Arisawa Mfg : Notice Concerning Dividends from Surplus (Interim Dividends)（81KB）
Today at 04:14 am
Share
August 3, 2023
Company name: Arisawa Mfg. Co., Ltd.
Representative: Yuta Arisawa, Representative Director and CEO
(Securities code: 5208, TSE Prime Market)
Contact:
Takeshi Masuda, Director and Senior Managing
Operating Officer
(TEL: +81-25-524-7101)
Notice Concerning Dividends from Surplus (Interim Dividends)
Arisawa Mfg. Co., Ltd. ("the Company") hereby announces that it has resolved, at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on August 3, 2023, to pay the dividends from surplus with a record date of September 30, 2023 (interim dividends) as follows.
1. Details of Dividends
Most recent dividend
Results for previous
Amount determined
forecast
fiscal year
(Announced on May 12, 2023)
(Interim dividend of FY2022)
Record date
September 30, 2023
September 30, 2023
September 30, 2022
Dividend per share
20.00 yen
20.00 yen
0.00 yen
Total amount of
664 million yen
---
---
dividends
Effective date
December 4, 2023
---
---
Source of dividends
Retained earnings
---
---
Note) The total amount of dividends above includes the amount based on the shares as of July 31, 2023 and is subject to change depending on the exercise of stock acquisition rights.
2. Reason for the Payment of Interim Dividends
The Company regards the redistribution of profits to shareholders as one of its important management issues and has actively returned its profits to shareholders while investing funds in maintaining and expanding the earnings base of existing businesses and developing new applications. In order to enhance opportunities to return profits to shareholders, the Company decided to pay the dividends from surplus as interim and year-end dividends twice a year from the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, while the dividends were paid once a year at year-end until previous year.
Based on the above policy, the Company decided to pay a dividend of 20 yen per share for the interim dividends of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, as shown in the most recent forecast.
(Reference) Breakdown of Annual Dividends
Dividend per share
Record date
2Q-end
Year-end
Annual Total
Forecast
---
25.00 yen
45.00 yen
Current FY result
20.00 yen
---
---
Previous FY result
---
90.00yen
90.00 yen
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
Arisawa Mfg Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2023 08:13:04 UTC.
Arisawa Mfg Co Ltd is a Japan-based mainly engaged in the manufacturing and sales of electronic materials, display materials, electric insulation materials, and industrial structural materials. The Company operates through four segments. Electronic Materials segment produces materials for flexible and rigid printed wiring boards. Industrial Structural Materials segment produces filament winding (FW) moldings, aircraft honeycomb panels and prepregs, pultrusion moldings, fiber reinforced plastic (FRP) ski seats, and others. Electrical Insulation Materials segment produces glass cloth, glass tapes, and prepregs for electric insulation. Display Materials segment produces three-dimensional (3D) display filters, special optical components and others.