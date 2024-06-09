Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
Securities Code: 5208 June 10, 2024
To our shareholders:
Yuta Arisawa
President and Representative Director
Arisawa Mfg. Co., Ltd.
5-5Minami-honcho1-chome,Joetsu-shi, Niigata
Notice of the 76th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
We are pleased to announce the 76th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Arisawa Mfg. Co., Ltd. (the "Company"), which will be held as stated below.
In convening this General Meeting of Shareholders, the Company has taken measures for providing information that constitutes the content of reference documents for the general meeting of shareholders, etc. (matters for which measures for providing information in electronic format are to be taken) in electronic format, and has posted the information on each of the following websites. Please access either of the websites to view the information.
The Company's website: https://www.arisawa.co.jp/ (in Japanese)
(From the above website, select "IR/Financial," "IR Library," and then "Shareholders' Meeting.")
Website for posted informational materials for the general meeting of shareholders: https://d.sokai.jp/5208/teiji/ (in Japanese)
TSE website (Listed Company Search): https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK010010Action.do?Show=Show (in Japanese)
(Access the TSE website by using the internet address shown above, enter "Arisawa Mfg." in "Issue name (company name)" or the Company's securities code "5208" in "Code," and click "Search." Then, click "Basic information" and select "Documents for public inspection/PR information." Under "Filed information available for public inspection," click "Click here for access" under "[Notice of General Shareholders Meeting /Informational Materials for a General Shareholders Meeting].")
If you do not plan on attending the meeting in person, please consider exercising your voting rights in advance either by mail or via the internet using the voting form sent with this notice.
If you exercise your voting rights either by mail or via the internet and other means, the deadline by which voting rights must be exercised is 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2024 (JST). We appreciate your cooperation.
- Date and Time: Thursday, June 27, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (Reception will open at 9:00 a.m.) (JST)
- Venue: Conference Room, Joetsu Head Office of the Company
5-5Minami-honcho1-chome,Joetsu-shi, Niigata
- On the day, we will be providing a livestreaming of the meeting for shareholders via the internet. For details, please refer to "Information on the Livestreaming of General Meeting of Shareholders" of this notice (in Japanese only).
3. Purpose of the Meeting
Matters to be reported:
- Business Report and Consolidated Financial Statements for the 76th Fiscal Year (April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024) and Audit Reports of Consolidated Financial Statements by the Accounting Auditor and the Board of Corporate Auditors
- Non-consolidatedFinancial Statements for the 76th Fiscal Year (April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024)
Matters to be resolved:
Proposal No. 1 Appropriation of Surplus
Proposal No. 2 Election of Nine Directors
Proposal No. 3 Election of Three Corporate Auditors
Proposal No. 4 Election of Two Substitute Corporate Auditors
- When attending on the day of the meeting, please submit the voting form sent with this notice to reception.
If you exercise your voting rights by proxy, another shareholder with a voting right of the Company may attend the General Meeting of Shareholders as your proxy. In this case, however, please submit a written document certifying the authority of proxy with the voting form at the reception.
- No gifts will be provided to shareholders who attend the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. Your understanding is appreciated.
For this General Meeting of Shareholders, we have delivered paper-based documents stating the matters subject to measures for electronic provision to all shareholders, regardless of whether or not they have requested them.
Among the matters subject to measures for electronic provision, in accordance with the provisions of laws and regulations and the Articles of Incorporation of the Company, the following matters are not provided in the documents delivered to shareholders.
- "Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity and Other Net Assets" and "Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements" in the Consolidated Financial Statements
- "Non-consolidatedStatements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity and Other Net Assets" and "Notes to Non-consolidated Financial Statements" in the Non-consolidated Financial Statements
Accordingly, the Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements and Non-consolidated Financial Statements stated in the documents are part of the documents included in the scope of audits by the Accounting Auditor and the Corporate Auditors when they create their respective audit reports.
- If revisions to the matters subject to measures for electronic provision arise, a notice of the revisions and the details of the matters before and after the revisions will be posted on each of the aforementioned websites.
Reference Documents for General Meeting of Shareholders
Proposal No. 1 Appropriation of Surplus
The Company regards the return of earnings to shareholders as an important management issue and will provide an active return of earnings to shareholders while investing funds for the maintenance and expansion of the revenue base for existing businesses and for the development of new applications.
In line with this policy, the Company proposes the appropriation of the surplus for the fiscal year as follows: Year-end dividends
- Type of dividend property Cash
-
Allotment of dividend property and the aggregate amount
The Company proposes to pay a dividend of ¥40 per common share of the Company. Total amount: ¥1,329,439,640
As the Company paid an interim dividend of ¥20 per share, the annual dividends for the fiscal year will be ¥60 per share.
