    5208   JP3126000003

ARISAWA MFG. CO., LTD.

(5208)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-06-12 am EDT
1095.00 JPY   +1.39%
Arisawa Mfg : Notice of the 75th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders（232KB）

06/12/2023 | 11:05am EDT
Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

Securities Code: 5208 June 13, 2023

To our shareholders:

Yuta Arisawa

President and Representative Director

Arisawa Mfg. Co., Ltd.

5-5Minami-honcho1-chome,Joetsu-shi, Niigata

Notice of the 75th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

We are pleased to announce the 75th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Arisawa Mfg. Co., Ltd. (the "Company"), which will be held as stated below.

In convening this General Meeting of Shareholders, the Company has taken measures for providing information that constitutes the content of reference documents for the general meeting of shareholders, etc. (matters for which measures for providing information in electronic format are to be taken) in electronic format, and has posted the information on each of the following websites. Please access either of the websites to view the information.

The Company's website: https://www.arisawa.co.jp/ (in Japanese)

(From the above website, select "IR/Financial," "IR Library," and then "Shareholders' Meeting.")

Website for posted informational materials for the general meeting of shareholders: https://d.sokai.jp/5208/teiji/ (in Japanese)

TSE website (Listed Company Search): https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK010010Action.do?Show=Show (in Japanese)

(Access the TSE website by using the internet address shown above, enter "Arisawa Mfg." in "Issue name (company name)" or the Company's securities code "5208" in "Code," and click "Search." Then, click "Basic information" and select "Documents for public inspection/PR information." Under "Filed information available for public inspection," click "Click here for access" under "[Notice of General Shareholders Meeting /Informational Materials for a General Shareholders Meeting].")

If you do not plan on attending the meeting in person, please consider exercising your voting rights in advance either by mail or via the internet using the voting form sent with this notice.

If you exercise your voting rights either by mail or via the internet and other means, the deadline by which voting rights must be exercised is 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 (JST). We appreciate your cooperation.

- 1 -

  1. Date and Time: Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. (Reception will open at 9:00 a.m.) (JST)
  2. Venue: Conference Room, Head Office of the Company

5-5Minami-honcho1-chome,Joetsu-shi, Niigata

  • On the day, we will be providing a livestreaming of the meeting for shareholders via the internet. For details, please refer to the "Information on the Livestreaming," which was sent with this notice (in Japanese only).

3. Purpose of the Meeting Matters to be reported:

  1. Business Report and Consolidated Financial Statements for the 75th Fiscal Year (April 1, 2022, to March 31, 2023) and Audit Reports of Consolidated Financial Statements by the Accounting Auditor and the Board of Corporate Auditors
  2. Non-consolidatedFinancial Statements for the 75th Fiscal Year (April 1, 2022, to March 31, 2023)
    Matters to be resolved:
    Proposal No. 1 Appropriation of Surplus
    Proposal No. 2 Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation
    Proposal No. 3 Election of Nine Directors
    Proposal No. 4 Election of Two Substitute Corporate Auditors
  • When attending on the day of the meeting, please submit the voting form sent with this notice to reception.
    If you exercise your voting rights by proxy, another shareholder with a voting right of the Company may attend the General Meeting of Shareholders as your proxy. In this case, however, please submit a written document certifying the authority of proxy with the voting form at the reception.
  • No gifts will be provided to shareholders who attend the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. Your understanding is appreciated.
  • In accordance with a revision of the Companies Act, in principle you are to check matters subject to measures for electronic provision by accessing any of the websites mentioned above, and we have decided to deliver paper-based documents stating the matters only to shareholders who request the delivery of paper-based documents by the record date. However, for this General Meeting of Shareholders, we have delivered paper-based documents stating the matters subject to measures for electronic provision to all shareholders, regardless of whether or not they have requested them.
    Among the matters subject to measures for electronic provision, in accordance with the provisions of laws and regulations and Article 15 of the Articles of Incorporation of the Company, the following matters are not provided in the documents delivered to shareholders.
    1. "Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements" in the Consolidated Financial Statements
    2. "Notes to Non-consolidated Financial Statements" in the Non-consolidated Financial Statements

Accordingly, the Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements and Non-consolidated Financial Statements stated in the documents are part of the documents included in the scope of audits by the Accounting Auditor and the Corporate Auditors (Audit and Supervisory Committee and Audit Committee) when they create their respective audit reports.

  • If revisions to the matters subject to measures for electronic provision arise, a notice of the revisions and the details of the matters before and after the revisions will be posted on each of the aforementioned websites.

