Arisawa Mfg : Medium-Term Business Plan（1.36MB）
Securities Code 5208 https://www.arisawa.co.jp
Medium-Term Business Plan
(FY2020 － FY2024)
Arisawa Mfg. Co., Ltd. 12th May, 2023
Management Policy
On the basis of the motto "Create, Innovate and Challenge," we pledge to:
Ⅰ . create new values and enhance customer satisfaction; Ⅱ. discover customer demands and create new businesses
with our creative technologies;
Ⅲ. strengthen corporate structure by improving our quality and productivity; and
Ⅳ. contribute to solving the social and environmental issues, and realize the sustainable growth.
Contents
Ⅰ. Policy of Medium-Term Business Plan
2
Ⅱ. Business Strategy
Ⅲ. Financial Strategy
Ⅳ. ESG Strategy
Ⅰ . Policy of Medium-Term Business Plan
Introduce ROIC as benchmark for business management, and maximize company's value with both business strategy and financial strategy
Business strategy
Strengthen profitability
Strengthen earning management with
ROIC
Delve into existing business
Create new business
Financial strategy
Improve capital
efficiency
Change non-business assets into business assets
Enhance shareholder returns
Contribute to sustainable society
