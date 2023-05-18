Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Arisawa Mfg. Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5208   JP3126000003

ARISAWA MFG. CO., LTD.

(5208)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-18 am EDT
1103.00 JPY   -0.81%
02:59aArisawa Mfg : FY2022 Overview in Full year（428KB）
PU
03/30ARISAWA MFG. CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2022Tranche Update on Arisawa Mfg. Co., Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on May 12, 2022.
CI
Arisawa Mfg : FY2022 Overview in Full year（428KB）

05/18/2023 | 02:59am EDT
Securities Code 5208 https://www.arisawa.co.jp

FY2022 Overview in Full year

Arisawa Mfg.Co.,Ltd

May 12th, 2023

1/23

Contents

■ FY2022 Review by consolidated basis □ FY2023 Forecast by consolidated basis □ Appendix

2/23

FY2022 Consolidated Performance

(unit: Million Yen)

FY2021

FY2022

vs.

Full year result

Full year result

Prev. year

Sales

43,089

42,722

-0.9%

Operating Profit

3,320

2,228

-32.9%

Operating Margin

7.7%

5.2%

--

Ordinary Profit

4,204

2,717

-35.4%

Net Profit

3,911

2,856

-27.0%

Earnings per share (Yen)

117.40

86.46

-26.4%

Dividend (Yen)

95.00

90.00

--

Exchange rate (Yen / $)

109.90

131.62

average for the period

--

at end of period

122.39

133.53

FY2022 Review

3/23

Highlights of FY2022 Consolidated Performance

・Consolidated sales decreased by 0.9% YoY (year-over-year) due to decreases in those of electronic and electrical insulating materials despite increases in those of industrial structural and display materials.

・Operating profit decreased by 32.9% YoY due to the impact of soaring energy costs and raw material prices, etc. Segment profits of industrial structural and display materials increased, although those of electronic and electrical insulating materials decreased.

・Sales of electronic materials decreased by 10.8% YoY due to decreases in those of FPC materials of Thinflex, ICGC, and PWBPP.

・Sales of industrial structural materials increased by 29.4% YoY due to increases in those of FRP pressure vessel for water purification and automobile materials.

・Sales of display materials increased by 28.0% YoY due to increases in those of 3D display- related materials and polarization components.

・Ordinary profit decreased by 35.4% YoY due to decrease in foreign exchange gains, which was more than the rate of decline in the operating profit.

・Net profit decreased by 26.4% YoY which was less than the rate of decline in ordinary profit due to recording of gains on the sale of securities.

FY2022 Review

4/23

FY2022 Segment Comparison (vs. FY2021)

Sales (Million Yen) Operating Profit (Million Yen)

43,089

410

3,253

2,604

7,054

29,76

8

42,722

305

4,163

2,582

9,128

26,54

4

Related materials, others

Display materials

Electrical insulating materials

(Segment Profit)

Industrial structural materials

Electronic materials

172

(Corporate Expenses)

815

(Segment Profit)

1,751

148

(Corporate Expenses)

303

3,320

873

1,024

1,668

185

2,228

1,315

2,908

1,224

FY2021 FY2022

FY2022 Review

FY2021

FY2022

5/23

Disclaimer

Arisawa Mfg Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2023 06:58:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
fermer