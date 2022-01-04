Aris Water : December Investor Presentation

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. - Investor Presentation
December 2021
Forward Looking Statements
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this presentation that are not descriptions of historical facts are "forward-looking statements." When we use words such as "will," "intend," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "illustrative," "estimated" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, we are making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ materially from our expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. This may be a result of various factors, including, but not limited to: the severity and duration of world health events, including the novel coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic; operational challenges relating to the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to mitigate the spread of the virus; the potential deterioration of our customers' financial condition, including defaults resulting from actual or potential insolvencies; the level of capital spending and development by oil and gas companies; the impact of current and future laws, rulings and federal and state governmental regulations; the degree to which consolidation among our customers may affect spending on U.S. drilling and completions in the near-term; our reliance on a limited number of customers and a particular region for substantially all of our revenues; our ability to successfully implement our business plan; regional impacts to our business, including our infrastructure assets within the Delaware Basin and Midland Basin formations of the Permian Basin; and our access to capital to fund expansions, acquisitions and our working capital needs and our ability to obtain debt or equity financing on satisfactory terms. All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this presentation are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, we disclaim any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation.
Industry and Market Data
Market and industry data and forecasts used in this presentation have been obtained from independent industry sources as well as from research reports prepared for other purposes. We also cite certain information from media and other third-party sources. Although we believe these third- party sources to be reliable, we have not independently verified the data obtained from these sources and we cannot assure you of the accuracy or completeness of the data. Forecasts and other forward-looking information obtained from these sources are subject to the same qualifications and uncertainties as the other forward-looking statements in this presentation. Statements as to our market position are based on market data currently available to us, as well as management's estimates and assumptions regarding the size of our markets within our industry. While we are not aware of any misstatements regarding our industry data presented herein, our estimates involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on various factors. As a result, we cannot guarantee the accuracy or completeness of such information contained in this presentation.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In this presentation, we use certain non-GAAP performance measures to evaluate current and past performance and prospects for the future to supplement our GAAP financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures are important factors in assessing our operating results and profitability. A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is contained in the appendix to this presentation.
2
Aris Water Highlights
Innovative, Sustainable and High-GrowthFull-Cycle Water Management
Established ESG Leader with a Demonstrated Track Record
Leading Market Position in the Core of the Permian Basin
Commercial Flexibility and Long-Term Contracts with Blue-Chip Customers Underpin Free Cash Flow Growth
Conservative Capital Structure Provides Financial Flexibility and
Ability to Return Capital
Proven and Experienced Management Team
3
Overview of Aris Water System
Asset Footprint
Aris Infrastructure
Produced Water Pipeline
Right of Way
Water Handling Facility
Water Recycling Facility
Customer Acreage
Contracted
Asset Highlights as of September 30, 2021
Miles of Pipeline
>660
Produced Water Handling Capacity
>1,200 kbwpd (Across 48 facilities)
Water Recycling Capacity
~600 kbwpd
Dedicated Acres
>570,000
4
Aris Water is a Premier Energy Infrastructure Business
We are a leading, growth-oriented environmental infrastructure and solutions company that directly helps our customers reduce their water and carbon footprints
Our assets and operations consist of integrated produced water infrastructure systems that provide high capacity gathering, transportation, disposal, recycling/reuse, and brackish water supply solutions to our customers
We have offices in Houston and Midland, Texas and Carlsbad, New Mexico
We Sit at the Heart of the US Energy Market
Strong Fundamentals
Permian Basin Production is Increasingly
Significant Operator Activity Underpins Our
Critical to US Oil Supply and Energy Independence
Growth
Water Management is a Critical and Growing
Issue in
Increased Demand for Large-Scale
the Permian Basin
Full-Cycle Water Management Solutions
Operators are Seeking to Improve their Environmental
Aris Water is a Market Leader in Water Recycling
Impacts and Sustainability of Operations
What We do is Core to US Energy
Our Business Model Continues to Capture Growth
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Aris Water Solutions Inc. published this content on 04 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2022 16:08:05 UTC.