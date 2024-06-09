Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

Securities Code: 5208 June 10, 2024

To our shareholders:

Yuta Arisawa

President and Representative Director

Arisawa Mfg. Co., Ltd.

5-5Minami-honcho1-chome,Joetsu-shi, Niigata

Notice of the 76th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

We are pleased to announce the 76th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Arisawa Mfg. Co., Ltd. (the "Company"), which will be held as stated below.

In convening this General Meeting of Shareholders, the Company has taken measures for providing information that constitutes the content of reference documents for the general meeting of shareholders, etc. (matters for which measures for providing information in electronic format are to be taken) in electronic format, and has posted the information on each of the following websites. Please access either of the websites to view the information.

The Company's website: https://www.arisawa.co.jp/ (in Japanese)

(From the above website, select "IR/Financial," "IR Library," and then "Shareholders' Meeting.")

Website for posted informational materials for the general meeting of shareholders: https://d.sokai.jp/5208/teiji/ (in Japanese)

TSE website (Listed Company Search): https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK010010Action.do?Show=Show (in Japanese)

(Access the TSE website by using the internet address shown above, enter "Arisawa Mfg." in "Issue name (company name)" or the Company's securities code "5208" in "Code," and click "Search." Then, click "Basic information" and select "Documents for public inspection/PR information." Under "Filed information available for public inspection," click "Click here for access" under "[Notice of General Shareholders Meeting /Informational Materials for a General Shareholders Meeting].")

If you do not plan on attending the meeting in person, please consider exercising your voting rights in advance either by mail or via the internet using the voting form sent with this notice.

If you exercise your voting rights either by mail or via the internet and other means, the deadline by which voting rights must be exercised is 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2024 (JST). We appreciate your cooperation.

- 1 -

  1. Date and Time: Thursday, June 27, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (Reception will open at 9:00 a.m.) (JST)
  2. Venue: Conference Room, Joetsu Head Office of the Company

5-5Minami-honcho1-chome,Joetsu-shi, Niigata

  • On the day, we will be providing a livestreaming of the meeting for shareholders via the internet. For details, please refer to "Information on the Livestreaming of General Meeting of Shareholders" of this notice (in Japanese only).

3. Purpose of the Meeting

Matters to be reported:

    1. Business Report and Consolidated Financial Statements for the 76th Fiscal Year (April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024) and Audit Reports of Consolidated Financial Statements by the Accounting Auditor and the Board of Corporate Auditors
    2. Non-consolidatedFinancial Statements for the 76th Fiscal Year (April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024)

    Matters to be resolved:

    Proposal No. 1 Appropriation of Surplus

    Proposal No. 2 Election of Nine Directors

    Proposal No. 3 Election of Three Corporate Auditors

    Proposal No. 4 Election of Two Substitute Corporate Auditors

  • When attending on the day of the meeting, please submit the voting form sent with this notice to reception.
    If you exercise your voting rights by proxy, another shareholder with a voting right of the Company may attend the General Meeting of Shareholders as your proxy. In this case, however, please submit a written document certifying the authority of proxy with the voting form at the reception.
  • No gifts will be provided to shareholders who attend the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. Your understanding is appreciated.
  • For this General Meeting of Shareholders, we have delivered paper-based documents stating the matters subject to measures for electronic provision to all shareholders, regardless of whether or not they have requested them.
    Among the matters subject to measures for electronic provision, in accordance with the provisions of laws and regulations and the Articles of Incorporation of the Company, the following matters are not provided in the documents delivered to shareholders.
    1. "Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity and Other Net Assets" and "Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements" in the Consolidated Financial Statements
    2. "Non-consolidatedStatements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity and Other Net Assets" and "Notes to Non-consolidated Financial Statements" in the Non-consolidated Financial Statements

Accordingly, the Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements and Non-consolidated Financial Statements stated in the documents are part of the documents included in the scope of audits by the Accounting Auditor and the Corporate Auditors when they create their respective audit reports.

  • If revisions to the matters subject to measures for electronic provision arise, a notice of the revisions and the details of the matters before and after the revisions will be posted on each of the aforementioned websites.

- 2 -

Reference Documents for General Meeting of Shareholders

Proposal No. 1 Appropriation of Surplus

The Company regards the return of earnings to shareholders as an important management issue and will provide an active return of earnings to shareholders while investing funds for the maintenance and expansion of the revenue base for existing businesses and for the development of new applications.

