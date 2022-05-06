Log in
ARIS WATER SOLUTIONS, INC.

Delayed Nyse  -  05/06 04:00:01 pm EDT
16.44 USD   +4.05%
05:20pAris Water Solutions, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend of $0.09 per Share for the Second Quarter of 2022
BU
04/28EMERGING FROM THE SHADOWS OF COVID : the May 5th Emerald Groundhog Day Investment Forum
BU
04/20Aris Water Solutions, Inc. Schedules First Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call
BU
Aris Water Solutions, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend of $0.09 per Share for the Second Quarter of 2022

05/06/2022 | 05:20pm EDT
Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: ARIS) (“Aris” or the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a dividend on its Class A common stock for the second quarter of 2022 of $0.09 per share. In conjunction with the dividend payment, a distribution of $0.09 per unit will be paid to unit holders of Solaris Midstream Holdings, LLC. The dividend will be paid on May 31, 2022 to holders of record of the Company’s Class A common stock as of the close of business on May 19, 2022. The distribution to unit holders of Solaris Midstream Holdings, LLC will be subject to the same payment and record dates.

About Aris Water Solutions, Inc.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. is a leading, growth-oriented environmental infrastructure and solutions company that directly helps its customers reduce their water and carbon footprints. Aris delivers full-cycle water handling and recycling solutions that increase the sustainability of energy company operations. Its integrated pipelines and related infrastructure create long-term value by delivering high-capacity, comprehensive produced water management, recycling and supply solutions to operators in the core areas of the Permian Basin. For more information about the Company, visit www.ariswater.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those regarding payments of dividends, and our implied cash flow or liquidity. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “forecast,” “may,” “could” and variations of such words or similar expressions. The payment of any future dividends will be at the discretion of our board of directors. Our board of directors may elect to declare cash dividends depending on, among other things, our financial condition, results of operations, projections, liquidity, earnings, legal requirements, and restrictions in our debt. We have not adopted a written dividend policy. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, by their nature, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the results contemplated by such forward-looking statements include but are not limited to the risk factors discussed or referenced in our filings made from time to time with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 301 M - -
Net income 2022 52,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 309 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,7x
Yield 2022 2,30%
Capitalization 348 M 348 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,18x
EV / Sales 2023 1,50x
Nbr of Employees 148
Free-Float 38,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 15,80 $
Average target price 21,80 $
Spread / Average Target 38,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Amanda M. Brock President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brenda R. Schroer Chief Financial Officer
William A. Zartler Executive Chairman
Jon Ricker Senior Vice President-Operations & Engineering
Adrian Milton Secretary & Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARIS WATER SOLUTIONS, INC.22.01%348
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED42.24%59 478
HALLIBURTON COMPANY60.43%33 093
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY33.08%31 526
NOV INC.38.67%7 381
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED-16.72%3 742