- Effective date of payment of surplus available for dividends June 28, 2024
Proposal No. 2 Election of Nine Directors
At the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, the terms of office of all nine Directors will expire. Therefore, the Company proposes the election of nine Directors.
The candidates for Director are as follows:
(Reference)
Candidate
Attendance at
Name
meetings of the
No.
Current position in the Company
Board of
Directors during
the fiscal year
1
Yuta Arisawa
(Male)
Reelection
President and Representative Director
11/11
(100%)
2
Takeshi Masuda
(Male)
Reelection
Director and Senior Managing
11/11
Operating Officer
(100%)
3
Osamu Nakajima
(Male)
Reelection
Director and Senior Operating Officer
11/11
(100%)
4
Makoto Tai
(Male)
Reelection
Director and Senior Operating Officer
8/8
(100%)
Reelection
11/11
5
Koji Nakamura
(Male)
Outside
Outside Director
(100%)
Independent
Reelection
11/11
6
Kazuo Abiko
(Male)
Outside
Outside Director
(100%)
Independent
Reelection
11/11
7
Hirotoshi Takada
(Male)
Outside
Outside Director
(100%)
Independent
Reelection
11/11
8
Miho Numata
(Female)
Outside
Outside Director
(100%)
Independent
Reelection
8/8
9
Makiko Horie
(Female)
Outside
Outside Director
(100%)
Independent
Candidate
Name
Career summary, and position and responsibility
Number of the
in the Company
Company's shares
No.
(Date of birth)
(Significant concurrent positions outside the Company)
owned
Apr. 1992
Joined Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Feb. 2002
Joined JPMorgan Securities Japan Co., Ltd.
Aug. 2003
Joined the Company
Apr. 2007
Assistant General Manager, Manufacturing
Dept.
Yuta Arisawa
Apr. 2009
Operating Officer
(July 25, 1969)
Jun. 2010
Director and Senior Operating Officer
131,813 shares
Jun. 2011
Director and Senior Managing Operating
Reelection
Officer
Jun. 2014
President and Representative Director (current
1
position)
Jun. 2015
Chief Operating Officer (COO)
Jun. 2017
Chief Executive Officer (CEO) (current
position)
(Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director)
After serving in the corporate planning, manufacturing and sales departments, Yuta Arisawa became President and
Representative Director in 2014. Since assuming that role, he has been promoting business reform with an emphasis on
medium- to long-term growth based on the corporate philosophy while looking over the entire Group with a global
perspective. The Company deems that he is a suitable manager to play a leadership role to accelerate innovative
changes based on his abundant insight, experience and achievements cultivated through such corporate management
experience. He is nominated as a candidate for Director because he is expected to promote information sharing and
reinforce the decision-making function of the Board of Directors as a member of the Board of Directors.
Apr. 1986
Joined Alps Electric Co., Ltd.
Oct. 1990
Joined the Company
Nov. 2003
Group Leader, Administration Planning Group
Jul. 2008
Assistant General Manager, Manufacturing
Dept.
Oct. 2010
General Manager, Corporate Planning Dept.
Jun. 2011
Operating Officer in charge of Corporate
Planning Dept.
Takeshi Masuda
Jun. 2015
Operating Officer in charge of Corporate
Planning Dept. and Accounting Dept.
(April 3, 1963)
35,491 shares
Jun. 2016
Operating Officer; Deputy Division Chief,
Reelection
Administration Division; in charge of Corporate
Planning Dept., Accounting Dept., and Human
Resources Dept.
2
Jun. 2021
Director and Senior Operating Officer, Division
Chief, Manufacturing Division; Division Chief,
Administration Division
Jun. 2023
Director and Senior Managing Operating
Officer, Division Chief, Manufacturing
Division; Division Chief, Administration
Division (current position)
(Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director)
Takeshi Masuda served in the corporate planning and manufacturing departments after joining the Company, and he
currently manages the Administration and Manufacturing divisions. The Company deems that he is an essential person
for further increasing efficiency of management and strengthening ESG efforts in the future because of his broad
experience and proven track record including in IR operations, collaboration and M&As with domestic and overseas
companies, and establishment and execution of management and manufacturing strategies. He is nominated as a
candidate for Director because he can be expected to ensure the effectiveness of the supervisory functions of the
Company's Board of Directors by supervising the execution of duties by Operating Officers and others based on his
abundant practical experience.
Candidate
Name
Career summary, and position and responsibility
Number of the
in the Company
Company's shares
No.
