Arisawa Mfg : Notice of the 75th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders（232KB）

Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
Securities Code: 5208 June 13, 2023
To our shareholders:
Yuta Arisawa
President and Representative Director
Arisawa Mfg. Co., Ltd.
5-5Minami-honcho1-chome,Joetsu-shi, Niigata
Notice of the 75th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
We are pleased to announce the 75th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Arisawa Mfg. Co., Ltd. (the "Company"), which will be held as stated below.
In convening this General Meeting of Shareholders, the Company has taken measures for providing information that constitutes the content of reference documents for the general meeting of shareholders, etc. (matters for which measures for providing information in electronic format are to be taken) in electronic format, and has posted the information on each of the following websites. Please access either of the websites to view the information.
(Access the TSE website by using the internet address shown above, enter "Arisawa Mfg." in "Issue name (company name)" or the Company's securities code "5208" in "Code," and click "Search." Then, click "Basic information" and select "Documents for public inspection/PR information." Under "Filed information available for public inspection," click "Click here for access" under "[Notice of General Shareholders Meeting /Informational Materials for a General Shareholders Meeting].")
If you do not plan on attending the meeting in person, please consider exercising your voting rights in advance either by mail or via the internet using the voting form sent with this notice.
If you exercise your voting rights either by mail or via the internet and other means, the deadline by which voting rights must be exercised is 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 (JST). We appreciate your cooperation.
Date and Time: Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. (Reception will open at 9:00 a.m.) (JST)
Venue: Conference Room, Head Office of the Company
5-5Minami-honcho1-chome,Joetsu-shi, Niigata
On the day, we will be providing a livestreaming of the meeting for shareholders via the internet. For details, please refer to the "Information on the Livestreaming," which was sent with this notice (in Japanese only).
3. Purpose of the Meeting Matters to be reported:
Business Report and Consolidated Financial Statements for the 75th Fiscal Year (April 1, 2022, to March 31, 2023) and Audit Reports of Consolidated Financial Statements by the Accounting Auditor and the Board of Corporate Auditors
Non-consolidatedFinancial Statements for the 75th Fiscal Year (April 1, 2022, to March 31, 2023)
Matters to be resolved: Proposal No. 1 Appropriation of Surplus Proposal No. 2 Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation Proposal No. 3 Election of Nine Directors Proposal No. 4 Election of Two Substitute Corporate Auditors
When attending on the day of the meeting, please submit the voting form sent with this notice to reception.
If you exercise your voting rights by proxy, another shareholder with a voting right of the Company may attend the General Meeting of Shareholders as your proxy. In this case, however, please submit a written document certifying the authority of proxy with the voting form at the reception.
No gifts will be provided to shareholders who attend the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. Your understanding is appreciated.
In accordance with a revision of the Companies Act, in principle you are to check matters subject to measures for electronic provision by accessing any of the websites mentioned above, and we have decided to deliver paper-based documents stating the matters only to shareholders who request the delivery of paper-based documents by the record date. However, for this General Meeting of Shareholders, we have delivered paper-based documents stating the matters subject to measures for electronic provision to all shareholders, regardless of whether or not they have requested them.
Among the matters subject to measures for electronic provision, in accordance with the provisions of laws and regulations and Article 15 of the Articles of Incorporation of the Company, the following matters are not provided in the documents delivered to shareholders.
"Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements" in the Consolidated Financial Statements
"Notes to Non-consolidated Financial Statements" in the Non-consolidated Financial Statements
Accordingly, the Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements and Non-consolidated Financial Statements stated in the documents are part of the documents included in the scope of audits by the Accounting Auditor and the Corporate Auditors (Audit and Supervisory Committee and Audit Committee) when they create their respective audit reports.
If revisions to the matters subject to measures for electronic provision arise, a notice of the revisions and the details of the matters before and after the revisions will be posted on each of the aforementioned websites.
Reference Documents for General Meeting of Shareholders
Proposal No. 1 Appropriation of Surplus
The Company regards the return of earnings to shareholders as an important management issue and will provide an active return of earnings to shareholders while investing funds for the maintenance and expansion of the revenue base for existing businesses and for the development of new applications.
