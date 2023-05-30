Arisawa Mfg : Medium-Term Business Plan（1.36MB）

Management Policy

On the basis of the motto "Create, Innovate and Challenge," we pledge to:

Ⅰ . create new values and enhance customer satisfaction; Ⅱ. discover customer demands and create new businesses

with our creative technologies;

Ⅲ. strengthen corporate structure by improving our quality and productivity; and

Ⅳ. contribute to solving the social and environmental issues, and realize the sustainable growth.