In line with this policy, the Company proposes the appropriation of the surplus for the fiscal year as follows: Year-end dividends

  1. Type of dividend property Cash
  2. Allotment of dividend property and the aggregate amount
    The Company proposes to pay a dividend of ¥40 per common share of the Company. Total amount: ¥1,329,439,640
    As the Company paid an interim dividend of ¥20 per share, the annual dividends for the fiscal year will be ¥60 per share.
  3. Effective date of payment of surplus available for dividends June 28, 2024

- 3 -

Proposal No. 2 Election of Nine Directors

At the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, the terms of office of all nine Directors will expire. Therefore, the Company proposes the election of nine Directors.

The candidates for Director are as follows:

(Reference)

Candidate

Attendance at

Name

meetings of the

No.

Current position in the Company

Board of

Directors during

the fiscal year

1

Yuta Arisawa

(Male)

Reelection

President and Representative Director

11/11

(100%)

2

Takeshi Masuda

(Male)

Reelection

Director and Senior Managing

11/11

Operating Officer

(100%)

3

Osamu Nakajima

(Male)

Reelection

Director and Senior Operating Officer

11/11

(100%)

4

Makoto Tai

(Male)

Reelection

Director and Senior Operating Officer

8/8

(100%)

Reelection

11/11

5

Koji Nakamura

(Male)

Outside

Outside Director

(100%)

Independent

Reelection

11/11

6

Kazuo Abiko

(Male)

Outside

Outside Director

(100%)

Independent

Reelection

11/11

7

Hirotoshi Takada

(Male)

Outside

Outside Director

(100%)

Independent

Reelection

11/11

8

Miho Numata

(Female)

Outside

Outside Director

(100%)

Independent

Reelection

8/8

9

Makiko Horie

(Female)

Outside

Outside Director

(100%)

Independent

- 4 -

Candidate

Name

Career summary, and position and responsibility

Number of the

in the Company

Company's shares

No.

(Date of birth)

(Significant concurrent positions outside the Company)

owned

Apr. 1992

Joined Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Feb. 2002

Joined JPMorgan Securities Japan Co., Ltd.

Aug. 2003

Joined the Company

Apr. 2007

Assistant General Manager, Manufacturing

Dept.

Yuta Arisawa

Apr. 2009

Operating Officer

(July 25, 1969)

Jun. 2010

Director and Senior Operating Officer

131,813 shares

Jun. 2011

Director and Senior Managing Operating

Reelection

Officer

Jun. 2014

President and Representative Director (current

1

position)

Jun. 2015

Chief Operating Officer (COO)

Jun. 2017

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) (current

position)

(Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director)

After serving in the corporate planning, manufacturing and sales departments, Yuta Arisawa became President and

Representative Director in 2014. Since assuming that role, he has been promoting business reform with an emphasis on

medium- to long-term growth based on the corporate philosophy while looking over the entire Group with a global

perspective. The Company deems that he is a suitable manager to play a leadership role to accelerate innovative

changes based on his abundant insight, experience and achievements cultivated through such corporate management

experience. He is nominated as a candidate for Director because he is expected to promote information sharing and

reinforce the decision-making function of the Board of Directors as a member of the Board of Directors.

Apr. 1986

Joined Alps Electric Co., Ltd.

Oct. 1990

Joined the Company

Nov. 2003

Group Leader, Administration Planning Group

Jul. 2008

Assistant General Manager, Manufacturing

Dept.

Oct. 2010

General Manager, Corporate Planning Dept.

Jun. 2011

Operating Officer in charge of Corporate

Planning Dept.

Takeshi Masuda

Jun. 2015

Operating Officer in charge of Corporate

Planning Dept. and Accounting Dept.

(April 3, 1963)

35,491 shares

Jun. 2016

Operating Officer; Deputy Division Chief,

Reelection

Administration Division; in charge of Corporate

Planning Dept., Accounting Dept., and Human

Resources Dept.

2

Jun. 2021

Director and Senior Operating Officer, Division

Chief, Manufacturing Division; Division Chief,

Administration Division

Jun. 2023

Director and Senior Managing Operating

Officer, Division Chief, Manufacturing

Division; Division Chief, Administration

Division (current position)

(Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director)

Takeshi Masuda served in the corporate planning and manufacturing departments after joining the Company, and he

currently manages the Administration and Manufacturing divisions. The Company deems that he is an essential person

for further increasing efficiency of management and strengthening ESG efforts in the future because of his broad

experience and proven track record including in IR operations, collaboration and M&As with domestic and overseas

companies, and establishment and execution of management and manufacturing strategies. He is nominated as a

candidate for Director because he can be expected to ensure the effectiveness of the supervisory functions of the

Company's Board of Directors by supervising the execution of duties by Operating Officers and others based on his

abundant practical experience.

