, Dept. of Energy, and NM Produced Water Consortium
Confidential and Proprietary
Overview of Aris Water System
Asset Footprint
Aris Infrastructure
Produced Water Pipeline
Right of Way
Water Handling Facility
Water Recycling Facility
Customer Acreage
Contracted
Asset Highlights as of September 30, 2022
Miles of Pipeline
~715
Produced Water Handling Capacity
~1,550 kbwpd
Water Recycling Capacity
~1,300 kbwpd
Dedicated Acres
>650,000
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Aris Water Solutions Inc. published this content on 05 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2022 16:21:09 UTC.