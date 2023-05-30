Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Arisawa Mfg. Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5208   JP3126000003

ARISAWA MFG. CO., LTD.

(5208)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-30 am EDT
1110.00 JPY   +0.18%
02:22aArisawa Mfg : Medium-Term Business Plan（1.36MB）
PU
05/18Arisawa Mfg : FY2022 Overview in Full year（428KB）
PU
05/12Arisawa Mfg. Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Arisawa Mfg : Medium-Term Business Plan（1.36MB）

05/30/2023 | 02:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Securities Code 5208 https://www.arisawa.co.jp

Medium-Term Business Plan

(FY2020 FY2024)

Arisawa Mfg. Co., Ltd. 12th May, 2023

Management Policy

On the basis of the motto "Create, Innovate and Challenge," we pledge to:

. create new values and enhance customer satisfaction; . discover customer demands and create new businesses

with our creative technologies;

. strengthen corporate structure by improving our quality and productivity; and

. contribute to solving the social and environmental issues, and realize the sustainable growth.

Management Policy

1/24

Contents

Ⅰ. Policy of Medium-Term Business Plan

2

Ⅱ. Business Strategy

3~12

Ⅲ. Financial Strategy

13~17

Ⅳ. ESG Strategy

18~24

. Policy of Medium-Term Business Plan

Introduce ROIC as benchmark for business management, and maximize company's value with both business strategy and financial strategy

Business strategy

Strengthen profitability

  • Strengthen earning management with
    ROIC
  • Delve into existing business
  • Create new business

Maximize company's value

Financial strategy

Improve capital

efficiency

  • Change non-business assets into business assets
  • Enhance shareholder returns

Contribute to sustainable society

Business Plan

2/24

Contents

Ⅰ. Policy of Medium-Term Business Plan

2

Ⅱ. Business Strategy

3~12

Ⅲ. Financial Strategy

13~17

Ⅳ. ESG Strategy

17~24

Disclaimer

Arisawa Mfg Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2023 06:21:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ARISAWA MFG. CO., LTD.
02:22aArisawa Mfg : Medium-Term Business Plan（1.36MB）
PU
05/18Arisawa Mfg : FY2022 Overview in Full year（428KB）
PU
05/12Arisawa Mfg. Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2023
CI
03/30ARISAWA MFG. CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2022Tranche Update on Arisawa Mfg. Co., Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on May 12, 202..
CI
2022Arisawa Mfg. Co., Ltd.'s Equity Buyback announced on May 12, 2022, has closed with 624,..
CI
2022Tranche Update on Arisawa Mfg. Co., Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on May 12, 202..
CI
2022Withdrawal of Shareholder Proposal to Arisawa
CI
2022Arisawa Mfg. Co., Ltd. announces an Equity Buyback for 820,000 shares, representing 2.4..
CI
2022Arisawa Mfg. Co., Ltd. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 45 000 M 321 M 321 M
Net income 2023 3 200 M 22,8 M 22,8 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 11,4x
Yield 2023 8,12%
Capitalization 36 654 M 261 M 261 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,81x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 1 425
Free-Float 89,8%
Chart ARISAWA MFG. CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Arisawa Mfg. Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARISAWA MFG. CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1 108,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yuta Arisawa President, COO & Representative Director
Takeshi Masuda GM-Administration, Production & Head-Personnel
Minoru Tsukahara Independent Outside Director
Koji Nakamura Independent Outside Director
Yoshihiko Toda Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARISAWA MFG. CO., LTD.-14.70%261
HEXAGON AB13.26%30 662
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED15.68%20 717
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED-0.65%18 692
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION3.24%13 615
FLEX LTD.20.74%11 517
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer