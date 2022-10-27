Aris Water Solutions, Inc. Acquires Water Treatment Technologies from Water Standard and Appoints Lisa Henthorne as Chief Scientist

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: ARIS) (“Aris,” “Aris Water,” or the “Company”) announced today that it has acquired certain intellectual property rights and related proprietary treatment technologies and assets from Water Standard Management (US), Inc. (“Water Standard”) that support and accelerate the advanced treatment and beneficial reuse of produced water in the Permian Basin. Additionally, Aris and Water Standard have agreed to collaborate in the future on certain advanced water treatment projects which draw on each party’s demonstrated expertise and capabilities.

This acquisition highlights Aris’s commitment to identifying opportunities for the beneficial reuse of produced water. The acquired assets include proven technologies associated with pilots that exceeded EPA and other regulatory requirements for safe surface discharge of treated produced water. These defined processes will accelerate Aris’s industry leading work that is currently focused on the treatment of produced water for non-consumptive agriculture, as a feedstock for industrial process water, for low emission hydrogen production, and for the direct air capture of atmospheric CO 2 .

“We are very pleased to announce this transaction with Water Standard which further enhances our water treatment capabilities both in and outside of the oil and gas industry,” said Aris President and Chief Executive Officer Amanda Brock. “As concerns around long-term water scarcity continue to increase, we believe the advanced treatment of produced water offers a compelling viable alternative to reducing the use of groundwater in the oil and gas industry, as well as providing a source of new water for industrial, non-consumptive agricultural and other sectors. Aris is committed to being a leader in commercializing sustainable water management solutions.”

Aris is also pleased to announce the appointment of Lisa Henthorne as Chief Scientist for Aris. In this role, Ms. Henthorne will lead Aris’s activities in piloting and advancing water treatment technologies as well as supporting the Company’s regulatory and industry collaboration activities around beneficial reuse. Ms. Henthorne will continue to collaborate with Water Standard on certain advanced water treatment projects utilizing its differentiated technologies and designs. With over 30 years of experience, Ms. Henthorne is an internationally recognized expert in water chemistry, produced water treatment and desalination. She is currently a member of the Research Advisory Council for the Department of Energy’s National Alliance of Water Innovation and a Director and former President of the Produced Water Society. She has had prior leadership roles with the International Desalination Association and the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.

“Lisa is a leading, internationally respected expert in water chemistry and treatment technologies,” said Amanda Brock. “Her depth of knowledge and industry relationships will complement our existing team and accelerate our long-term strategic initiative to lead the industry in developing sustainable beneficial re-use technologies, applications, and services.”

About Aris Water Solutions, Inc.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: ARIS) is a leading, growth-oriented environmental infrastructure and solutions company that directly helps its customers reduce their water and carbon footprints. Aris Water delivers full-cycle water handling and recycling solutions that increase the sustainability of energy company operations. Its integrated pipelines and related infrastructure create long-term value by delivering high-capacity, comprehensive produced water management, recycling and supply solutions to operators in the core areas of the Permian Basin. Additional information is available on our website, www.ariswater.com.

