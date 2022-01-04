Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Aris Water Solutions, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARIS   US04041L1061

ARIS WATER SOLUTIONS, INC.

(ARIS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aris Water : December Investor Presentation

01/04/2022 | 11:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. - Investor Presentation

December 2021

Forward Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this presentation that are not descriptions of historical facts are "forward-looking statements." When we use words such as "will," "intend," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "illustrative," "estimated" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, we are making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ materially from our expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. This may be a result of various factors, including, but not limited to: the severity and duration of world health events, including the novel coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic; operational challenges relating to the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to mitigate the spread of the virus; the potential deterioration of our customers' financial condition, including defaults resulting from actual or potential insolvencies; the level of capital spending and development by oil and gas companies; the impact of current and future laws, rulings and federal and state governmental regulations; the degree to which consolidation among our customers may affect spending on U.S. drilling and completions in the near-term; our reliance on a limited number of customers and a particular region for substantially all of our revenues; our ability to successfully implement our business plan; regional impacts to our business, including our infrastructure assets within the Delaware Basin and Midland Basin formations of the Permian Basin; and our access to capital to fund expansions, acquisitions and our working capital needs and our ability to obtain debt or equity financing on satisfactory terms. All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this presentation are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, we disclaim any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation.

Industry and Market Data

Market and industry data and forecasts used in this presentation have been obtained from independent industry sources as well as from research reports prepared for other purposes. We also cite certain information from media and other third-party sources. Although we believe these third- party sources to be reliable, we have not independently verified the data obtained from these sources and we cannot assure you of the accuracy or completeness of the data. Forecasts and other forward-looking information obtained from these sources are subject to the same qualifications and uncertainties as the other forward-looking statements in this presentation. Statements as to our market position are based on market data currently available to us, as well as management's estimates and assumptions regarding the size of our markets within our industry. While we are not aware of any misstatements regarding our industry data presented herein, our estimates involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on various factors. As a result, we cannot guarantee the accuracy or completeness of such information contained in this presentation.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In this presentation, we use certain non-GAAP performance measures to evaluate current and past performance and prospects for the future to supplement our GAAP financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures are important factors in assessing our operating results and profitability. A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is contained in the appendix to this presentation.

2

Aris Water Highlights

Innovative, Sustainable and High-GrowthFull-Cycle Water Management

Established ESG Leader with a Demonstrated Track Record

Leading Market Position in the Core of the Permian Basin

Commercial Flexibility and Long-Term Contracts with Blue-Chip Customers Underpin Free Cash Flow Growth

Conservative Capital Structure Provides Financial Flexibility and

Ability to Return Capital

Proven and Experienced Management Team

3

Overview of Aris Water System

Asset Footprint

Aris Infrastructure

Produced Water Pipeline

Right of Way

Water Handling Facility

Water Recycling Facility

Customer Acreage

Contracted

Asset Highlights as of September 30, 2021

Miles of Pipeline

>660

Produced Water Handling Capacity

>1,200 kbwpd (Across 48 facilities)

Water Recycling Capacity

~600 kbwpd

Dedicated Acres

>570,000

4

Aris Water is a Premier Energy Infrastructure Business

  • We are a leading, growth-oriented environmental infrastructure and solutions company that directly helps our customers reduce their water and carbon footprints
  • Our assets and operations consist of integrated produced water infrastructure systems that provide high capacity gathering, transportation, disposal, recycling/reuse, and brackish water supply solutions to our customers
  • We have offices in Houston and Midland, Texas and Carlsbad, New Mexico

We Sit at the Heart of the US Energy Market

Strong Fundamentals

Permian Basin Production is Increasingly

Significant Operator Activity Underpins Our

Critical to US Oil Supply and Energy Independence

Growth

Water Management is a Critical and Growing

Issue in

Increased Demand for Large-Scale

the Permian Basin

Full-Cycle Water Management Solutions

Operators are Seeking to Improve their Environmental

Aris Water is a Market Leader in Water Recycling

Impacts and Sustainability of Operations

What We do is Core to US Energy

Our Business Model Continues to Capture Growth

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Aris Water Solutions Inc. published this content on 04 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2022 16:08:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ARIS WATER SOLUTIONS, INC.
11:09aARIS WATER : December Investor Presentation
PU
2021ARIS WATER SOLUTIONS, INC.(NYSE : ARIS) added to S&P TMI Index
CI
2021Wells Fargo Adjusts Aris Water Solutions' Price Target to $17 from $16, Keeps Overweigh..
MT
2021Aris Water Solutions to Pay Maiden Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.07 a Share Jan. 27 to ..
MT
2021Aris Water Solutions, Inc. Initiates Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.07 per Share
BU
2021Aris Water Solutions, Inc. Initiates Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on January 27, 20..
CI
2021Aris Water Solutions Appoints Adrian Milton as General Counsel
BU
2021Aris Water Solutions, Inc. Appoints Adrian Milton as General Counsel, Chief Administrat..
CI
2021Johnson Rice Initiates Coverage on Aris Water Solutions With Buy Rating, $18 Price Targ..
MT
2021Citigroup Starts Aris Water Solutions at Buy with $19 Price Target
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ARIS WATER SOLUTIONS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 227 M - -
Net income 2021 -5,24 M - -
Net Debt 2021 319 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -140x
Yield 2021 0,42%
Capitalization 269 M 269 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,60x
EV / Sales 2022 1,95x
Nbr of Employees 131
Free-Float 32,7%
Chart ARIS WATER SOLUTIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Aris Water Solutions, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARIS WATER SOLUTIONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 13,27 $
Average target price 18,36 $
Spread / Average Target 38,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Amanda M. Brock President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brenda R. Schroer Chief Financial Officer
William A. Zartler Executive Chairman
Adrian Milton Secretary & Chief Administrative Officer
Joseph Colonnetta Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARIS WATER SOLUTIONS, INC.2.47%269
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED0.00%44 492
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY0.00%21 784
HALLIBURTON COMPANY0.00%21 474
NOV INC.6.20%5 622
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED0.00%4 688