- 5 -

Candidate

Name

Career summary, and position and responsibility

Number of the

in the Company

Company's shares

No.

(Date of birth)

(Significant concurrent positions outside the Company)

owned

Apr. 1989

Joined Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

May 2011

Department Manager, Solar Business Div.,

Functional Chemicals Business Unit

Apr. 2013

Department Manager, Advanced Materials Div.,

Functional Chemicals Business Unit

Jul. 2014

Department Manager, Business Development

Div., Basic Chemicals Business Unit

Osamu Nakajima

Oct. 2015

Joined the Company as General Manager,

(June 5, 1965)

Electronic Materials Sales Dept.

40,657 shares

Oct. 2015

Operating Officer in charge of Electronic

Reelection

Materials Sales Dept.

Jun. 2016

Director and Senior Operating Officer, Division

3

Chief, Electronic Materials Business Division;

in charge of Electronic Materials Sales Dept.

Jun. 2023

Director and Senior Operating Officer, Division

Chief, Business Promotion Division; in charge

of Electronic Materials Sales Dept. (current

position)

(Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director)

Osamu Nakajima has been managing the Business Promotion Division since his joining the Company after holding

successive management posts in sales and development in the Functional Chemicals Business Unit of Mitsui & Co.,

Ltd. The Company deems that he is an essential person for the further increase of the products' sales in the future and

for the quality improvement of the Company's subsidiaries because of his proven track record of expanding the Group's

business scope by leveraging his abundant sales experience, including his experience working overseas and his

development oriented viewpoint. He is nominated as a candidate for Director because he is expected to ensure the

effectiveness of the supervisory functions of the Company's Board of Directors by supervising the execution of duties

by Operating Officers and others based on his abundant practical experience.

- 6 -

Candidate

Name

Career summary, and position and responsibility

Number of the

in the Company

Company's shares

No.

(Date of birth)

(Significant concurrent positions outside the Company)

owned

Apr. 1988

Joined Daiichi Denko Corporation (presently

Sumitomo Electric Wintec, Inc.)

Mar. 2002

Joined the Company

Jul. 2006

Group Leader, Electronic Materials Group 1,

Engineering Dept.

Apr. 2010

Assistant General Manager, Research &

Development Dept.

Apr. 2012

General Manager, Engineering Dept.

Jun. 2015

Operating Officer in charge of Research &

Makoto Tai

Development Dept.

Jun. 2019

Operating Officer; Deputy Division Chief,

(September 21, 1964)

10,807 shares

Electrical Insulating & Composite Materials

Reelection

Business Division; in charge of Electrical

Insulating & Composite Materials Research &

Development Dept., Optical Materials Research

4

& Development Dept., and Research &

Development Dept. (deputy)

Jun. 2023

Director and Senior Operating Officer, Division

Chief, Innovation Promotion Division; Deputy

Division Chief, Business Promotion Division;

in charge of Development Support Dept.,

Innovation Center Preparatory Office (main),

and Analysis Center (current position)

(Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director)

Makoto Tai was engaged in development of insulating materials and other products at Daiichi Denko Corporation and

after joining the Company, he has involved in development and management across all segments. Currently, he

manages the Innovation Center Preparatory Office, Development Support Dept., and Analysis Center. The Company

deems that he is an essential person for realizing our research, development and technical strategies toward the

Company's growth based on his extensive experience and proven track record. He is nominated as a candidate for

Director because he is expected to ensure the effectiveness of the supervisory functions of the Company's Board of

Directors by supervising the execution of duties by Operating Officers and others based on his abundant practical

experience.

Apr. 1973

Joined Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

Apr. 2004

Managing Officer; Chief Operating Officer of

Synthetic Resins and Inorganic Chemicals

Business Unit

Koji Nakamura

Apr. 2006

Executive Managing Officer; Chief Operating

Officer of Chemicals Business Unit II

(August 15, 1948)

Apr. 2009

Senior Executive Managing Officer; Chief

Reelection

Operating Officer of EMEA (Europe, the

- shares

Middle East and Africa) Business Unit

Outside

Mar. 2011

Retired as Senior Executive Managing Officer

Independent

Aug. 2011

Audit & Supervisory Board Member, SANKO

5

Co., Ltd. (current position)

Aug. 2016

Outside Director, Sanko Gosei Ltd. (current

position)

Jun. 2020

Director, the Company (current position)

(Reasons for nomination as candidate for outside Director and expected roles)

Koji Nakamura has been involved in corporate management in Japan and overseas for many years, having served as

Senior Executive Managing Officer of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. and as Director at Sanko Gosei Ltd. The Company deems that

he has extensive insight and knowledge regarding global management from his experience as a managing officer at a

global company and that he will deliver opinions from an outside perspective with regard to the overall management of

the Company, particularly in the area of business strategy, and increase the rationality and transparency of the

Company's management. He is nominated as a candidate for outside Director in the expectation that he would supervise

the decision making and business execution by managements and Directors from an independent standpoint.