(Date of birth)
(Significant concurrent positions outside the Company)
owned
Apr. 1989
Joined Mitsui & Co., Ltd.
May 2011
Department Manager, Solar Business Div.,
Functional Chemicals Business Unit
Apr. 2013
Department Manager, Advanced Materials Div.,
Functional Chemicals Business Unit
Jul. 2014
Department Manager, Business Development
Div., Basic Chemicals Business Unit
Osamu Nakajima
Oct. 2015
Joined the Company as General Manager,
(June 5, 1965)
Electronic Materials Sales Dept.
40,657 shares
Oct. 2015
Operating Officer in charge of Electronic
Reelection
Materials Sales Dept.
Jun. 2016
Director and Senior Operating Officer, Division
3
Chief, Electronic Materials Business Division;
in charge of Electronic Materials Sales Dept.
Jun. 2023
Director and Senior Operating Officer, Division
Chief, Business Promotion Division; in charge
of Electronic Materials Sales Dept. (current
position)
(Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director)
Osamu Nakajima has been managing the Business Promotion Division since his joining the Company after holding
successive management posts in sales and development in the Functional Chemicals Business Unit of Mitsui & Co.,
Ltd. The Company deems that he is an essential person for the further increase of the products' sales in the future and
for the quality improvement of the Company's subsidiaries because of his proven track record of expanding the Group's
business scope by leveraging his abundant sales experience, including his experience working overseas and his
development oriented viewpoint. He is nominated as a candidate for Director because he is expected to ensure the
effectiveness of the supervisory functions of the Company's Board of Directors by supervising the execution of duties
by Operating Officers and others based on his abundant practical experience.
Candidate
Name
Career summary, and position and responsibility
Number of the
in the Company
Company's shares
No.
(Date of birth)
(Significant concurrent positions outside the Company)
owned
Apr. 1988
Joined Daiichi Denko Corporation (presently
Sumitomo Electric Wintec, Inc.)
Mar. 2002
Joined the Company
Jul. 2006
Group Leader, Electronic Materials Group 1,
Engineering Dept.
Apr. 2010
Assistant General Manager, Research &
Development Dept.
Apr. 2012
General Manager, Engineering Dept.
Jun. 2015
Operating Officer in charge of Research &
Makoto Tai
Development Dept.
Jun. 2019
Operating Officer; Deputy Division Chief,
(September 21, 1964)
10,807 shares
Electrical Insulating & Composite Materials
Reelection
Business Division; in charge of Electrical
Insulating & Composite Materials Research &
Development Dept., Optical Materials Research
4
& Development Dept., and Research &
Development Dept. (deputy)
Jun. 2023
Director and Senior Operating Officer, Division
Chief, Innovation Promotion Division; Deputy
Division Chief, Business Promotion Division;
in charge of Development Support Dept.,
Innovation Center Preparatory Office (main),
and Analysis Center (current position)
(Reasons for nomination as candidate for Director)
Makoto Tai was engaged in development of insulating materials and other products at Daiichi Denko Corporation and
after joining the Company, he has involved in development and management across all segments. Currently, he
manages the Innovation Center Preparatory Office, Development Support Dept., and Analysis Center. The Company
deems that he is an essential person for realizing our research, development and technical strategies toward the
Company's growth based on his extensive experience and proven track record. He is nominated as a candidate for
Director because he is expected to ensure the effectiveness of the supervisory functions of the Company's Board of
Directors by supervising the execution of duties by Operating Officers and others based on his abundant practical
experience.
Apr. 1973
Joined Mitsui & Co., Ltd.
Apr. 2004
Managing Officer; Chief Operating Officer of
Synthetic Resins and Inorganic Chemicals
Business Unit
Koji Nakamura
Apr. 2006
Executive Managing Officer; Chief Operating
Officer of Chemicals Business Unit II
(August 15, 1948)
Apr. 2009
Senior Executive Managing Officer; Chief
Reelection
Operating Officer of EMEA (Europe, the
- shares
Middle East and Africa) Business Unit
Outside
Mar. 2011
Retired as Senior Executive Managing Officer
Independent
Aug. 2011
Audit & Supervisory Board Member, SANKO
5
Co., Ltd. (current position)
Aug. 2016
Outside Director, Sanko Gosei Ltd. (current
position)
Jun. 2020
Director, the Company (current position)
(Reasons for nomination as candidate for outside Director and expected roles)
Koji Nakamura has been involved in corporate management in Japan and overseas for many years, having served as
Senior Executive Managing Officer of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. and as Director at Sanko Gosei Ltd. The Company deems that
he has extensive insight and knowledge regarding global management from his experience as a managing officer at a
global company and that he will deliver opinions from an outside perspective with regard to the overall management of
the Company, particularly in the area of business strategy, and increase the rationality and transparency of the
Company's management. He is nominated as a candidate for outside Director in the expectation that he would supervise
the decision making and business execution by managements and Directors from an independent standpoint.
