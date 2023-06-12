Arisawa Mfg : Notice of the 75th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders（232KB）

Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

Securities Code: 5208 June 13, 2023

To our shareholders:

Yuta Arisawa

President and Representative Director

Arisawa Mfg. Co., Ltd.

5-5Minami-honcho1-chome,Joetsu-shi, Niigata

Notice of the 75th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

We are pleased to announce the 75th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Arisawa Mfg. Co., Ltd. (the "Company"), which will be held as stated below.

In convening this General Meeting of Shareholders, the Company has taken measures for providing information that constitutes the content of reference documents for the general meeting of shareholders, etc. (matters for which measures for providing information in electronic format are to be taken) in electronic format, and has posted the information on each of the following websites. Please access either of the websites to view the information.

The Company's website: https://www.arisawa.co.jp/ (in Japanese)

(From the above website, select "IR/Financial," "IR Library," and then "Shareholders' Meeting.")

Website for posted informational materials for the general meeting of shareholders: https://d.sokai.jp/5208/teiji/ (in Japanese)

TSE website (Listed Company Search): https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK010010Action.do?Show=Show (in Japanese)

(Access the TSE website by using the internet address shown above, enter "Arisawa Mfg." in "Issue name (company name)" or the Company's securities code "5208" in "Code," and click "Search." Then, click "Basic information" and select "Documents for public inspection/PR information." Under "Filed information available for public inspection," click "Click here for access" under "[Notice of General Shareholders Meeting /Informational Materials for a General Shareholders Meeting].")

If you do not plan on attending the meeting in person, please consider exercising your voting rights in advance either by mail or via the internet using the voting form sent with this notice.

If you exercise your voting rights either by mail or via the internet and other means, the deadline by which voting rights must be exercised is 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 (JST). We appreciate your cooperation.

