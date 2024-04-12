February 21, 2024 Company name: Arisawa Mfg. Co., Ltd. Name of representative: Yuta Arisawa, Representative Director and CEO (Securities code: 5208; TSE Prime Market) Inquiries: Takeshi Masuda, Director and Senior Managing Operating Officer (Telephone: +81-25-524-7101)

Notice Concerning Publication of "Integrated Report 2023"

Arisawa Mfg. Co., Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces the release of its "Integrated Report 2023".

Since the first publication of its Environmental Report in FY2005, the Company has reported on its social contribution activities through the business in Medium-Term Business Plan and Initiatives on Climate Change (disclosure based on the framework of TCFD recommendations).

This is the first time for the Company to publish an integrated report on a regular basis. The first issue introduces the sources of its corporate culture and the long-term goals, and also provides its stakeholders with information about its group's commitment to contribute to society and sustainably expand its corporate value.

The Company will continue its efforts to further enhance its corporate value by proactively disclosing information and engaging in constructive dialogue so that its stakeholders can deepen their understanding of the Company.

Main Contents

■About Arisawa

Corporate Philosophy

Message from Representative Director ■Value Creation

History of Value Creation Value Creation Process

■Management Policy Sustainability Management Mid-Term Management Plan Businesses / Overview of Each Segment Financial Strategy

■Sustainability Environmental Management Human Resource Management Corporate Governance

Please access the following URL for the "Integrated Report 2023". https://www.arisawa.co.jp/en/csr/sustainability.html