Candidate
Name
Career summary, and position and responsibility
Number of the
in the Company
Company's shares
No.
(Date of birth)
(Significant concurrent positions outside the Company)
owned
Nov. 1978
Joined Associated Press
May 1985
Deputy General Manager of Tokyo Studio
Jul. 2001
President, Foreign Correspondents' Club of
Japan
Kazuo Abiko
Apr. 2004
General Manager of Tokyo Studio, Associated
Press
(January 22, 1947)
Jul. 2004
General Manager for Northeast Asia
Reelection
Feb. 2010
Advisor
- shares
Sep. 2010
Part-time Lecturer, Tokyo University of Foreign
Outside
Studies
Independent
Sep. 2011
Part-time Lecturer, Sophia University
6
Apr. 2015
Visiting Professor, Kanda University of
International Studies
Jul. 2018
Auditor, Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan
Jun. 2020
Director, the Company (current position)
(Reasons for nomination as candidate for outside Director and expected roles)
After graduating from Graduate School of The California State University, Kazuo Abiko was appointed the General
Manager of Tokyo Studio and General Manager for Northeast Asia at Associated Press while also working as the
President of Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan. After retiring from the said company, he worked as a part-time
lecturer at Tokyo University of Foreign Studies and Sophia University. The Company deems that he will deliver
opinions from an outside perspective and increase the rationality and transparency of the Company's management by
leveraging his insight in international communication and norms and ethics of journalism. He is nominated as a
candidate for outside Director in the expectation that he would supervise the decision making and business execution by
managements and Directors from an independent standpoint.
Candidate
Name
Career summary, and position and responsibility
Number of the
in the Company
Company's shares
No.
(Date of birth)
(Significant concurrent positions outside the Company)
owned
Mar. 1977
Joined NIPPON SEIKI CO., LTD.
Apr. 2003
Director and President, UK-NSI Co., Ltd.
Jun. 2005
Director, NIPPON SEIKI CO., LTD.
Jun. 2008
Managing Director
Apr. 2011
Representative Senior Managing Director
Apr. 2011
General Manager, Sales Division
Jun. 2011
Chairman, Wuhan Nissei Display System Co.,
Ltd.
Mar. 2012
Chairman, Nissei Display Sales and
Development Co., Ltd.
Hirotoshi Takada
Jun. 2013
President and Representative Director, NIPPON
(August 10, 1953)
SEIKI CO., LTD.
Reelection
Mar. 2014
Chairman, Dongguan Nissei Electronics Co.,
- shares
Ltd.
Outside
Apr. 2014
Chairman, Hong Kong Nippon Seiki Co., Ltd.
Independent
Jun. 2015
President and Representative Director,
7
Executive Officer, NIPPON SEIKI CO., LTD.
Jul. 2015
Chairman, Hong Kong Ek Chor Nissei Co.,
Ltd.
Jul. 2015
Chairman, Shanghai Nissei Display System
Co., Ltd.
Mar. 2016
Chairman and Director, Thai Nippon Seiki Co.,
Ltd.
Jun. 2017
Vice Chairman and Director, Executive Officer,
NIPPON SEIKI CO., LTD.
Jun. 2021
Director, the Company (current position)
(Reasons for nomination as candidate for outside Director and expected roles)
Hirotoshi Takada has served the Representative Director of NIPPON SEIKI CO., LTD. and as Chairman, etc. of
overseas subsidiaries, has been engaged over many years in sales and product planning, etc. in the automobile industry;
has a deep knowledge of that industry. The Company deems that he will deliver opinions from an outside perspective
and increase the rationality and transparency of the Company's management by leveraging his abundant experience and
broad knowledge as a manager of a company in the manufacturing industry with a global business. He is nominated as
a candidate for outside Director in the expectation that he would supervise the decision making and business execution
by managements and Directors from an independent standpoint.
