Arisawa Mfg : FY2022 Overview in Full year（428KB）

・Consolidated sales decreased by 0.9% YoY (year-over-year) due to decreases in those of electronic and electrical insulating materials despite increases in those of industrial structural and display materials.

・Operating profit decreased by 32.9% YoY due to the impact of soaring energy costs and raw material prices, etc. Segment profits of industrial structural and display materials increased, although those of electronic and electrical insulating materials decreased.

・Sales of electronic materials decreased by 10.8% YoY due to decreases in those of FPC materials of Thinflex, ICGC, and PWBPP.

・Sales of industrial structural materials increased by 29.4% YoY due to increases in those of FRP pressure vessel for water purification and automobile materials.

・Sales of display materials increased by 28.0% YoY due to increases in those of 3D display- related materials and polarization components.

・Ordinary profit decreased by 35.4% YoY due to decrease in foreign exchange gains, which was more than the rate of decline in the operating profit.

・Net profit decreased by 26.4% YoY which was less than the rate of decline in ordinary profit due to recording of gains on the sale of securities.