- 2 -

Reference Documents for General Meeting of Shareholders

Proposal No. 1 Appropriation of Surplus

The Company regards the return of earnings to shareholders as an important management issue and will provide an active return of earnings to shareholders while investing funds for the maintenance and expansion of the revenue base for existing businesses and for the development of new applications.

In line with this policy, the Company proposes the appropriation of the surplus for the fiscal year as follows: Year-end dividends

  1. Type of dividend property Cash
  2. Allotment of dividend property and the aggregate amount
    The Company proposes to pay a dividend of ¥90 per common share of the Company. Total amount: ¥2,985,205,050
  3. Effective date of payment of surplus available for dividends June 30, 2023

- 3 -

Proposal No. 2 Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation

  1. Reason for the Proposal
    In order to clarify management responsibility of Directors and establish a management structure which can flexibly respond to changes in the business environment, the Company proposes to shorten the term of office of Directors from two years to one year and make the relevant changes in Article 20 of the current Articles of Incorporation (Term of Office).
  2. Details of the amendments
    Details of the amendments are as follows:

(Underlined portions indicate amendments.)

Current Articles of Incorporation

Proposed Amendments

(Term of Office)

(Term of Office)

Article 20:

Article 20:

1. The term of office of Directors shall continue until the

1. The term of office of Directors shall continue until the

conclusion of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

conclusion of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

for the last fiscal year which ends within two yearsfrom

for the last fiscal year which ends within one yearfrom the

the time of their election.

time of their election.

2. The term of office of a Director elected to increase the

2. (Same as current)

number of Directors or as a substitute shall continue until

the expiration of the term of office of the other incumbent

Directors.

- 4 -

Proposal No. 3 Election of Nine Directors

At the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, the terms of office of all nine Directors will expire. Therefore, the Company proposes the election of nine Directors.

The candidates for Director are as follows, and their career summaries, etc. are those as of June 1, 2023:

Candidate

Name

Career summary, and position and responsibility

Number of the

in the Company

Company's shares

No.

(Date of birth)

(Significant concurrent positions outside the Company)

owned

Apr. 1992

Joined Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Feb. 2002

Joined JPMorgan Securities Japan Co., Ltd.

Aug. 2003

Joined the Company

Apr. 2007

Assistant General Manager, Manufacturing

Dept.

Apr. 2009

Operating Officer

Yuta Arisawa

Jun. 2010

Director and Senior Operating Officer

111,458 shares

(July 25, 1969)

Jun. 2011

Director and Senior Managing Operating

Officer

Jun. 2014

President and Representative Director (current

1

position)

Jun. 2015

Chief Operating Officer (COO)

Jun. 2017

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) (current

position)

(Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director)

After serving in the corporate planning, manufacturing and sales departments, Yuta Arisawa became President and

Representative Director in 2014. Since assuming that role, he has been promoting business reform with an emphasis on

medium- to long-term growth based on the corporate philosophy while looking over the entire Group with a global

perspective. The Company deems that he is a suitable manager to play a leadership role to accelerate innovative

changes based on his abundant insight, experience and achievements cultivated through such corporate management

experience. He is nominated as a candidate for Director because he is expected to promote information sharing and

reinforce the decision-making function of the Board of Directors as a member of the Board of Directors.

Apr. 1989

Joined Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

May 2011

Department Manager, Solar Business Div.,

Functional Chemicals Business Unit

Apr. 2013

Department Manager, Advanced Materials Div.,

Functional Chemicals Business Unit

Jul. 2014

Department Manager, Business Development

Osamu Nakajima

Div., Basic Chemicals Business Unit

31,611 shares

Oct. 2015

Joined the Company as General Manager,

(June 5, 1965)

Electronic Materials Sales Dept.

Oct. 2015

Operating Officer in charge of Electronic

Materials Sales Dept.

2

Jun. 2016

Director and Senior Operating Officer, Division

Chief, Electronic Materials Business Division;

in charge of Electronic Materials Sales Dept.

(current position)

(Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director)

Osamu Nakajima has been managing the Electronic Materials Business Division since his joining the Company after

holding successive management posts in sales and development in the Functional Chemicals Business Unit of Mitsui &

Co., Ltd. The Company deems that he is an essential person for the further increase of the products' sales in the future

and for the quality improvement of the Company's subsidiaries because of his proven track record of expanding the

Group's business scope by leveraging his abundant sales experience, including his experience working overseas and his

development oriented viewpoint. He is nominated as a candidate for Director because he is expected to ensure the

effectiveness of the supervisory functions of the Company's Board of Directors by supervising the execution of duties

by Operating Officers and others based on his abundant practical experience.

- 5 -

Disclaimer

Arisawa Mfg Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2023 15:04:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