Dec. 2009
Registered as an attorney at law and joined
Miho Numata
NUMATA LAW OFFICE
(April 18, 1975)
Jan. 2016
Representative (current position)
Reelection
Apr. 2018
Civil Conciliation Commissioner, Tokyo
- shares
Summary Court (current position)
Outside
Jun. 2020
Outside Corporate Auditor, Tokyo Boeki
Independent
Holdings Corporation (current position)
8
Jun. 2021
Director, the Company (current position)
(Reasons for nomination as candidate for outside Director and expected roles)
Miho Numata is Representative of NUMATA LAW OFFICE, and by serving as Civil Conciliation Commissioner of
Tokyo Summary Court and as Outside Corporate Auditor of Tokyo Boeki Holdings Corporation, while managing the
law office, she has a well-balanced career. The Company deems that she will deliver opinions from an outside
perspective and increase the rationality and transparency of the Company's management by using her in-depth
knowledge and experience as a legal expert who has worked as an attorney at law for many years, and her sophisticated
knowledge relating to governance and compliance, etc. She is nominated as a candidate for outside Director in the
expectation that she would provide supervision and advice from an independent standpoint and an objective and legal
point of view.
Candidate
Name
Career summary, and position and responsibility
Number of the
in the Company
Company's shares
No.
(Date of birth)
(Significant concurrent positions outside the Company)
owned
Makiko Horie
Apr. 1990
Joined Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.
May 1995
Joined Merrill Lynch Investment Managers Co.,
(May 12, 1967)
Ltd. (presently BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.)
Reelection
May 2016
Joined Value Create Inc., Partner
- shares
Oct. 2021
Joined SDG Impact Japan Inc., Partner (current
Outside
position)
Independent
Jun. 2023
Director, the Company (current position)
9
(Reasons for nomination as candidate for outside Director and expected roles)
Makiko Horie was engaged in sales to institutional investors, corporate investigation, and management related to the
Japanese market at global financial institutions and involved in business consultancy and launching of start-ups. The
Company deems that she will increase the rationality and transparency of the Company's management by utilizing such
experience to reflect a form of a company expected by investors to our management strategies. She is nominated as a
candidate for outside Director in the expectation that she would supervise the decision making and business execution
by managements and Directors from an independent standpoint.
Notes: 1.
There is no special interest between any of the candidates for Director and the Company.
- The number of the Company's shares owned is based on the shareholder register as of March 31, 2024.
- The number of the Company's shares owned by each candidate for Director includes those acquired through the shareholding plan.
-
Among the candidates for Director, Koji Nakamura, Kazuo Abiko, Hirotoshi Takada, Miho Numata, and Makiko Horie are candidates for outside Director.
At the conclusion of this Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, Koji Nakamura's tenure as outside Director of the Company will have been four years.
At the conclusion of this Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, Kazuo Abiko's tenure as outside Director of the Company will have been four years.
At the conclusion of this Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, Hirotoshi Takada's tenure as outside Director of the Company will have been three years.
At the conclusion of this Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, Miho Numata's tenure as outside Director of the Company will have been three years.
At the conclusion of this Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, Makiko Horie's tenure as outside Director of the Company will have been one year.
- The Company has submitted notification to Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. that among the candidates for Director, Koji Nakamura, Kazuo Abiko, Hirotoshi Takada, Miho Numata, and Makiko Horie have currently been designated as independent officers.
Koji Nakamura, Kazuo Abiko, Hirotoshi Takada, Miho Numata, and Makiko Horie are candidates to be appointed as independent officers as provided for by Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. If their election is approved, they will be appointed as independent officers as provided for by Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.
- Currently, the Company has entered into limited liability agreements with each of candidates for Director Koji Nakamura, Kazuo Abiko, Hirotoshi Takada, Miho Numata, and Makiko Horie.
If the election of Koji Nakamura, Kazuo Abiko, Hirotoshi Takada, Miho Numata, and Makiko Horie is approved, the Company intends to renew the limited liability agreement with them pursuant to the provisions of Article 427, paragraph
(1) of the Companies Act. The outline of the details of the limited liability agreements is as follows:
- If an outside Director is liable to the Company for failing to perform his/her duties, the maximum amount of liability for compensation for damage to the Company shall be the Minimum Liability Amount provided in Article 425, paragraph (1) of the Companies Act.
- The said limited liability agreement shall be effective as long as the outside Director had acted in good faith and without gross negligence in performing his/her duties that caused the damage.
7. The Company has entered into a directors and officers liability insurance policy as set forth in Article 430-3, paragraph
(1) of the Companies Act with an insurance company. Under the policy, the Directors of the Company are insureds and the Company bears the full cost of the premiums. The policy will cover losses that may arise from liability incurred by a Director who is an insured in the course of their performance of duties, or receipt of claims pertaining to the pursuit of such liability. If each candidate is appointed as a Director, each of them will become an insured under the policy. The policy is scheduled to be renewed at the next renewal under the same terms and conditions.