In line with this policy, the Company proposes the appropriation of the surplus for the fiscal year as follows: Year-end dividends
Type of dividend property Cash
Allotment of dividend property and the aggregate amount
The Company proposes to pay a dividend of ¥90 per common share of the Company. Total amount: ¥2,985,205,050
Effective date of payment of surplus available for dividends June 30, 2023
Proposal No. 2 Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation
Reason for the Proposal
In order to clarify management responsibility of Directors and establish a management structure which can flexibly respond to changes in the business environment, the Company proposes to shorten the term of office of Directors from two years to one year and make the relevant changes in Article 20 of the current Articles of Incorporation (Term of Office).
Details of the amendments
Details of the amendments are as follows:
(Underlined portions indicate amendments.)
Current Articles of Incorporation
Proposed Amendments
(Term of Office)
(Term of Office)
Article 20:
Article 20:
1. The term of office of Directors shall continue until the
1. The term of office of Directors shall continue until the
conclusion of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
conclusion of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
for the last fiscal year which ends within two yearsfrom
for the last fiscal year which ends within one yearfrom the
the time of their election.
time of their election.
2. The term of office of a Director elected to increase the
2. (Same as current)
number of Directors or as a substitute shall continue until
the expiration of the term of office of the other incumbent
Directors.
Proposal No. 3 Election of Nine Directors
At the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, the terms of office of all nine Directors will expire. Therefore, the Company proposes the election of nine Directors.
The candidates for Director are as follows, and their career summaries, etc. are those as of June 1, 2023:
Candidate
Name
Career summary, and position and responsibility
Number of the
in the Company
Company's shares
No.
(Date of birth)
(Significant concurrent positions outside the Company)
owned
Apr. 1992
Joined Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Feb. 2002
Joined JPMorgan Securities Japan Co., Ltd.
Aug. 2003
Joined the Company
Apr. 2007
Assistant General Manager, Manufacturing
Dept.
Apr. 2009
Operating Officer
Yuta Arisawa
Jun. 2010
Director and Senior Operating Officer
111,458 shares
(July 25, 1969)
Jun. 2011
Director and Senior Managing Operating
Officer
Jun. 2014
President and Representative Director (current
1
position)
Jun. 2015
Chief Operating Officer (COO)
Jun. 2017
Chief Executive Officer (CEO) (current
position)
(Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director)
After serving in the corporate planning, manufacturing and sales departments, Yuta Arisawa became President and
Representative Director in 2014. Since assuming that role, he has been promoting business reform with an emphasis on
medium- to long-term growth based on the corporate philosophy while looking over the entire Group with a global
perspective. The Company deems that he is a suitable manager to play a leadership role to accelerate innovative
changes based on his abundant insight, experience and achievements cultivated through such corporate management
experience. He is nominated as a candidate for Director because he is expected to promote information sharing and
reinforce the decision-making function of the Board of Directors as a member of the Board of Directors.
Apr. 1989
Joined Mitsui & Co., Ltd.
May 2011
Department Manager, Solar Business Div.,
Functional Chemicals Business Unit
Apr. 2013
Department Manager, Advanced Materials Div.,
Functional Chemicals Business Unit
Jul. 2014
Department Manager, Business Development
Osamu Nakajima
Div., Basic Chemicals Business Unit
31,611 shares
Oct. 2015
Joined the Company as General Manager,
(June 5, 1965)
Electronic Materials Sales Dept.
Oct. 2015
Operating Officer in charge of Electronic
Materials Sales Dept.
2
Jun. 2016
Director and Senior Operating Officer, Division
Chief, Electronic Materials Business Division;
in charge of Electronic Materials Sales Dept.
(current position)
(Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director)
Osamu Nakajima has been managing the Electronic Materials Business Division since his joining the Company after
holding successive management posts in sales and development in the Functional Chemicals Business Unit of Mitsui &
Co., Ltd. The Company deems that he is an essential person for the further increase of the products' sales in the future
and for the quality improvement of the Company's subsidiaries because of his proven track record of expanding the
Group's business scope by leveraging his abundant sales experience, including his experience working overseas and his
development oriented viewpoint. He is nominated as a candidate for Director because he is expected to ensure the
effectiveness of the supervisory functions of the Company's Board of Directors by supervising the execution of duties
by Operating Officers and others based on his abundant practical experience.