- 7 -

Candidate

Name

Career summary, and position and responsibility

Number of the

in the Company

Company's shares

No.

(Date of birth)

(Significant concurrent positions outside the Company)

owned

Nov. 1978

Joined Associated Press

May 1985

Deputy General Manager of Tokyo Studio

Jul. 2001

President, Foreign Correspondents' Club of

Japan

Kazuo Abiko

Apr. 2004

General Manager of Tokyo Studio, Associated

Press

(January 22, 1947)

Jul. 2004

General Manager for Northeast Asia

Reelection

Feb. 2010

Advisor

- shares

Sep. 2010

Part-time Lecturer, Tokyo University of Foreign

Outside

Studies

Independent

Sep. 2011

Part-time Lecturer, Sophia University

6

Apr. 2015

Visiting Professor, Kanda University of

International Studies

Jul. 2018

Auditor, Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan

Jun. 2020

Director, the Company (current position)

(Reasons for nomination as candidate for outside Director and expected roles)

After graduating from Graduate School of The California State University, Kazuo Abiko was appointed the General

Manager of Tokyo Studio and General Manager for Northeast Asia at Associated Press while also working as the

President of Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan. After retiring from the said company, he worked as a part-time

lecturer at Tokyo University of Foreign Studies and Sophia University. The Company deems that he will deliver

opinions from an outside perspective and increase the rationality and transparency of the Company's management by

leveraging his insight in international communication and norms and ethics of journalism. He is nominated as a

candidate for outside Director in the expectation that he would supervise the decision making and business execution by

managements and Directors from an independent standpoint.

- 8 -

Candidate

Name

Career summary, and position and responsibility

Number of the

in the Company

Company's shares

No.

(Date of birth)

(Significant concurrent positions outside the Company)

owned

Mar. 1977

Joined NIPPON SEIKI CO., LTD.

Apr. 2003

Director and President, UK-NSI Co., Ltd.

Jun. 2005

Director, NIPPON SEIKI CO., LTD.

Jun. 2008

Managing Director

Apr. 2011

Representative Senior Managing Director

Apr. 2011

General Manager, Sales Division

Jun. 2011

Chairman, Wuhan Nissei Display System Co.,

Ltd.

Mar. 2012

Chairman, Nissei Display Sales and

Development Co., Ltd.

Hirotoshi Takada

Jun. 2013

President and Representative Director, NIPPON

(August 10, 1953)

SEIKI CO., LTD.

Reelection

Mar. 2014

Chairman, Dongguan Nissei Electronics Co.,

- shares

Ltd.

Outside

Apr. 2014

Chairman, Hong Kong Nippon Seiki Co., Ltd.

Independent

Jun. 2015

President and Representative Director,

7

Executive Officer, NIPPON SEIKI CO., LTD.

Jul. 2015

Chairman, Hong Kong Ek Chor Nissei Co.,

Ltd.

Jul. 2015

Chairman, Shanghai Nissei Display System

Co., Ltd.

Mar. 2016

Chairman and Director, Thai Nippon Seiki Co.,

Ltd.

Jun. 2017

Vice Chairman and Director, Executive Officer,

NIPPON SEIKI CO., LTD.

Jun. 2021

Director, the Company (current position)

(Reasons for nomination as candidate for outside Director and expected roles)

Hirotoshi Takada has served the Representative Director of NIPPON SEIKI CO., LTD. and as Chairman, etc. of

overseas subsidiaries, has been engaged over many years in sales and product planning, etc. in the automobile industry;

has a deep knowledge of that industry. The Company deems that he will deliver opinions from an outside perspective

and increase the rationality and transparency of the Company's management by leveraging his abundant experience and

broad knowledge as a manager of a company in the manufacturing industry with a global business. He is nominated as

a candidate for outside Director in the expectation that he would supervise the decision making and business execution

by managements and Directors from an independent standpoint.

