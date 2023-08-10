August 3, 2023

Company name: Arisawa Mfg. Co., Ltd.

Representative: Yuta Arisawa, Representative Director and CEO

(Securities code: 5208, TSE Prime Market) Contact: Takeshi Masuda, Director and Senior Managing Operating Officer (TEL: +81-25-524-7101)

Notice Concerning Dividends from Surplus (Interim Dividends)

Arisawa Mfg. Co., Ltd. ("the Company") hereby announces that it has resolved, at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on August 3, 2023, to pay the dividends from surplus with a record date of September 30, 2023 (interim dividends) as follows.

1. Details of Dividends

Most recent dividend Results for previous Amount determined forecast fiscal year (Announced on May 12, 2023) (Interim dividend of FY2022) Record date September 30, 2023 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Dividend per share 20.00 yen 20.00 yen 0.00 yen Total amount of 664 million yen --- --- dividends Effective date December 4, 2023 --- --- Source of dividends Retained earnings --- ---

Note) The total amount of dividends above includes the amount based on the shares as of July 31, 2023 and is subject to change depending on the exercise of stock acquisition rights.

2. Reason for the Payment of Interim Dividends

The Company regards the redistribution of profits to shareholders as one of its important management issues and has actively returned its profits to shareholders while investing funds in maintaining and expanding the earnings base of existing businesses and developing new applications. In order to enhance opportunities to return profits to shareholders, the Company decided to pay the dividends from surplus as interim and year-end dividends twice a year from the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, while the dividends were paid once a year at year-end until previous year.

Based on the above policy, the Company decided to pay a dividend of 20 yen per share for the interim dividends of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, as shown in the most recent forecast.

(Reference) Breakdown of Annual Dividends