Dec. 2009

Registered as an attorney at law and joined

Miho Numata

NUMATA LAW OFFICE

(April 18, 1975)

Jan. 2016

Representative (current position)

Reelection

Apr. 2018

Civil Conciliation Commissioner, Tokyo

- shares

Summary Court (current position)

Outside

Jun. 2020

Outside Corporate Auditor, Tokyo Boeki

Independent

Holdings Corporation (current position)

8

Jun. 2021

Director, the Company (current position)

(Reasons for nomination as candidate for outside Director and expected roles)

Miho Numata is Representative of NUMATA LAW OFFICE, and by serving as Civil Conciliation Commissioner of

Tokyo Summary Court and as Outside Corporate Auditor of Tokyo Boeki Holdings Corporation, while managing the

law office, she has a well-balanced career. The Company deems that she will deliver opinions from an outside

perspective and increase the rationality and transparency of the Company's management by using her in-depth

knowledge and experience as a legal expert who has worked as an attorney at law for many years, and her sophisticated

knowledge relating to governance and compliance, etc. She is nominated as a candidate for outside Director in the

expectation that she would provide supervision and advice from an independent standpoint and an objective and legal

point of view.

- 9 -

Candidate

Name

Career summary, and position and responsibility

Number of the

in the Company

Company's shares

No.

(Date of birth)

(Significant concurrent positions outside the Company)

owned

Makiko Horie

Apr. 1990

Joined Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.

May 1995

Joined Merrill Lynch Investment Managers Co.,

(May 12, 1967)

Ltd. (presently BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.)

Reelection

May 2016

Joined Value Create Inc., Partner

- shares

Oct. 2021

Joined SDG Impact Japan Inc., Partner (current

Outside

position)

Independent

Jun. 2023

Director, the Company (current position)

9

(Reasons for nomination as candidate for outside Director and expected roles)

Makiko Horie was engaged in sales to institutional investors, corporate investigation, and management related to the

Japanese market at global financial institutions and involved in business consultancy and launching of start-ups. The

Company deems that she will increase the rationality and transparency of the Company's management by utilizing such

experience to reflect a form of a company expected by investors to our management strategies. She is nominated as a

candidate for outside Director in the expectation that she would supervise the decision making and business execution

by managements and Directors from an independent standpoint.

Notes: 1.

There is no special interest between any of the candidates for Director and the Company.

  1. The number of the Company's shares owned is based on the shareholder register as of March 31, 2024.
  2. The number of the Company's shares owned by each candidate for Director includes those acquired through the shareholding plan.
  3. Among the candidates for Director, Koji Nakamura, Kazuo Abiko, Hirotoshi Takada, Miho Numata, and Makiko Horie are candidates for outside Director.
    At the conclusion of this Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, Koji Nakamura's tenure as outside Director of the Company will have been four years.
    At the conclusion of this Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, Kazuo Abiko's tenure as outside Director of the Company will have been four years.
    At the conclusion of this Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, Hirotoshi Takada's tenure as outside Director of the Company will have been three years.
    At the conclusion of this Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, Miho Numata's tenure as outside Director of the Company will have been three years.
    At the conclusion of this Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, Makiko Horie's tenure as outside Director of the Company will have been one year.
  4. The Company has submitted notification to Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. that among the candidates for Director, Koji Nakamura, Kazuo Abiko, Hirotoshi Takada, Miho Numata, and Makiko Horie have currently been designated as independent officers.
    Koji Nakamura, Kazuo Abiko, Hirotoshi Takada, Miho Numata, and Makiko Horie are candidates to be appointed as independent officers as provided for by Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. If their election is approved, they will be appointed as independent officers as provided for by Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.
  5. Currently, the Company has entered into limited liability agreements with each of candidates for Director Koji Nakamura, Kazuo Abiko, Hirotoshi Takada, Miho Numata, and Makiko Horie.

If the election of Koji Nakamura, Kazuo Abiko, Hirotoshi Takada, Miho Numata, and Makiko Horie is approved, the Company intends to renew the limited liability agreement with them pursuant to the provisions of Article 427, paragraph

(1) of the Companies Act. The outline of the details of the limited liability agreements is as follows:

  • If an outside Director is liable to the Company for failing to perform his/her duties, the maximum amount of liability for compensation for damage to the Company shall be the Minimum Liability Amount provided in Article 425, paragraph (1) of the Companies Act.
  • The said limited liability agreement shall be effective as long as the outside Director had acted in good faith and without gross negligence in performing his/her duties that caused the damage.

7. The Company has entered into a directors and officers liability insurance policy as set forth in Article 430-3, paragraph

(1) of the Companies Act with an insurance company. Under the policy, the Directors of the Company are insureds and the Company bears the full cost of the premiums. The policy will cover losses that may arise from liability incurred by a Director who is an insured in the course of their performance of duties, or receipt of claims pertaining to the pursuit of such liability. If each candidate is appointed as a Director, each of them will become an insured under the policy. The policy is scheduled to be renewed at the next renewal under the same terms and conditions.

  • 10 -

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Arisawa Mfg Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2024 15:17:03 UTC.